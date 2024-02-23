Culture > Sports

MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”

Don't worry. It sounds like changes will be made.

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 23, 2024 10:43 am
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
We didn't want to show you what the bottom half of Mookie Betts looks like
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In 1991, Right Said Fred declared “I’m too sexy for my shirt.” This year, MLB’s home white uniform pants might be too sexy for the players. In a growing list of complaints about the league’s newly issued Fanatics jerseys, yesterday, executive director of the MLB Players Union, Tony Clark, said they have told him the pants’ eggshell color is so light that shirttails and undergarments are visible.

“A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through,” Clark said. “It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn’t seem to make as much sense as you would like it.”

Please Bring Back MLB’s One-Game Playoff
Please Bring Back MLB’s One-Game Playoff
 MLB added the one-game Wild Card game in 2012 to drive excitement

Per ESPN, Clark also remarked that because the fabric of the jersey tops is so light, it’s a “challenge” to have traditionally sized number and letter patches placed onto them. (There has also been discontent that the patches are hot-pressed onto the tops instead of sewn in.) The result? Players have said the jerseys look “amateurish.”

“Hopefully, we can get something done over the course of the next six weeks of spring training because I’d hate to be in a place where we’re still having conversations about some of the challenges we’re having in that regard once the lights come on for real,” Clark said, per Front Office Sports.

Last week, after the more initial concerns arose, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred publicly supported the jerseys. He acknowledged that the jersey material is “different” and was designed as “performance wear.” He added that they had been “tested more extensively than any jersey in the sport,” and when they were previewed at last year’s All-Star Game, players had a “uniformly positive” response.

“I think after people wear them a little bit, they’re going to be really popular,” Manfred also said.

So far, that hasn’t come to pass. If anything, as players have tried them on, they’ve been critical of the fit.

Fanatics has been described as a “quasi-monopoly” and is frequently in the crosshairs of consumer ire. In his remarks, Manfred referred to the new threads as products of “Nike,” but while MLB is in a partnership with the company on jersey production, Nike licensed those rights to Fanatics in 2020.

Now, MLB players are getting a taste of what consumers have been complaining about for years. Seattle Mariners infielder Michael Chavis, who wears number “10,” posted an image of one of his jerseys with a painfully misaligned “0” to Instagram. An X user screenshot the story and posted it to their account. Then, Fanatics’ customer support appears to have responded to the post as though the user was an ordinary customer.

“Hey there,” began a representative identifying themself as “Kyle.” “[I]t looks like we dropped the ball on this one. Send me a DM so I can learn more about this!”

All Kyle has to do is read the relentless headlines of complaints from fans and, now, professional athletes to learn whatever he needs.

More Like This

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
Super agent Scott Boras looks on during a New York Yankees press conference. Four of his clients are MLB free agents holding out for more money as spring training begins.
Top MLB Free Agents Remain Unsigned as Spring Training Begins
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred looks on before a game in Philadelphia.
Rob Manfred Will Step Down as MLB Commissioner in 2029
Billy Eppler and Justin Verlander
MLB Suspends Billy Eppler For the 2024 Season

Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
eavesdrop bar in greenpoint brooklyn
How to Bring the Ambience of Japanese Hi-Fi Listening Bars to Your Home
photo of condoms with a gradient and xo pattern overlay
Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event
High-end hotels are upping their high-tech games to stand apart from the crowd
How Luxury Hotels Are Upping Their Digital Games

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Rick Pitino of the St. John's Red Storm reacts during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum on February 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rick Pitino Says He’s Sorry for Harshly Criticizing St. John’s Players and Coaches

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Band performing on a stage in front of a crowd of people

13 Things to Do in LA This Weekend

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.