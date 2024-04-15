Culture > Sports

MLB Pitchers Already in Midseason Form When It Comes to Whining

Kenley Jansen is blaming his control problems on slippery baseballs

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
April 15, 2024 12:10 pm
Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after a win.
Kenley Jansen complained after getting his fourth save of 2024 on Sunday.
Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty

Following pitchers Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and Miami’s Eury Pérez going down with elbow injuries earlier this month, the head of the baseball players’ association took it as an opportunity to blast the two-second shortening of the pitch clock that was implemented by MLB in an effort speed up the pace of play and cut down the length of games. MLB reduced the pitch clock from 20 seconds to 18 with runners on base this year.

“Despite unanimous player opposition and significant concerns regarding health and safety, the commissioner’s office reduced the length of the pitch clock last December, just one season removed from imposing the most significant rule change in decades,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “Since then, our concerns about the health impacts of reduced recovery time have only intensified. The league’s unwillingness thus far to acknowledge or study the effects of these profound changes is an unprecedented threat to our game and its most valuable asset — the players.”

Clark’s statement ignores that data from last year when a similar complaint was made shows that there was not a significant increase in injuries to pitchers following the implementation of the pitch clock. Also, most believe that an increase in velocity and an emphasis on spin rate is what’s to blame for more pitchers undergoing Tommy John surgery than in the past.

In 2008, the first year MLB had a consistent pitch-tracking system since 2008, the average fastball then was clocked at 91.1 mph. Last year, it was up to 93.3 mph. “We’ve done studies in the biomechanics lab that have proven what is assumed to be true. If you throw faster, it’s more torque on your elbow,” said Glenn Fleisig, research director for the American Sports Medicine Institute and injury research advisor for MLB.

The @StickyCheck Twitter Account Is Helping to Save MLB, One Tweet at a Time
The @StickyCheck Twitter Account Is Helping to Save MLB, One Tweet at a Time
 Account creator Brendan Donley discusses one of the best follows on the MLB Twitter landscape

Seems logical enough, but that’s not good enough for Clark and the hurlers he represents. One of those hurlers, Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen, hasn’t landed on the injury list yet this season, but he voiced another complaint after collecting his fourth save in four chances against the Angels on Sunday. Jansen, who tied John Franco for fifth place on the all-time saves with his 424th on Sunday, had an issue with the slickness of the baseballs he was given to use.

Following a warm-up session in the bullpen, Jansen entered the game and hit a batter, surrendered a single and then gave up a walk before recording three straight outs to notch the save. Speaking to reporters after the game, he blamed game balls that weren’t scuffed enough for his control issues.

“First pitch, get out of my hand, I don’t know where it’s going. Second pitch, the same thing. Then, I tried to throw a ball down the middle, just keep going down. It’s tough trying to make an adjustment and also you have the clock ticking,” he said. “I don’t hit guys, I don’t walk people this much. And I start to get frustrated. Any balls that came, I just throw it back till when I find a good ball. And it’s just brutal. It’s embarrassing.”

What’s embarrassing is the way Jansen and his teammates have handled the baseball this season as the Red Sox are averaging a full error per game to lead the majors, up from the 0.63 per game Boston averaged in 2023. Personally, Jansen has been sloppy on the mound this season and has given up eight walks in just 5.2 innings of work. Is it possible the quality of the baseballs he’s been using has played a part in his control problems? Sure. But there’s no way they can be blamed for all the walks he’s given up or for the Red Sox chucking the baseball around, and out, of the diamond like the Bad News Bears. But this is baseball and the name of the game is to blame someone or something else for your problems. Clark, Jansen and many others are pros at playing it.

More Like This

Jazz Chisholm of the Marlins runs the bases
Hard-to-Stomach Miami Marlins Turn to All-You-Can-Eat Seats
Elly De La Cruz reacts after hitting an inside-the-park home run.
Elly De La Cruz Is Back to Doing Elly De La Cruz Things
Stephen Strasburg being taken out of a game in 2022.
Stephen Strasburg Was a Hall-of-Fame Talent Who Won’t Get In
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher watches his team.
John Fisher of the A’s Seizes Title of Worst Owner in Sports With Both Hands

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tesla Cybetruck
Rumored Cybertruck Delays and Executive Exits Have Tesla's Week Off to a Terrible Start
a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale
The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other
The fourth-generation Ford Mustang when the company was still considering a front-wheel-drive car made in partnership with Mazda. It would go on to become the Ford Probe.
When the Mustang Almost Became a Mazda
Cars awaiting shipping
China's EV Boom Has Increased Demand for Cargo Ships
Orlando Bloom in his new Peacock series "To the Edge"
Orlando Bloom’s Journey From On-Screen to Real-Life Adventure

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Hudson Valley Renegades

One Group Now Owns a Quarter of the Nation's Minor League Baseball Teams

Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after a win.

MLB Pitchers Already in Midseason Form When It Comes to Whining

Los Angeles Dodgers

LA Dodgers Receive Custom Nikes From Vanessa Bryant

Caitlin Clark on "SNL"

Caitlin Clark Made a Surprise Appearance on This Week's "SNL"

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District