Your Jewelry Box Needs a John Hardy Refresh

Time to purchase your next classic piece of jewelry

By Hanna Agro
October 1, 2024 11:57 am
John Hardy

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Building out your Jewelry collection takes time, dedication and attention to detail because the best pieces are those that withstand the nasty trend cycle and last long enough to be passed down through generations. Of course you have your big players like Cartier and Tiffany but let us introduce you to John Hardy — a sustainable luxury jewelry brand that has been making timeless classic since 1975.

You may know their iconic chain style, but we need to emphasize the time and care that John Hardy puts into the pieces they make. Their woven chains are kneaded and stretched to ensure comfortability on your body, while their ultra-secure pusher claps allow you to rest easy knowing that you won’t up and loose the precious piece due to faulty hardware.

Some of their stand-out wearables come from the Love Knot Collection, the Icon Chain Collection and the Spear Collection, all of which boast the fine attention to detail that mark classic John Hardy pieces. The Love Knot products feature separately woven chains, tied together in a knot, which is meant to symbolize commitment, resilience and love. The Icon chain pieces are all cast and hand-woven with an essence of understated sophistication. Plus, the Icon Chain pieces vary in gauge width and metalways so there is something for everyone. Lastly, their Spear Collection features both bracelets and rings all with titanium cores and sleek hand-finished detailing with chain motif carvings.

All of their pieces serve as excellent gifts for you or someone special in your life and be rest assured that they will last you a lifetime. If we have convinced you that you need John Hardy piece in your jewelry collection, we’ve rounded up some of their best products below. But if you want to go all out, feel free to shop the entirety of their site here.

John Hardy Love Knot Bracelet
Buy Here : $1,550
John Hardy Love Knot Necklace
Buy Here : $1,300
John Hardy Icon Silver Bracelet
Buy Here : $775
John Hardy Carved Tag Necklace
Buy Here : $920
John Hardy Naga Bracelet
Buy Here : $1,100

