Leisure > Grooming

Bath & Body Works Makes a Great Gift

Consider Bath & Body Works for Father's Day Gifts

By Hanna Agro
June 3, 2024 10:14 am
Bath & Body Works has some great Father's Day gifting options
Bath & Body Works has some great Father's Day gifting options
Bath & Body Works, Getty

It’s time to give the soap and scented candle giant Bath & Body Works a second chance. If you’ve been overwhelmed by their gargantuan range of selection in the past let us distill that down for you because in all honesty — their products do kind of rock. Plus with Father’s Day just around the corner this could be a great option to get your dad the gift of olfactory delight.

It’s Time to Upgrade Your Grooming Tools
It’s Time to Upgrade Your Grooming Tools
 You do have grooming tools, don’t you?

This is an especially hot time to hop on the Bath & Body Works bandwagon because the brand is currently hosting their June semi-annual month-long sale that started on the 1st and will run until the 24th. You will be able to receive 50%-75% off of a select list of items while supplies last and if you’re quick and take advantage of those deals before June 5th, they’ll all arrive in time for Father’s Day.

We took on the heavy lifting and sorted through their sale page to present to you the best options on there. But as always if you want to enact your own free will — have a look at everything available here.

Mahogany Woods Cologne
Mahogany Woods Cologne
Bath & Body Works : $45$22
Firecracker Pop Hydration Cream
Firecracker Pop Hydration Cream
Bath & Body Works : $17$4
Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle
Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works : $25$11
Patchouli & Rosewood Room Spray
Patchouli & Rosewood Room Spray
Bath & Body Works : $9$4
Fiji White Sands 3-Wick Candle
Fiji White Sands 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works : $27$11
Canyon 3-in-1 Hair, Face, Body Wash
Canyon 3-in-1 Hair, Face, Body Wash
Bath & Body Works : $15$1
Mahogany Teakwood Wallflowers Fragrance
Mahogany Teakwood Wallflowers Fragrance
Bath & Body Works : $8$4

More Like This

The tools you need to up your grooming game
It’s Time to Upgrade Your Grooming Tools
Dopp Kit Hero on tile background
The Dopp Kit Packing Checklist for Long Summer Weekends
Aēsop products on a green watercolor background
Give Your Dad the Gift of Aēsop for Father’s Day
The 7 best electric toothbrushes on the market
The 7 Best Electric Toothbrushes

Leisure > Grooming

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

GARRETT LEIGHT Black Byrne Sunglasses
Save $131 on Garrett Leight’s Luxe Sunnies

$254$385

Howler Bros Corduroy Shorts
We Didn’t Know These Discounted Cord Shorts Were Chill Like That

$69$51

Calvin Klein Ultra-Soft boxer briefs
You Can Never Have Too Many Boxers

$65$39

NB Numeric Jamie Foy 306
These New Balance Shoes Are 20% Off

$90$72

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Connor McDavid of the Oilers, who are vying for a spot in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final 
Ball Is in NHL’s Court With NBA on Hold
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.
The Best Movies, TV and Music for June
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
The dry-aged Jorge ribsteak from Flannery Beef
Michelin-Starred Kitchens Prefer These Dry-Aged Steaks
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Grooming, Right This Way

Bath & Body Works has some great Father's Day gifting options

Bath & Body Works Makes a Great Gift

The tools you need to up your grooming game

It’s Time to Upgrade Your Grooming Tools

Aēsop products on a green watercolor background

Give Your Dad the Gift of Aēsop for Father’s Day

The TheraFace LED Mask from Therabody. We tested the light therapy mask to see if men should give it a go, too.

Why Men Should Give Light Therapy Masks a Try, Too

Explore More Grooming

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco