Bath & Body Works Makes a Great Gift

It’s time to give the soap and scented candle giant Bath & Body Works a second chance. If you’ve been overwhelmed by their gargantuan range of selection in the past let us distill that down for you because in all honesty — their products do kind of rock. Plus with Father’s Day just around the corner this could be a great option to get your dad the gift of olfactory delight.

This is an especially hot time to hop on the Bath & Body Works bandwagon because the brand is currently hosting their June semi-annual month-long sale that started on the 1st and will run until the 24th. You will be able to receive 50%-75% off of a select list of items while supplies last and if you’re quick and take advantage of those deals before June 5th, they’ll all arrive in time for Father’s Day.

We took on the heavy lifting and sorted through their sale page to present to you the best options on there. But as always if you want to enact your own free will — have a look at everything available here.