Why Retinol Deserves a Spot in Your Skincare Routine

If you’re into skincare — or even just casually browsing grooming products — you’ve likely come across retinol. It’s right up there with collagen and peptides on the list of scientific-sounding, slightly bewildering ingredients (we’ll get to those two another time). It’s been around for awhile, and plenty of folks know of its rejuvenating powers. But even with all the hype, many of us ask: WTF is retinol?

Think of it as spinach for your skin, a powerhouse form of vitamin A that helps smooth fine lines, fade dark spots, improve texture and boost collagen production, all adding up to a firmer, more youthful-looking face. Like the whole “glass of wine a day” debate, retinol has sparked its share of mixed opinions, but the key is to start slow, not overdo it and give your skin time to adjust. When used correctly, it’s easily one of the most effective tools in your skincare arsenal.

Retinol shows up in everything from serums to moisturizers and a whole range of formulations in-between, so figuring out where to start — and how to make the most of it — can feel a little overwhelming. That’s where we come in: to break down what it is, suggest solid products and help you work this skincare MVP into your routine. To guide us through retinol 101, we tapped grooming expert and industry veteran Matthew Ruggieri for his invaluable insight.

InsideHook: What is retinol and how does it work?

Matthew Ruggieri: Retinol is a form of vitamin A and one of the most researched, proven ingredients for improving skin texture, tone and overall health. It accelerates cell turnover, prompting your skin to shed old, dull cells and replace them with new ones. This is especially important because as we age, our skin cells don’t naturally turn over as quickly; that’s when retinol comes to the rescue. It also boosts collagen production, helping to smooth fine lines, even out pigmentation and improve skin firmness over time. Once applied, it converts into retinoic acid, directly triggering skin cell renewal and collagen synthesis, making it a powerhouse for skin rejuvenation.

IH: Why is it so buzzy in skincare and have any recent advancements been made?

MR: Retinol has been a tried-and-true skincare hero for decades, but its buzz never fades because it works, with science to back it up. Recently, advancements in formulation have made it more accessible and less irritating. Encapsulated retinol, for example, allows for a slower release into the skin, reducing irritation while maintaining effectiveness. There are also new developments in using retinol (vitamin A) derivatives to make it more stable, less irritating and more effective. Retinyl linoleate, for example, delivers retinol to the skin in a more controlled, time-released manner, helping to minimize irritation (redness, peeling, dryness) that can occur with the pure stuff. On top of that, new retinoid alternatives — like marine algae-derived bio-retinol — have emerged as clinically-tested options that can be used on their own or alongside traditional retinol to deliver faster results with less irritation. Together, these innovations are making the ingredient more approachable and user-friendly than ever before.

IH: How often should I apply retinol?

MR: Start slow! If you’re new to retinol, apply it twice a week at night, allowing your skin to adjust. If your skin tolerates it well (no excessive dryness or irritation), gradually increase to every other night or nightly. Consistency is key, but more isn’t always better. Listen to your skin; if irritation occurs, scale back and focus on hydration and barrier support.

IH: Will retinol irritate my skin?

MR: While product developers like myself work to minimize irritation, retinol can still cause some dryness, flakiness or mild redness, especially at first or if you already have dry or sensitive skin. Because retinol speeds up skin renewal, those side effects are completely normal and usually settle down as your skin adjusts. To help minimize irritation, follow it up with a gentle, hydrating moisturizer that includes soothing ingredients like ectoin or squalane. If your skin is especially sensitive, try applying retinol after a layer of moisturizer to buffer its strength. And whatever you do, don’t skip sunscreen — retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun.

That said, it’s safe and highly effective for most people when used correctly. A lot of the concern comes from confusion with prescription-strength retinoids or misinformation online. The main precaution is that retinol shouldn’t be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Otherwise, over-the-counter retinol is generally well-tolerated and poses no health risk when applied as directed.



IH: Can I use retinol with other skincare ingredients?

MR: Yes, you can incorporate retinol into a skincare routine with other active ingredients, but some should be used at different times or on alternate days. Retinol pairs well with hydrating ingredients like peptides, ectoin and ceramides, which help strengthen the skin barrier and minimize potential irritation. However, I recommend caution with vitamin C — both are powerful actives, but using them together can be too harsh for some skin types. Similarly, combining retinol with exfoliating acids like AHAs or BHAs can lead to irritation, so using them on alternate days improves how well your skin absorbs retinol over time.

IH: How long does it take to see results?

MR: Retinol works gradually, so results aren’t instant — it needs to be absorbed, converted and then stimulate cell turnover. The first signs of improvement, like a healthier glow and smoother texture, typically appear within two to four weeks, but the most noticeable improvements in fine lines, breakouts and pigmentation usually take eight to 12 weeks. Stick with it, be gentle with your skin and trust the process.

Best Overall Retinol Serum

Onekind Retinol Reinvented Serum Onekind’s Retinol Reinvented might be a newer name in the game, but it’s already earned MVP status when it comes to skin rejuvenation. The formula is all about innovation and using well-researched ingredients that deliver results. Retinyl linoleate (as Matthew mentioned above) delivers a controlled, time-released dose that minimizes irritation, redness and dryness. The serum blends marine algae-derived bio-retinol, peptides, squalane, snow mushroom and an advanced retinoid, working to target fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots while defending against environmental stressors. It gently exfoliates dead skin, ramps up collagen and leaves your complexion much healthier. Whether new to the retinol world or a peptide pro, this one’s a no-brainer for leveling up your routine. buy here: $66

Best Retinol Serum for Sensitive Skin

Kiehl’s Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum Yes, even Kiehl’s has a spin on retinol with a serum formulated for daily use and sensitive skin. Their Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum is a micro-dose, daily-use treatment that delivers all the benefits of pure retinol with minimal redness or flaking (though, as always, you’ll want to ease in). What makes it especially beginner-friendly is the addition of ceramides to strengthen your skin barrier and help it better tolerate retinol, plus peptides that help tone, smooth and boost collagen production. It’s lightweight, non-greasy and free of parabens, fragrances, mineral oil and phthalates, making it solid if you’re looking for a gentle, effective product. buy here: $65

Best Advanced Retinol Serum

Protocol Enzyme-Active Retinol Serum Protocol’s Enzyme-Active Retinol Serum has earned its cult status for a reason. It features 0.01% retinal (yep, with an “a”), a more potent, enzyme-calibrated version of retinol known to pack a serious punch in smoothing fine lines and reversing wrinkles. Protocol captures that variation using its patented oxygen-free bottling tech (don’t worry about the sciencey details; know it works). There’s also aloe to soothe and antioxidant-rich plant extracts, but this formula is potent, so go slow at first. Housed in a striking orange bottle, it brings a bit of apothecary flair to your grooming shelf — because if you’re investing in your skin, the packaging might as well look the part, too. buy here: $88

Best Retinol Eye Serum

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum Dr. Dennis Gross is known for its science-first approach to skincare, and this advanced serum — designed specifically for the delicate eye area — is a targeted mixture of actives that ease fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. It combines two types of retinol for powerful yet precise treatment, while ferulic acid boosts efficacy, bakuchiol eases wrinkles and minimizes irritation, and rambutan extract helps firm and smooth the skin. Its non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and leaves your under eyes bright and refreshed. Remember to be gentle around the eye area, but with care, the results will show for themselves. buy here: $71

Best Retinol Overnight Cream

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream Many retinol treatments are best applied before bed, giving them time to work their rejuvenating magic overnight. Murad’s Retinol Night Cream is intensely hydrating with a whipped, buttery texture packed with niacinamide and a dipeptide complex that acts as a protective barrier. Thanks to a tri-active retinol, it works on multiple levels to be both preventative and corrective while strengthening skin, visibly improving texture and smoothing fine lines. The price is on the higher side, but a little goes a long way with this luxe overnight treatment. buy here: $89

Best Accessible Retinol Serum

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Power Facial Serum Even the more well-known brands have their take on retinol, proving it’s not just a niche ingredient. This Neutrogena serum is accessible, highly effective and comes with a price that won’t make you hesitate to add it to your routine. 0.5% retinol also includes nourishing emollients to improve absorption while softening, hydrating and protecting the skin. That said, this is a potent formula, and less is more. Apply four to five drops to your palm, rub into your face, then follow up with a moisturizer and, without question, sunscreen during the day. buy here: $40

Best Retinol Moisturizer

Brickell Retinol Face Moisturizer Cream Brickell, known for its no-fuss, approachable men’s grooming products, might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of retinol. But they know their stuff (just browse the deep-dive articles on their site). Their retinol cream is ideal for guys who want a hydrating, daytime-friendly formula that packs a punch. Retinol boosts cell turnover, evens out skin tone and stimulates collagen, hyaluronic acid delivers moisture and plumps fine lines, and aloe vera calms redness and irritation. It feels like a regular moisturizer, but ease into it — while daily use is possible, apply a few times a week and adjust based on how your skin responds. buy here: $36

Best Simple Retinol Serum

Typology A61 Retinol Serum This serum from Paris-based luxury skincare brand Typology is all about simplicity and effectiveness. Housed in a sleek dropper bottle, it contains carefully-chosen ingredients, including soy oil, which helps activate cell renewal, and castor oil for softness, elasticity and reducing dryness. With a 0.3% retinol concentration, this formula is excellent for those seeking a gentle yet potent option. Use it a few times weekly and let its minimal retinol mojo work its magic. It sells out often, so if you see it in stock, grab it while you can. buy here: $30 – $53