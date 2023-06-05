Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Father’s Day is quickly approaching — June 18th, mark those calendars — and if the perfect purchase for the style-forward guy in your life still seems to be eluding you, despite our previous attempts to enlighten you, we’ve got you. After all, if we can’t help you parse through the abundance of stylish Father’s Day gifts available at your fingertips, what are we even doing?

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023 We've got gift ideas for all the dads on your list. Or honestly just for you.

But seriously, there’s an abundance of flawlessly designed offerings perfect for a well-dressed dude and still available in time for Father’s Day, ranging from some loungey Parachute shorts (hello, newspaper grabs) to some lightweight knits (hello, European holiday), and everything in between. If his favorite brands lean Todd Snyder and Persol over Walmart and Comfort Colors, you’ll find him a gift below.

To help make the special day just that much more special, we’ve created a list of fashionable items he (or you) would be thrilled to receive, each more dapper than the last. Don’t wait — shipping deadlines are drawing near, so cop up (or subtly forward, rakish gents) ASAP.

The Most Stylish Father’s Day Gifts

Unimatic UC1 Watch If he appreciates the finer things in life, the UC1 dive watch should suit his tastes. Masterfully made in Italy with lume markers and sleek black dial/bezel combol, it’s the appropriate thank you for everything he does as a dad. Huckberry : $700

Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers He knows what GAT means so that you don’t have to. The least you could do is get him a replica pair. Beckett Simonon : $250 $169

Shinola Five Pocket Card Case Ah, the leather wallet. An all-time classic Father’s Day gift, and, without the personalized touch, incredibly boring. Good thing Shinola — the centuries-old leather goods company who makes some of our favorite American-made gear — offers complimentary monograming to their fine range of leather cardholders. Shinola : $150

Vallon Howlin Sunglasses He’s got his style down to a T, thanks to the help of icons like McQueen and Newman. Why not treat him to some lookalike shades so he can really lean into the ’70s thing? Bespoke Post : $127

Lululemon Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant Hitting the links is a practice in subtlety, and Lululemon just putted in the assist with a golfed-out pair of their flattering Commission tech pants. lululemon : $148

Persol PO3255S He get’s a killer pair of polarized shades that’ll last a lifetime, you get the benefit of looking like you’ve copulated with an Italian model. Persol : $293 $147

Barbour Double Zip Washbag Every debonair dude is bound to have a skincare routine, but does he have a handsome satchel to keep all his serums? Bloomingdale's : $65

Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket Only the most stylish chore coat will do for the handsome dad in your life. Alex Mill’s Work Jacket is slim, lightweight and bare none. Alex Mill : $195