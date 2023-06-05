InsideHook
17 Stylish Father’s Day Gifts for the Dapper Dad

Make Father's Day fashion-forward again

a collage of items from the stylish father's day gift guide on a orange background
Fear not: our stylish Father's Day gift guide has everything you could possibly need for a dapper dad.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Father’s Day is quickly approaching — June 18th, mark those calendars — and if the perfect purchase for the style-forward guy in your life still seems to be eluding you, despite our previous attempts to enlighten you, we’ve got you. After all, if we can’t help you parse through the abundance of stylish Father’s Day gifts available at your fingertips, what are we even doing?

But seriously, there’s an abundance of flawlessly designed offerings perfect for a well-dressed dude and still available in time for Father’s Day, ranging from some loungey Parachute shorts (hello, newspaper grabs) to some lightweight knits (hello, European holiday), and everything in between. If his favorite brands lean Todd Snyder and Persol over Walmart and Comfort Colors, you’ll find him a gift below.

To help make the special day just that much more special, we’ve created a list of fashionable items he (or you) would be thrilled to receive, each more dapper than the last. Don’t wait — shipping deadlines are drawing near, so cop up (or subtly forward, rakish gents) ASAP.

The Most Stylish Father’s Day Gifts

Bugatchi Rib Knit Short Sleeve Johnny Collar Sweater
Bugatchi Rib Knit Short Sleeve Johnny Collar Sweater

Bugatchi’s lightweight knit should serve him well on your upcoming Rivieran holiday…although the ribbed polo looks pretty good at Starbucks, too.

Bugatchi : $179
Unimatic UC1 Watch 
Unimatic UC1 Watch 

If he appreciates the finer things in life, the UC1 dive watch should suit his tastes. Masterfully made in Italy with lume markers and sleek black dial/bezel combol, it’s the appropriate thank you for everything he does as a dad.

Huckberry : $700
Parachute Linen Short
Parachute Linen Short

What’s more stylish than feeling comfortable? Nothing, we’d argue — unless, of course, we’re talking about Parachute’s breezy linen shorts.

Parachute : $49$34
L’Etiquette Magazine No. 8
L’Etiquette Magazine No. 8

Required reading for all stylish fathers. Trust us.

Todd Snyder : $20
Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers
Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers

He knows what GAT means so that you don’t have to. The least you could do is get him a replica pair.

Beckett Simonon : $250$169
Shinola Five Pocket Card Case
Shinola Five Pocket Card Case

Ah, the leather wallet. An all-time classic Father’s Day gift, and, without the personalized touch, incredibly boring. Good thing Shinola — the centuries-old leather goods company who makes some of our favorite American-made gear — offers complimentary monograming to their fine range of leather cardholders.

Shinola : $150
Bottega Veneta Pour Homme Eau De Toilette
Bottega Veneta Pour Homme Eau De Toilette

Leathery and warm, Bottega Veneta’s Pour Homme should sufficiently shake date night from the regular “we have a two-year-old” stupor.

Amazon : $115 – $90
Vallon Howlin Sunglasses
Vallon Howlin Sunglasses

He’s got his style down to a T, thanks to the help of icons like McQueen and Newman. Why not treat him to some lookalike shades so he can really lean into the ’70s thing?

Bespoke Post : $127
Lululemon Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant
Lululemon Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant

Hitting the links is a practice in subtlety, and Lululemon just putted in the assist with a golfed-out pair of their flattering Commission tech pants.

lululemon : $148
Troubadour Pathfinder Slim Briefcase
Troubadour Pathfinder Slim Briefcase

Whoa…did his boring 9-to-5 just get a little bit sexier?

Troubadour : $445
Nisolo Huarache Sandals
Nisolo Huarache Sandals

The stylish daddy should already know that fisherman sandals are very much in. Here’s your warning.

Nisolo : $150 Huckberry : $150
Persol PO3255S
Persol PO3255S

He get’s a killer pair of polarized shades that’ll last a lifetime, you get the benefit of looking like you’ve copulated with an Italian model.

Persol : $293$147
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Compression Automatic Stainless Steel Watch
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Compression Automatic Stainless Steel Watch

There are many iterations of Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf design that we’ve championed here on this site and personally coveted for our own collections, but for a seriously stylish Father’s Day gift gift, splash out on the newest Compression Automatic.

Neiman Marcus : $1,595 Zodiac : $1,595
Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Crossover Sandal
Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Crossover Sandal

Mr Americana Todd Snyder makes a mean sandal; this specific suede pair should keep him from slip-slidin’ away.

Todd Snyder : $268
Barbour Double Zip Washbag
Barbour Double Zip Washbag

Every debonair dude is bound to have a skincare routine, but does he have a handsome satchel to keep all his serums?

Bloomingdale's : $65
Nike Sportwear Sports Essentials Shorts
Nike Sportwear Sports Essentials Shorts

Nike, giving Patagonia a run for their money since 1964.

Nike : $50
Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket
Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket

Only the most stylish chore coat will do for the handsome dad in your life. Alex Mill’s Work Jacket is slim, lightweight and bare none.

Alex Mill : $195

