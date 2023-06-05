17 Stylish Father’s Day Gifts for the Dapper Dad
Make Father's Day fashion-forward again
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Father’s Day is quickly approaching — June 18th, mark those calendars — and if the perfect purchase for the style-forward guy in your life still seems to be eluding you, despite our previous attempts to enlighten you, we’ve got you. After all, if we can’t help you parse through the abundance of stylish Father’s Day gifts available at your fingertips, what are we even doing?
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
We've got gift ideas for all the dads on your list. Or honestly just for you.
But seriously, there’s an abundance of flawlessly designed offerings perfect for a well-dressed dude and still available in time for Father’s Day, ranging from some loungey Parachute shorts (hello, newspaper grabs) to some lightweight knits (hello, European holiday), and everything in between. If his favorite brands lean Todd Snyder and Persol over Walmart and Comfort Colors, you’ll find him a gift below.
To help make the special day just that much more special, we’ve created a list of fashionable items he (or you) would be thrilled to receive, each more dapper than the last. Don’t wait — shipping deadlines are drawing near, so cop up (or subtly forward, rakish gents) ASAP.
The Most Stylish Father’s Day Gifts
Bugatchi Rib Knit Short Sleeve Johnny Collar Sweater
Bugatchi’s lightweight knit should serve him well on your upcoming Rivieran holiday…although the ribbed polo looks pretty good at Starbucks, too.
Unimatic UC1 Watch
If he appreciates the finer things in life, the UC1 dive watch should suit his tastes. Masterfully made in Italy with lume markers and sleek black dial/bezel combol, it’s the appropriate thank you for everything he does as a dad.
Parachute Linen Short
What’s more stylish than feeling comfortable? Nothing, we’d argue — unless, of course, we’re talking about Parachute’s breezy linen shorts.
L’Etiquette Magazine No. 8
Required reading for all stylish fathers. Trust us.
Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers
He knows what GAT means so that you don’t have to. The least you could do is get him a replica pair.
Shinola Five Pocket Card Case
Ah, the leather wallet. An all-time classic Father’s Day gift, and, without the personalized touch, incredibly boring. Good thing Shinola — the centuries-old leather goods company who makes some of our favorite American-made gear — offers complimentary monograming to their fine range of leather cardholders.
Bottega Veneta Pour Homme Eau De Toilette
Leathery and warm, Bottega Veneta’s Pour Homme should sufficiently shake date night from the regular “we have a two-year-old” stupor.
Vallon Howlin Sunglasses
He’s got his style down to a T, thanks to the help of icons like McQueen and Newman. Why not treat him to some lookalike shades so he can really lean into the ’70s thing?
Lululemon Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant
Hitting the links is a practice in subtlety, and Lululemon just putted in the assist with a golfed-out pair of their flattering Commission tech pants.
Troubadour Pathfinder Slim Briefcase
Whoa…did his boring 9-to-5 just get a little bit sexier?
Nisolo Huarache Sandals
The stylish daddy should already know that fisherman sandals are very much in. Here’s your warning.
Persol PO3255S
He get’s a killer pair of polarized shades that’ll last a lifetime, you get the benefit of looking like you’ve copulated with an Italian model.
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Compression Automatic Stainless Steel Watch
There are many iterations of Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf design that we’ve championed here on this site and personally coveted for our own collections, but for a seriously stylish Father’s Day gift gift, splash out on the newest Compression Automatic.
Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Crossover Sandal
Mr Americana Todd Snyder makes a mean sandal; this specific suede pair should keep him from slip-slidin’ away.
Barbour Double Zip Washbag
Every debonair dude is bound to have a skincare routine, but does he have a handsome satchel to keep all his serums?
Nike Sportwear Sports Essentials Shorts
Nike, giving Patagonia a run for their money since 1964.
Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket
Only the most stylish chore coat will do for the handsome dad in your life. Alex Mill’s Work Jacket is slim, lightweight and bare none.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
From Our Partner
There’s a Gigantic Apple Sale at eBay Starting Now
From Our Partner
Save Up to 30% at Allen Edmonds
Recommended
Suggested for you