12 Unique Gifts That Are Sure to Delight This Father’s Day
Clever presents for even the pickiest of pops
First Christmas, then his birthday, now Father’s Day — there are just too many damn holidays to generate killer presents for. But alas — despite you being plum out of ideas, that dad in your life is indeed deserving of something more than a standard box store wallet or pharmacy cologne. Sure, you could go the personalized route…or, you could dive into the deep end of weird, wacky, often stylish and otherwise unique gifts this Father’s Day.
When we say unique gifts, we mean it. Our batch of trusty editors have scoured the corners of the internet and traversed continents to track down gifts we can almost certainly say he’s never received, even if you consider yourself an A+ gifter. Included in our list is a whole leg of Jamon and speakers that allow you to see sound. If you think that sounds intriguing, wait until you scroll the rest. Below a batch of unique gifts that’ll win you Father’s Day, guaranteed.
The Best Unique Gifts for Father’s Day
Mercado Famous Whole Jamon
A meal fit for a (charcuterie) king. “Wow” him with a whole leg from a free-range, 100% Serrano pig.
Bulova Dana-Thomas House 30mm Chronograph
There’s a big, wide world of watches out there, and even for a seasoned aficionado, special edition timepieces prove a thoroughly intriguing and delightful gift. Though there are plenty of styles that have recently caught out attention (timepieces from TAG Heuer, Seiko and Unimatic among the best) it’s Bulova’s limited collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright estate in specific that has produced a variety of handsome, sensibly priced options that look like nothing he (or anyone else, for that matter) currently owns.
Elakai Lawn Bowling Set
Many would argue that bowling isn’t cool. It’s not as stylish as tennis or as rugged as climbing, and you have to wear goofy-looking shoes. But it’s fun once you start to get the hang of it. This travel-ready set is great for summer games in the backyard or at a park. It comes with a carrying bag and it’s made of durable dark-colored Hevea wood.
AllTrails+
If you’re using this list to shop for a fitness junkie, chances are he already has all the gear he needs, so the latest trail shoes are not going to cut it.) However, he’s probably not on AllTrails, a Strava-esque app
Houseplant Block Table Lighter
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are widely known for writing and producing classic Hollywood comedies like “Superbad,” but they also dabble in home goods as well, with their weed-focused brand Houseplant. These aren’t the same weed grinders and ashtrays you used back in college. For one, they look a hell of a lot better. Take this block table lighter, which was inspired by Bauhaus design. It’s made of durable aluminum and the side doubles as an ashtray.
Berkel Home Line 200 Meat Slicer
How many people you know have a meat slicer in their home? We’re betting not many. For the guy who loves to make deli-style sandwiches, Berkel’s electric meat slicer is a truly different gift that’s likely to knock his socks off. The appliance features a conveniently compact, home-friendly design and 20 millimeter adjustment positions for a crisp cut every time. Plus, its vibrant, retro-inspired design makes the Home Line 200 Meat Slicer a stunning showpiece for the kitchen.
Ice Barrel
A fitness tool we swear by, this 42” x 31” barrel is the first portable barrel designed explicitly for cold water immersion, that, while unpleasant, has a load of health benefits.
Ooni Volt 12 Indoor & Outdoor Pizza Oven
The Ooni Volt 12 is the Ferrari Countach of electric pizza ovens. It heats up to 850 degrees in about 20 minutes, and it can pump out a pizza in just 90 seconds. It has all the bells and whistles you might expect, like an internal oven light to see how your pizza is cooking. It’s lightweight and has built-in handles that make it more portable. You can also choose between automatic and manual temperature ranges. The Ooni Volt 12 is capable of cooking steak, fish and veggies, just in case you want to throw something else on for guests.
Balmuda The Speaker
Audiophile or ex-raver matters not where Japanese design collective Balumda’s speaker is concerned — combining crystal clear fidelity with an audio-interactive LED lights system, the device allows for a brand new listening experience and one hell of a time. Take that, boring old Sonos.
Zebrano Wood Shaving Set
Give the gift of a luxurious daily routine with this shaving kit, made of fine silver tip badger hair and Zebrano wood carved in the UK. Zebrano wood was traditionally used for building boats and the first models of skis due to its tough, water resistant quality. For the poshest lad in the room, this will be a gift to last decades.
Therabody Theragun, Fourth Generation
For the ever-active guy, recovery is often overlooked. The Theragun will provide him with a much needed whole body massage with benefits of improving sleep, performance and mobility. He’ll thank you when the post-marathon muscle strain hits (or, the post-eight hour work day aches).
Cuisinart Cast Iron Smashed Burger Kit
Remember the smash burger craze? With it’s crispy edges and juicy patty interior, the smash burger has all the makings of a timeless staple. This one by Cuisinart has a cast-iron press that ensures even pressure, maximizing caramelization for that irresistible crust.
