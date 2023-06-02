Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

18 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who’s Got It All

This Father's Day, make it personal

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated June 9, 2025 4:19 pm EDT
a collage of personalized Father's day gifts on a yellow background
Gifts for dad are hard...unless you're shop our list of personalized Father's day gifts, of course.
InisdeHook/Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tossing the ball back and forth, movie-style; grilling up that perfect summer dog; changing your oil without you having to ask — for men who cover so many bases, dads are damn hard to shop for. Whether he’s a non-materialist with a stunted gift-accepting issue or simply a pragmatic man of few wants and fewer hints, picking the perfect present is never an easy feat. That is, of course, why you should be leaning on personalized Father’s day gifts this year.

The Best Father's Day Gifts Under $100 (And $50, And $25)
The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100 (And $50, And $25)
 Blessing the dad in your life on a budget? We've got you covered

Unfortunately, finding the right tokens in an online sea of eBay junk and fake autographs is about as easy as convincing him to swap his summer beers for an airy rosé, which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to help better cherish the father figure in your life and isolated 18 personalized Father’s Day gifts that even the hardest to shop for dads will surely love.

You’ll find a compilation of inscribed inside joke totes, birthday books, engraved timepieces, even a personalized recipe journal, all primed to help make his Father’s Day one to remember. And if you happen to count yourself among the dads in your life? Even better. Below, the best personalized Father’s Day gifts to hand off this summer.

The Best Personalized Father’s Day Gifts

Shinola Five Pocket Card Case
Shinola Five Pocket Card Case
Buy it now
Smithey No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet
Smithey No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet
Buy it now
Nike Air Max 90 By You
Nike Air Max 90 By You
Buy it now
Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Sport Shirt
BUY HERE: $108
New York Times Birthday Book
New York Times Birthday Book

You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.

Buy Here: $110
Why the New York Times Birthday Book Is the Best Gift I've Ever Given
Why the New York Times Birthday Book Is the Best Gift I’ve Ever Given
 Makes for a top-notch Mother's Day gift FYI
Yeti Rambler 14 Oz Mug
Yeti Rambler 14 Oz Mug
Buy Here : $30
Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Day Date Auto
Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Day Date Auto
Buy it now
L.L.Bean Large Nor’easter Tote Bag
L.L.Bean Large Nor’easter Tote Bag
Buy it now
Miansai ID Chain Bracelet
Miansai ID Chain Bracelet
Buy it now
AncestryDNA Genetic Complete DNA Test Kit
AncestryDNA Genetic Complete DNA Test Kit
Buy Here : $99
Casetify Custom Earbuds Case
Casetify Custom Earbuds Case

This one-of-a-kind AirPod accessory makes for an affordable, practical, but still very personal gift. His wireless earbuds stay protected in this textured grain biodegradable leather case, which can be customized with his name, initials or monogram.

Buy it now
Homesick Location Candles
Homesick Location Candles

Transport dad to his hometown or favorite place with Homesick, the home fragrance and lifestyle brand that offers long-lasting natural soy wax candles with a sentimental twist. Best known for its Location candle collection, Homesick has a scent formulated to represent every American state, along with select cities, country and even tropical destinations. So with every strike of a match, he can feel right at home, wherever he may be.

Buy Here : $38
J. Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
J. Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $158
Victorinox Huntsman
Victorinox Huntsman

The elegant Huntsman is inclusive of all the classic Swiss Army Knife components with the addition of scissors and a wood saw — what else could a modern man need? The handy tool can be personalized for only an additional $5 per side.

Buy it now
Grafomap Custom Map Posters
Grafomap Custom Map Posters

Grafomap allows you to personalize map posters of any location of your choosing. Whether it’s the town he grew up in, his favorite city he’s traveled to or the place he fell in love, memorialize it with a framed map, printed on print on pro-grade photo paper.

Buy it now
Dad’s Recipe Journal
Dad’s Recipe Journal
Buy Here : $38 $32
Scentbird Subscription (3-Month)
Scentbird Subscription (3-Month)

Skip the pharmacy cologne and let pop pick his own fragrance with Scentbird, a DTC aroma purveyor with hundreds of designer and bespoke colognes, all in convenient sample-sized bottles. It’s simple: just gift dad a subscription, walk him through his profile setup, and let the variety of colognes roll in.

Scentbird : $48
Uncommon Goods Hometown Glass Barware Set with Custom Message
Uncommon Goods Hometown Glass Barware Set with Custom Message
Buy it now

