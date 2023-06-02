18 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who’s Got It All

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tossing the ball back and forth, movie-style; grilling up that perfect summer dog; changing your oil without you having to ask — for men who cover so many bases, dads are damn hard to shop for. Whether he’s a non-materialist with a stunted gift-accepting issue or simply a pragmatic man of few wants and fewer hints, picking the perfect present is never an easy feat. That is, of course, why you should be leaning on personalized Father’s day gifts this year.

Unfortunately, finding the right tokens in an online sea of eBay junk and fake autographs is about as easy as convincing him to swap his summer beers for an airy rosé, which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to help better cherish the father figure in your life and isolated 18 personalized Father’s Day gifts that even the hardest to shop for dads will surely love.

You’ll find a compilation of inscribed inside joke totes, birthday books, engraved timepieces, even a personalized recipe journal, all primed to help make his Father’s Day one to remember. And if you happen to count yourself among the dads in your life? Even better. Below, the best personalized Father’s Day gifts to hand off this summer.

The Best Personalized Father’s Day Gifts

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here: $110

Casetify Custom Earbuds Case This one-of-a-kind AirPod accessory makes for an affordable, practical, but still very personal gift. His wireless earbuds stay protected in this textured grain biodegradable leather case, which can be customized with his name, initials or monogram. Buy it now

Homesick Location Candles Transport dad to his hometown or favorite place with Homesick, the home fragrance and lifestyle brand that offers long-lasting natural soy wax candles with a sentimental twist. Best known for its Location candle collection, Homesick has a scent formulated to represent every American state, along with select cities, country and even tropical destinations. So with every strike of a match, he can feel right at home, wherever he may be. Buy Here : $38

Victorinox Huntsman The elegant Huntsman is inclusive of all the classic Swiss Army Knife components with the addition of scissors and a wood saw — what else could a modern man need? The handy tool can be personalized for only an additional $5 per side. Buy it now

Grafomap Custom Map Posters Grafomap allows you to personalize map posters of any location of your choosing. Whether it’s the town he grew up in, his favorite city he’s traveled to or the place he fell in love, memorialize it with a framed map, printed on print on pro-grade photo paper. Buy it now

Scentbird Subscription (3-Month) Skip the pharmacy cologne and let pop pick his own fragrance with Scentbird, a DTC aroma purveyor with hundreds of designer and bespoke colognes, all in convenient sample-sized bottles. It’s simple: just gift dad a subscription, walk him through his profile setup, and let the variety of colognes roll in. Scentbird : $48