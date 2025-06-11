Father’s Day Cookbooks to Gift Every Type of Dad

I think The Contemporary African Kitchen is the most beautiful cookbook I own. Not only does it have this extremely pleasing-to-my-eye Bauhaus design, but the photography is also stunning, done in a way that highlights the food on the plate and nothing else. And yes, and the food and storytelling is also ridiculously good. The book is broken down into Africa’s five main geographical locations and has recipes from chefs in each of its countries. Whether it’s beef cheeks from Egypt or a plantain frittata from Nigeria, each recipe tells a delicious story — and looks really good while doing it.