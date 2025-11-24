What Chefs Are Wishing for This Holiday Season

Gifting season is in full swing, and we have ideas for everyone, whether they love to cook or are trying to beef up their home bartending skills. But it got me thinking: What are the pros actually hoping to receive this holiday? So I asked a ton of chefs about what’s on their lists and what they plan on giving this season. The below list has something for everyone, whether you want to splurge on a big, fancy appliance or some really good spices.

Kitchen Appliances Galore

“Sous vide allows you to seal food in an airtight bag and cook it in a precisely temperature-controlled water bath, delivering tenderness, consistency and flavor that are hard to achieve any other way. I’m hoping to get the INKBIRD WIFI Sous Vide Cooker ISV-100W and Vacuum Sealer Machine this holiday season.” — Tamer Altillawi, owner of Sufrat Mediterranean Grill

“The Ninja Air Fryer is one of the smartest gifts you can give a foodie this holiday season. It’s practical, modern and lets you enjoy that golden, crispy texture everyone loves but in a lighter, healthier way. It inspires creativity in the kitchen without the fuss.” — Avy Cohen, co-owner and founder of La Boulangerie Boul’Mich

“The Food Party Hot Pot is great for cooking and hosting parties to whip up Chinese hot pot, chocolate fondue, Korean barbecue and cheese fondue. I’m a big fan of making ramen and Korean BBQ, so this 2-in-1 package is perfect and makes a fun experience at dinner time” — Jourdan Higgs, executive chef and partner of Provaré

“I love tools that deepen precision while keeping the experience pure, and the Pacojet 4 does exactly that. It allows you to work with an ingredient at its peak, preserve its character and transform it into something incredibly smooth without losing its soul. For me, it’s about capturing flavor with absolute clarity, the kind of refinement that elevates both savory and sweet preparations while staying true to the ingredient itself.” — Ahu Hettema, chef at Istanbul Hawai’i

“My kids and their friends are in high school, which means I feed big appetites at home. I’m interested in the Ankarsrum Mixer because it allows me to make larger batches of sourdough bread or pizza dough. The bowl spins, and the dough doesn’t slow down the machine when mixing.” — Fred Piehl, executive chef and owner of The Smoking Goat and One Door North

“I’d love to receive a countertop Anova Precision Oven 2.0 this holiday season. The ability to bake with steam and get truly consistent roasting at home is a game-changer, perfect for everything from crusty sourdough to delicate fish.” — Michael White, executive chef at Paranza

“I’m holding out for the Thermomix TM7 because this platform already nails what chefs need — precise, degree-by-degree heating and high-power blending in one vessel with a built-in scale for gram-level accuracy. A TM7 pushes even further on temperature control, torque and software with smarter profiles for emulsions, custards and sugar stages. It would streamline R&D and service, and at home it can replace a blender, hot plate, scale, steamer and certain functions of a stand mixer in a single footprint.” — Derek Piva, chef of The Restaurant at Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge

“I start every day with coffee, so a beautifully-designed machine like the Breville Barista Touch Impress is a dream. The Sea Salt & Brass finish looks incredible, and it makes consistently great espresso with almost no effort. It’s the kind of piece that elevates your morning ritual and inspires you before you even step into the restaurant.” — Maycoll Calderón, executive chef of Cuna at The Standard East Village

“We’ve had our Breville espresso machine, the basic model, for a long time, and it was one of our best investments. It’s been essential for making incredible lattes and coffees. I would love to upgrade to the newer, higher-end model, the Breville Oracle Jet Espresso Machine. It’s definitely high on my wishlist!” — Alex Chang, chef and co-owner of Kiko

“During our recent collaboration dinner with my friends at Tapori, one dish — a Mediterranean dosa — completely stole my heart. But what really stayed with me was the stunning grinder they used to process the grains and legumes before fermenting them. It was downright gorgeous, and now I’m obsessed. If I could wish for one gift this holiday season, it would be that grinder in my kitchen.” — Pepe Moncayo, chef at Arrels

“Personally, I would love to get a vacuum sealer. I do like to cook at home, but I like to make it as easy as possible for myself, so I use my immersion circulator quite a bit. You can bulk prepare foods and store them in your freezer, so when I come home after a long day, I can pull something out and know I’m eating a quality meal.” — Anthony Venegas, head chef at Mace Cocktail Bar

High-Quality Pots and Pans

“As we approach the holiday season, I’m long overdue for a high-quality roasting pan, specifically the Stainless Clad Roasting Pan from Made In, that will allow me to roast a perfectly golden turkey to share among my loved ones. It’s durable, warp-resistant and the kind of kitchen essential built to last a lifetime for endless holiday memories.” — Nick Zocco, executive chef of Urban Hill

“I have a gas range at home, and I’m always wishing I had a true griddle when I’m making breakfast for my family. I need space for multiple pancakes, strips of bacon and eggs all at once. This carbon steel griddle would turn my stove into a flat-top and double as a plancha for cooking larger amounts when we’re hosting dinner parties.” — Gabriel Pascuzzi, chef of Bistecca and Hey Luigi

“On my wish list is a two-quart Mauviel saucepan. My brother has told me about it and says the copper only gets more beautiful with wear. I love the copper paired with the gold handle and accents, and it’s a piece that can go from the stove right to the table.” — Maxine Sharf, author Maxi’s Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again

“Smithey, based in Charleston, SC, creates stunning hand-forged cookware from cast iron or carbon steel. As a collector of vintage Griswold cast-iron pans, Smithey is one of the only modern companies making pieces that compare. A paella pan from them would not only make a perfect soccarat but would be a stunning centerpiece for the table.” — Ham El-Waylly, executive chef at Strange Delight and author of Hello, Home Cooking

“The Made In x Masienda Comal to cook our tortillas at home, as ours has been in the family for many years, been through several moves, gotten a lot of use and, overall, has seen better days!” — Eve Aronoff Fernandez, chef and founder of Frita Batidos

“These Stainless Clad Frying Pans from Made In are my absolute favorite pans to cook with, whether I’m in my restaurant or at home. They hold heat well and make you feel like you’re cooking professionally at home.” — Jordan Anderson, executive chef of Shifka

Knives and Other Sharp Things

“The Benriner No. 64 Japanese Mandolin is an essential tool for every professional or at-home chef. A mandolin gives you uniform, razor-thin slices that a knife simply can’t do. Benriner’s is top-notch.” — Chris Borges, chef and co-owner of Charmant

“Jon at Japanese Knife Imports has some of the best knives in the game. I’m obsessed with the green lacquered handle on this Gyuto. White #1 steel takes an incredibly sharp edge quickly, but it’s definitely not a beginner knife. This would be a dream addition to my roll.” — Hannah Martin-Duarte, executive chef of The Benjamin Hollywood and Bar Benjamin

“I absolutely love these Japanese knives from Seisuke. If I could build my entire knife set out of them, I would — I have one but I want more! They’re so well made and their team, from Portland, OR to Japan, is so passionate.” — Esperanza Guzman, executive chef of Fields at Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa

“A beautifully-crafted Puerto Rican pilón (mortar and pestle) made by a local artisan is at the very top of my wishlist. I use a pilón every day for sofrito, mojitos, marinades — it’s really the heartbeat of our kitchen. Having one from native wood and made by hand would be both a functional tool and a piece of our culture I can pass on. And, if I can be greedy, I’d pair it with a few rare bottles of small-batch Puerto Rican rum to cook with and toast with after service.” — José Santaella, chef and author of Cocina Tropical

“The INKBIRD Wireless Meat Thermometer takes all the stress out of hosting. It tracks your turkey, brisket or roast from your phone, so you’re not glued to the oven all day. More time for cocktails, less time hovering — that’s a win.” — Tony Burgesen, manager at Birdy’s Behind the Bower

“Every kitchen deserves a wooden cutting board. It feels better, treats your knives better, keeps microplastics out of your food and it’s a great way to support a local woodworker. Especially if using urban lumber — those neighborhood trees can become incredible furniture and kitchen tools instead of heading to the landfill.” — Paul Funk, executive chef at Tre Rivali

“I always tell people a good spoon is one of the most important tools in a kitchen, and the Kunz Spoon does the jobs that fall between a tiny sauce spoon and a big household spoon. You can baste with it, flip a piece of fish, finish a plate with a clean line of sauce, even shape a quenelle if you need to. The weight and balance are right in that pocket where it feels natural in your hand, almost like an extension of it. The limited-edition colors make it a fun gift. Chefs love the practical part, but we also love the little bit of personality and collecting the colors each year.” — JV Hernandez, executive chef of Elm & Good

“This Japanese Yakumi box keeps all of my mise en place and ingredients tight, organized and easy to access during service. It’s one of those tools that brings efficiency and beauty to the line, and I’d love to have it at home.” — Berk Guldal, chef of Hamdi

“I’m hoping to get the MannKitchen Pepper Cannon. It’s an amazing, high-end pepper mill that maximizes the amount of pepper ground with each turn. Not all pepper mills are created equal, and this one is truly a game-changer!” — Thomas McKenna, vice president, culinary operations at Desert 5 Spot DC

“Being a chef in the Bay Area for many years, I have a complete love and appreciation when it comes to local knife shops. One of my favorites in San Francisco is Bernal Cutlery. Every chef I know turns into a kid in a candy store when they walk into this place. On my list this year, both to gift and get, is anything in their vintage collection, from sauce spoons to knives to this Vintage Large Silver Plate Slotted Spoon. I love it all.” — Michael Mina, chef and founder of The MINA Group

“For years, I’ve wanted to dive into the wireless thermometer pool, but I haven’t been confident in the technology as far as sensing and connection reliability goes. I have one from a long time ago, and it works okay but not well enough for me to invest in it myself. But I still find myself wanting one, especially when the holiday roast season comes. I’d be very excited to receive a set from Combustion.inc as a gift.” — Jon Kung, author of Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from a Third-Culture Kitchen

“My morning ritual starts with making a cup of coffee in my French press, then drinking it in one of my grandmother’s mugs. There’s something about using a French press that automatically elevates your coffee.” — Nina Compton, chef and owner of Compère Lapin

“On my holiday wish list are the elegant Pheasant Pewter Salt & Pepper Shakers from Mrs. Alice. They are a meaningful nod to the salt and pepper shaker collection my husband, chef Kim Canteenwalla, and I share. — Restaurateur Elizabeth Blau of Honey Salt and Crown Block

Outdoor Cooking Essentials

“I love the challenge of dough work. I am no expert, but I nerd out on the science behind it. I would love a Gozney Dome to be able to play with pizza oven work, which could be more than just pizza. Roast veggies, breads and even fish would be amazing to do in one of these.” — Emily Brubaker, inaugural winner of NBC’s Yes, Chef and resort executive chef and culinary director at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

“For a gift I’d truly use, I would appreciate a quality grill like the Big Green Egg Smoker. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to barbecue, and this would be a perfect upgrade.” — Brittney “Stikxz” Williams, chef and culinary director of Miss Lily’s 7A

A Good Cookbook

“I try to read or review at least four to six cookbooks a month. I’ll usually borrow them from the library first and then buy my favorites for my collection. A few recent standouts I’d love to add are My Egypt, Homage and Jubilee.” — Jeffrey Williams, executive chef at Willowsong

“I love Kitchen Arts & Letters, and I love getting the best of the best new cookbooks from them because their curation is perfect. Don’t sleep on their classic and antique cookbooks — I find some of my best inspiration from old classics. A gift card from them is an excuse to discover something new.” — Joshua Guarneri, executive chef at Metro Cinema

“I have been loving Andew Zimmern’s new cookbook The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future. It is a thoughtful deep-dive into our food systems and makes the perfect gift for anyone looking to shake up their cooking routine.” — Jamie Bissonnette, chef and founding partner of BCB3 Hospitality

“The Flavor Bible is the one book I keep on my station. When I’m working with a cuisine I don’t cook every day or an ingredient I haven’t touched in a while, this book gets me to the backbone of the dish fast. It breaks flavor down to its fundamentals, which is how chefs think when we’re layering acids, fats, aromatics and heat. I’ve even used it mid-service to recalibrate a sauce when something feels one-note.” — Miguel Antonio, executive chef of JW Steakhouse Dallas

Quality Herbs and Spices

“The Paul Kahan Spice Set by La Boîte is great for home cooking. It can give a boost of flavor to any recipe.” — Victor Vasconcelos, executive chef of Berimbau Brazilian Table

“This year, I’m eyeing a tin of rare Kampot pepper, which adds an incredible floral heat to winter dishes.” — Mark O’Leary, executive chef at Darling

“As a Thai chef, an ingredient that’s always on my wishlist is cilantro root. These roots are a cornerstone of authentic Thai cuisine, imparting a richer, earthier and peppery flavor compared to the leaves, and they deepen the complexity of our dishes. Unfortunately, Thai stores only carry frozen cilantro, and fresh roots are rarely available in markets. I recommend growing cilantro in your garden.” — Amanda Maneesilasan, chef of Chao Krung, Tuk Tuk Thai and Ban Ban Burger

“A great finishing salt, whether it’s Canadian sea salt, alder-smoked or a delicate flake, can transform a dish with just a pinch. They’re simple but incredibly inspiring ingredients to receive as a gift.” — Roland Torok-Ducharme, executive chef of Reign Restaurant & Bar and Clockwork at Fairmont Royal York

Things to Improve Happy Hour

“I would love to receive the Aarke Carbonator 3 Matte Gray. I used to have one, but it was all plastic, and I hated having that much plastic in my life. This is heavy metal with a glass container — a dream!” — Tamar Adler, former chef, Vogue Contributing Editor and author of Feast on Your Life: Kitchen Meditations for Every Day

“The Craighill x Andre Hueston Mack Best Wine Key is a wine drinker’s best friend! It’s sturdy and tactile yet still really fly. I have the matte noir and love how smooth and refined it is. Perfect for effortlessly uncorking bottles in front of guests or showing off at home with friends. This gift would make even a first-time bottle opener feel and look like a pro.” — Cybille St. Aute-Tate, chef and co-owner of Honeysuckle

“For the bar enthusiast, cocktail picks or fun drink stirrers add festive flair and make every homemade drink feel a bit more special.” — JD Eubanks, chef at Tujague’s

Top-Notch Ingredients

“If someone gifts me a bottle of truly great olive oil, I’ll put it on everything from salads to grilled vegetables, as well as a drizzle to finish the perfect steak.” — Bob Broskey, executive chef of RPM Restaurants

“I love their steaks, and the COTE Original Butcher’s Feast for 4 Kit contains all the components necessary to make a great BBQ party in one box. It’s definitely a great gift to share with your friends and family during the holiday season.” — Eunji Lee, chef of Lysée

“This holiday season, I’m really excited about the Black Cod box from Alaskan Salmon Company. It’s the same incredible black cod we use at Nobu, and it’s rare that home cooks can get fish of this caliber, which is why I love it for holiday dinners, perfect for making that classic miso black cod at home.” — Ryan Mendoza, executive chef of Nobu Hotel Palo Alto

Something Cool to Wear

“Laila Gohar’s Mother of Pearl Chicken Foot Necklace — can you imagine anything more chic?!” — Abra Berens, cookbook author and culinary director of Granor Farm

“As a woman in the kitchen, it’s always challenging to feel feminine, but I think Tilit does a really great job of making clothes that aren’t only great for the kitchen but have a stylish flare. These pants are it.” — Yara Herrera, chef and partner of Hellbender

“I like getting restaurant merch from friends. My friend Dan got me a Harry’s Charbroiled hat from Toronto, and my friend Yara got me a winter hat from an oyster farm she visited in Maine. I wear both all the time.” — Rafiq Salim, chef and partner of Rolo’s

“The Chrome x Tilit Chef Kadet Sling is such an incredibly versatile bag for storing all of your chef tools safely and easily. I travel a lot to cook, and with the comfortable strap and massive capacity this bag has, I know it will become an instant essential for any serious cook or chef in your life. And besides how awesome this bag is, Tilit is such a great local NYC company to support. They are always out in the community doing so much work to make this industry better and tighter. Everything they make is gold.” — Telly Justice, chef and owner of HAGS

Self-Care Essentials

“The best gift for a chef is a portable massage gun. Long hours and physically demanding work means rest and recovery is essential.” — Stephany Burgos, chef at Good Days

“My holiday wishlist is a weekly foot massage! My go-to is Bergen Spa for a massage, followed by a slice of cake at Mia’s Bakery after.” — Kelly Mencin, culinary director and founder of Radio Bakery

“My holiday wish list is simple — more quality time to spend with family and friends. This time of year is incredibly demanding for everyone, but with the added pressures of working nights and holidays, chefs often miss out on so much. The gift of a few extra hours sleeping in, sitting around a fire or opening gifts with family is more valuable and exciting than almost anything else.” — John and Elise Russ of Clementine

