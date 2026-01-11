Culture > Books

Nicolas Cage’s Historic Superman Comic Sells for $15 Million

This copy of "Action Comics" #1 set a new record

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 11, 2026 3:34 pm EST
Boxes of old comic books
A historic comic book sold for eight figures at auction.
Jason Leung/Unsplash

What’s more rare than the first issue of Action Comics, the comic book that introduced the world to Superman? How about this: a copy of Superman’s first comic book appearance which was once owned by an actor who almost (depending on how you feel about the film The Flash) played Superman on screen. The Man of Steel made his first appearance in the first issue of Action Comics; that issue, printed in 1938, is now a collectors’ item.

As Hannah Ziegler reports for The New York Times, Cage’s old copy of Action Comics #1 just sold for $15 million, a new record for comic book sales. The issue in question has a complicated history: Cage initially purchased the issue in 1996 for $150,000; in the years that followed, the comic book was stolen, then recovered and returned to Cage in 2011. Eventually, he sold it for $2.2 million.

The sale was made to a private collector, the Times reports, with the deal taking place via the aptly-named Metropolis Collectibles and ComicConnect. While this particular issue’s long history is fascinating in its own right, there are only around 100 copies of Action Comics #1 left in the world, and this specific comic book is considered to be in the best condition of those that have endured.

How Nicolas Cage’s Early Performances Made Him a Singular Actor
How Nicolas Cage’s Early Performances Made Him a Singular Actor
 Zach Schonfeld on the making of “How Coppola Became Cage”

In a post on Instagram, ComicConnect noted the physical condition of this issue, writing, “The book is in incredible condition with a beautiful white cover, bright inks, and stunning overall eye appeal. When we think of Superman we think of the ultimate immigrant story.”

In a statement, Metropolis Collectibles CEO Stephen Fishler compared this issue to another notable creative work that saw a boost in value after it was stolen. “Mona Lisa was stolen in 1911 and kept under the thief’s bed for two years. The recovery of the painting made the Mona Lisa go from being just a great Da Vinci painting to a world icon — and that’s what Action #1 is. An icon of American pop culture,” he said. And now, it’s a record-setting one.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

David Corenswet
Superman’s Other Kryptonite? Banana Republic, Apparently.
boys reading comic books
Why Buying Your Kids More Comic Books Can Benefit Their Mental Health
Superman (Jonathan Kent) has entered into a relationship with a male reporter in the Superman comic books, shown here as he kisses pink-haired reporter Jay Nakamura
The Current Superman Is Bisexual, Says DC Comics
lance briggs nfl chicago bears comic books the trap social justice
Former NFL Star Lance Briggs Wants to Change the World … With Comic Books

Culture > Books
Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents on January 5, 2026. Next to that image is a blue hoodie from the Maine brand Origin, which Maduro was seen wearing when he landed in New York on January 3.
A Dictator Wore His Brand. Now What?
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie
The Best Watches of December
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of some of the movies and TV shows nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes
Golden Globes: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Boxes of old comic books

Nicolas Cage's Historic Superman Comic Sells for $15 Million

Grateful Dead, 1973

Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Founding Member, Dead at 78

Leonardo da Vinci statue

Scientists Find DNA in a Leonardo da Vinci Drawing

Scott Glenn in "The White Lotus"

"The White Lotus" Has its Primary Season 4 Location

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch