Superman’s Other Kryptonite? Banana Republic, Apparently.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

All the hype around the latest iteration of Superman seems to have gone to mild-mannered actor David Corenswet’s head…or maybe the guy just really is Clark Kent incarnate. Either way, the actor has been spotted leaning into the all-American hero look as of late — just take a peek at the film’s sartorial Easter egg-laden press tour.

The ‘fits haven’t stopped with the red carpet. Corenswet was recently photographed sauntering around San Francisco (safeguarding us from some real-life Lex Luthor AI tech billionaire, no doubt), rocking a supremely casual ensemble that sent our bat signals blazing.

The ‘fit, which combined lugged-soled hiking boots, a heavy-looking boxy white tee, tastefully heathered pull-on pants and a rugged leather racing jacket, seemingly tailor-made for the strongest (but nicest) man on earth, especially when combined with Corenswet’s freshly buzzed hair and a pair of badass aviator sunglasses.

We know what you’re thinking; a leather jacket, in August? This can be explained away by the NorCal of it all, but much more curious is the fact that the entire ‘fit comes courtesy of Banana Republic’s fall collection. Then again, it checks out that the Man of Steel would gravitate towards sensible stables from classic heritage label, and the off-duty look is the epitome of heroically functional — the blend of high-low vibes and functional versatility lends itself to virtually any situation, from fighting off interdimensional baddies to grabbing a flight out of SFO.

The best part of Corenswet’s latest feat? You don’t need laser vision or super strength to it pull of. You will need to wait for cooler weather, though — even superpowers couldn’t save you if you tried to wear a leather jacket in this heat. For now, add it to the fall moodboard and contemplate what a Superman curl could do for your ego.