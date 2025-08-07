Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Superman’s Other Kryptonite? Banana Republic, Apparently.

"Superman" actor David Corenswet in all-American menswear just feels right

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 7, 2025 11:12 am EDT
David Corenswet
David Corenswet is taking this American hero thing seriously.
Getty Images, InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

All the hype around the latest iteration of Superman seems to have gone to mild-mannered actor David Corenswet’s head…or maybe the guy just really is Clark Kent incarnate. Either way, the actor has been spotted leaning into the all-American hero look as of late — just take a peek at the film’s sartorial Easter egg-laden press tour.

The ‘fits haven’t stopped with the red carpet. Corenswet was recently photographed sauntering around San Francisco (safeguarding us from some real-life Lex Luthor AI tech billionaire, no doubt), rocking a supremely casual ensemble that sent our bat signals blazing.

Banana Republic Leather Racing Jacket
Banana Republic Leather Racing Jacket
Buy Here : $598
Banana Republic Authentic Supima T-Shirt
Banana Republic Authentic Supima T-Shirt
Buy Here : $40

The ‘fit, which combined lugged-soled hiking boots, a heavy-looking boxy white tee, tastefully heathered pull-on pants and a rugged leather racing jacket, seemingly tailor-made for the strongest (but nicest) man on earth, especially when combined with Corenswet’s freshly buzzed hair and a pair of badass aviator sunglasses.

We know what you’re thinking; a leather jacket, in August? This can be explained away by the NorCal of it all, but much more curious is the fact that the entire ‘fit comes courtesy of Banana Republic’s fall collection. Then again, it checks out that the Man of Steel would gravitate towards sensible stables from classic heritage label, and the off-duty look is the epitome of heroically functional — the blend of high-low vibes and functional versatility lends itself to virtually any situation, from fighting off interdimensional baddies to grabbing a flight out of SFO.

Banana Republic Relaxed Herringbone Pull-On Pant
Banana Republic Relaxed Herringbone Pull-On Pant
Buy Here : $130
Diemme Roccia Basso Sport Low Hiking Shoe
Diemme Roccia Basso Sport Low Hiking Shoe
Buy Here : $459

The best part of Corenswet’s latest feat? You don’t need laser vision or super strength to it pull of. You will need to wait for cooler weather, though — even superpowers couldn’t save you if you tried to wear a leather jacket in this heat. For now, add it to the fall moodboard and contemplate what a Superman curl could do for your ego.

More Like This

collage of amazon deals on grey background
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
The Best T-Shirts Under $50, as Chosen by a Woman
The Best T-Shirts Under $50, as Chosen by a Woman
sneaker releases
The Sneaker Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week
J.Crew sale
The J.Crew Sale Is Absolutely Barking With Bangers

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bathing Culture Outer Being Face Oil
One of Our Favorite Grooming Brands Is on Sale at Nordstrom

$82$48

Abercrombie & Fitch Loose Jeans on grey background
These Abercrombie Jeans Are 50% Off, Just Saying

$80$40

Dyson Headphones
Wait, Dyson Makes Headphones? And They’re $500 Off?

$700$200

Oakley Men's 56mm Sunglasses OO9408-01-56
It’s Not Too Late to Get a Great Deal on Sunglasses

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
Sneezing man existing transit
Your Brain Can Anticipate Illness Around You
best new whiskeys for August 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 
August 2025 book recommendations
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
Gravestones
AI Obituaries Are Getting More Popular

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

David Corenswet

Superman’s Other Kryptonite? Banana Republic, Apparently.

The Best T-Shirts Under $50, as Chosen by a Woman

The Best T-Shirts Under $50, as Chosen by a Woman

sneaker releases

The Sneaker Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week

J.Crew sale

The J.Crew Sale Is Absolutely Barking With Bangers

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week