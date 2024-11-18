This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Vuori

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shopping for a certain sporty spice? Trying to nail down a gift for a particularly gym-pilled guy? Finding the right gift for all the athleisure-inclined folks in your life can be tricky — even in a world of spandex blends and cropped half-zips, versatile, comfortable athleisure that also manages to flatter is rarer than you’d think.
Rather than chance it on a dubious Temu purchase (or, conversely, drop a considerable chunk of change on cashmere sweats), we firmly recommend you head over to Vuori for all your holiday gifting needs. The apparel brand has been kicking out premium workout gear and athleisure since 2015, and stocks all the on-trend styles he or she (or you) could possibly want in a variety of mind-blowing fabrics. From their cloud-like Ponto line to their perfected lineup of athletic shorts, Vuori has just the thing for every giftee.
Below, we’ve rounded up ten excellent Vuori gifts to bestow upon the fitness freak or comfort craver in your life. Shop our top Vuori gift picks below, or check out the entirety of the brand’s sporty offerings here.
Shop Top Vuori Gifts for Men
Vuori Coronado Shirt Jacket
Don’t listen to the haters — the shacket is here to stay. Especially if its built with a soft 4-way stretch knit.
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Watch him perform (a four-hour NFl-watching marathon) in these Sunday Performance Joggers.
Vuori Seaview Plaid Button Down Shirt
Vuori may be best known for their athleisure, but don’t sleep on their lifestyle options, either. This fleece plaid button-down is as cozy as it gets.
Vuori Kore Short 7″
The best short ever makes the best gift ever.
Vuori Ponto Performance Crew
A multi-use crewneck sweater, this Ponto knit is good for gym and couch alike.
Shop Top Vuori Gifts for Women
Vuori Granite Snap Mock
Pull off the gift of the season this Vuori pullover.
Vuori Halo Performance Short 2.0
Made with Vuori’s proprietary DreamKnit material, Vuori’s Halo Short 2.0 are as soft as it get.
Vuori Restore Half Zip Hoodie
Trust us when we tell you that half the hoodie will make double the gift.
Vuori Women’s Aspen Jogger
Fully Polartec fleeced for her comfort.
Vuori Sling Bag
Fact: women’s clothing often lacks pockets. So what are you going to do about it, buddy?
