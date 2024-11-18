Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness > Fitness

This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Vuori

It's hard to go wrong with premium athleisure

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 18, 2024 11:40 am
Vuori Gift Guide
Give the gift of Vuori this holiday.
Vuori

Shopping for a certain sporty spice? Trying to nail down a gift for a particularly gym-pilled guy? Finding the right gift for all the athleisure-inclined folks in your life can be tricky — even in a world of spandex blends and cropped half-zips, versatile, comfortable athleisure that also manages to flatter is rarer than you’d think.

Take It From a Woman: Every Man I Date Is Obsessed With This Fabric 
 Maybe it’s just an excuse to touch me — but men can’t get enough of Vuori’s DreamKnit fabric

Rather than chance it on a dubious Temu purchase (or, conversely, drop a considerable chunk of change on cashmere sweats), we firmly recommend you head over to Vuori for all your holiday gifting needs. The apparel brand has been kicking out premium workout gear and athleisure since 2015, and stocks all the on-trend styles he or she (or you) could possibly want in a variety of mind-blowing fabrics. From their cloud-like Ponto line to their perfected lineup of athletic shorts, Vuori has just the thing for every giftee.

Below, we’ve rounded up ten excellent Vuori gifts to bestow upon the fitness freak or comfort craver in your life. Shop our top Vuori gift picks below, or check out the entirety of the brand’s sporty offerings here.

Shop Top Vuori Gifts for Men

Vuori Coronado Shirt Jacket
Vuori Coronado Shirt Jacket

Don’t listen to the haters — the shacket is here to stay. Especially if its built with a soft 4-way stretch knit.

Buy Here : $138
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger

Watch him perform (a four-hour NFl-watching marathon) in these Sunday Performance Joggers.

Buy Here : $98
Vuori Seaview Plaid Button Down Shirt
Vuori Seaview Plaid Button Down Shirt

Vuori may be best known for their athleisure, but don’t sleep on their lifestyle options, either. This fleece plaid button-down is as cozy as it gets.

Buy Here : $148
Vuori Kore Short 7″
Vuori Kore Short 7″

The best short ever makes the best gift ever.

Buy Here : $68
Vuori Ponto Performance Crew
Vuori Ponto Performance Crew

A multi-use crewneck sweater, this Ponto knit is good for gym and couch alike.

Buy Here : $110

Shop Top Vuori Gifts for Women

Vuori Granite Snap Mock
Vuori Granite Snap Mock

Pull off the gift of the season this Vuori pullover.

Vuori : $118
Vuori Halo Performance Short 2.0
Vuori Halo Performance Short 2.0

Made with Vuori’s proprietary DreamKnit material, Vuori’s Halo Short 2.0 are as soft as it get.

Buy Here: $68
Vuori Restore Half Zip Hoodie
Vuori Restore Half Zip Hoodie

Trust us when we tell you that half the hoodie will make double the gift.

Buy Here : $118
Vuori Women’s Aspen Jogger
Vuori Women’s Aspen Jogger

Fully Polartec fleeced for her comfort.

Buy Here : $128
Vuori Sling Bag
Vuori Sling Bag

Fact: women’s clothing often lacks pockets. So what are you going to do about it, buddy?

Buy Here : $68

5 Whiskies Under $50 to Bring to Your Holiday Gathering
Whether they're fitness junkies or outdoor freaks, these are the best gifts for the active folk in your life.
Copy of The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person

Wellness > Fitness
Vuori Gift Guide

This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Vuori

A man using the amp fitness machine, with AI code scribbled artistically across the image.

Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.

A variety of Vuori shorts spread across a wooden floor. We reviewed five different Vuori shorts for men.

A Week of Workouts in Vuori Athletic Shorts

Nike GORE-TEX

Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather

