This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Vuori

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Shopping for a certain sporty spice? Trying to nail down a gift for a particularly gym-pilled guy? Finding the right gift for all the athleisure-inclined folks in your life can be tricky — even in a world of spandex blends and cropped half-zips, versatile, comfortable athleisure that also manages to flatter is rarer than you’d think.

Rather than chance it on a dubious Temu purchase (or, conversely, drop a considerable chunk of change on cashmere sweats), we firmly recommend you head over to Vuori for all your holiday gifting needs. The apparel brand has been kicking out premium workout gear and athleisure since 2015, and stocks all the on-trend styles he or she (or you) could possibly want in a variety of mind-blowing fabrics. From their cloud-like Ponto line to their perfected lineup of athletic shorts, Vuori has just the thing for every giftee.

Below, we’ve rounded up ten excellent Vuori gifts to bestow upon the fitness freak or comfort craver in your life. Shop our top Vuori gift picks below, or check out the entirety of the brand’s sporty offerings here.

Shop Top Vuori Gifts for Men

Vuori Coronado Shirt Jacket Don’t listen to the haters — the shacket is here to stay. Especially if its built with a soft 4-way stretch knit. Buy Here : $138

Vuori Seaview Plaid Button Down Shirt Vuori may be best known for their athleisure, but don’t sleep on their lifestyle options, either. This fleece plaid button-down is as cozy as it gets. Buy Here : $148

Shop Top Vuori Gifts for Women