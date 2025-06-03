The Most Unique Father’s Day Gifts on the Market, Courtesy of Uncrate

Even the most seasoned gift givers tend to quake at the mere mention of Father’s Day. The biological mysteries surrounding fatherhood — that is, the immediate forfeiting of material want post-child — means that the greeting card holiday/biannual phone call with pops has long befuddled the spouses, spawn and other paternal celebrators that want to shower the hardworking dads in their life with well-deserved goodies.

The simple solution the great Father’s Day gift debate presents itself in the form of Uncrate, an IYKYK-buying-guide-turned-retailer with one of the finest (and more importantly, most unique) curated stocklists on the internet. Better yet, Uncrate is practically made for unique Father’s Day gifts — the brand’s bread-and-butter combination of whiskey, EDC, sporting goods, hard-wearing apparel and other manly oddities are exactly the type of treat that the dad who has everything will appreciate the most.

Unique Father’s Day Gifts Guide



We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. While Uncrate has done much of the hard work for you, we’ve chipped in and gotten our hands dirty too, combing through thousands of items and distilling them down into a handful of unique presents perfect for virtually any man. Our selection runs the gamut of interests, and, to help the splurges and the budget-conscious alike, we’ve further separated our top picks into a variety of price ranges to better help you pick out the right gift. Find the best unique Father’s Day gifts below, courtesy of Uncrate.

Under $100 Father’s Day Gifts

Communal Cowboy Dang Hat If his ratty baseball hat could use an upgrade, look no further than this playful cap from Communal Cowboy. Also available in a variety of colors. Buy Here : $40

WESN Microblade Keychain Knife If there’s one thing we know about dads, it’s that they love a knife. While WESN’s Microblade is truly pocket-sized (the EDC clocks in at 2.25″ when closed), the keychain-attachable D2 tool-grade steel blade still packs a punch. Buy Here : $89

Under $250 Father’s Day Gifts

Sunski Estero Sunglasses The Sunski Estero have a hint ofTop Gun to them, and along with the polarized lenses and UVA/UVB protection, they’re a sound investment…and a shoulderable loss even when he inevitably misplaces them. Buy Here : $120

Wolves Signature Blend Whiskey Beyond a killer name, Wolves Whiskey is notorious for their beer-distilled confections; a mix of stout and California pale ale-distilled whiskeys aged for nearly a decade in French Oak, this limited-edition full-bodied blend is perfect for some summer sipping. Buy Here : $140

Vague Watch Co Snoopy Digital Watch Sure, you could bust the bank with a big-label timepiece that he’ll rarely wear. But why not opt for something with a bit more heft and character? Buy Here : $195

Billy Reid Shoals Light Indigo Denim Shirt The best kind of Father’s Day gifts are the ones he’ll cherish for the next decade to come. Such is the case with this primo denim shirt from American designer Billy Reid. Even by his sky-high standards, the fully felled seams, bias-cut yoke, brass snaps and 100% cotton weave are something to behold. Buy Here : $198

Astorflex Lobbyflex Loafer Astorflex’s Lobbyflex Loafers are light as a feather, easy to pack down into a carry-on and perfect for upcoming vacations. Oh, and on sale. Buy Here : $295 $199

Under $1,000 Father’s Day Gifts

Halfday Carry-On Garment Roller Bag Summer travels? Weddings? Out-of-town conferences? Halfday has Dad covered with its water-resistant garment roller that neatly packs an entire suit, along with shoes, casual clothes and more. Buy Here : $248

BareBones Cowboy Fire Pit Grill Is the grill master in need of a new challenge? Portable and rugged as all get out, a Cowboy Fire Pit (like this model from BareBones) offers a whole new way to grill, sear or simmer in the backyard. Buy Here : $700

Unimatic U5S-AN Automatic Watch A more subtle alternative to oversized and often flashy dive and sports watches, Unimatic’s smartly designed U5S-AN timepiece is a welcome addition to any collection. Buy Here : $915