Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

The Most Unique Father’s Day Gifts on the Market, Courtesy of Uncrate

Every dad is special. Get him a gift to match.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 3, 2025 11:42 am EDT
unique Father's Day gift uncrate
Uncrate has every unique Father's Day gift imaginable.
Uncrate

Even the most seasoned gift givers tend to quake at the mere mention of Father’s Day. The biological mysteries surrounding fatherhood — that is, the immediate forfeiting of material want post-child — means that the greeting card holiday/biannual phone call with pops has long befuddled the spouses, spawn and other paternal celebrators that want to shower the hardworking dads in their life with well-deserved goodies.

The simple solution the great Father’s Day gift debate presents itself in the form of Uncrate, an IYKYK-buying-guide-turned-retailer with one of the finest (and more importantly, most unique) curated stocklists on the internet. Better yet, Uncrate is practically made for unique Father’s Day gifts — the brand’s bread-and-butter combination of whiskey, EDC, sporting goods, hard-wearing apparel and other manly oddities are exactly the type of treat that the dad who has everything will appreciate the most.

Unique Father’s Day Gifts Guide


We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. While Uncrate has done much of the hard work for you, we’ve chipped in and gotten our hands dirty too, combing through thousands of items and distilling them down into a handful of unique presents perfect for virtually any man. Our selection runs the gamut of interests, and, to help the splurges and the budget-conscious alike, we’ve further separated our top picks into a variety of price ranges to better help you pick out the right gift. Find the best unique Father’s Day gifts below, courtesy of Uncrate.

Under $100 Father’s Day Gifts

Daphne’s Tiger Woods’ Tiger Headcover
Daphne’s Tiger Woods’ Tiger Headcover

The perfect gift for golfers and fans of the phrase “big dog.”

Buy Here : $38
Communal Cowboy Dang Hat
Communal Cowboy Dang Hat

If his ratty baseball hat could use an upgrade, look no further than this playful cap from Communal Cowboy. Also available in a variety of colors.

Buy Here : $40
Viski Crystal Spirit Glass Flight Set
Viski Crystal Spirit Glass Flight Set

One drink is never enough. But four? Four is pretty good.

Buy Here : $60
WESN Microblade Keychain Knife
WESN Microblade Keychain Knife

If there’s one thing we know about dads, it’s that they love a knife. While WESN’s Microblade is truly pocket-sized (the EDC clocks in at 2.25″ when closed), the keychain-attachable D2 tool-grade steel blade still packs a punch.

Buy Here : $89
Schmidt Bros. Jet Black Steak Knife Set (4-Piece)
Schmidt Bros. Jet Black Steak Knife Set (4-Piece)

Speaking of blades — is there anything better than carving up a steak with a knife literally made from F-15 fighter jet steel?

Buy Here : $100
The 50 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
The 50 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
 Gifts for every type of father imaginable

Under $250 Father’s Day Gifts

Sunski Estero Sunglasses
Sunski Estero Sunglasses

The Sunski Estero have a hint ofTop Gun to them, and along with the polarized lenses and UVA/UVB protection, they’re a sound investment…and a shoulderable loss even when he inevitably misplaces them.

Buy Here : $120
Wolves Signature Blend Whiskey
Wolves Signature Blend Whiskey

Beyond a killer name, Wolves Whiskey is notorious for their beer-distilled confections; a mix of stout and California pale ale-distilled whiskeys aged for nearly a decade in French Oak, this limited-edition full-bodied blend is perfect for some summer sipping.

Buy Here : $140
Vague Watch Co Snoopy Digital Watch
Vague Watch Co Snoopy Digital Watch

Sure, you could bust the bank with a big-label timepiece that he’ll rarely wear. But why not opt for something with a bit more heft and character?

Buy Here : $195
Billy Reid Shoals Light Indigo Denim Shirt
Billy Reid Shoals Light Indigo Denim Shirt

The best kind of Father’s Day gifts are the ones he’ll cherish for the next decade to come. Such is the case with this primo denim shirt from American designer Billy Reid. Even by his sky-high standards, the fully felled seams, bias-cut yoke, brass snaps and 100% cotton weave are something to behold.

Buy Here : $198
Astorflex Lobbyflex Loafer
Astorflex Lobbyflex Loafer

Astorflex’s Lobbyflex Loafers are light as a feather, easy to pack down into a carry-on and perfect for upcoming vacations. Oh, and on sale.

Buy Here : $295 $199

Under $1,000 Father’s Day Gifts

Halfday Carry-On Garment Roller Bag
Halfday Carry-On Garment Roller Bag

Summer travels? Weddings? Out-of-town conferences? Halfday has Dad covered with its water-resistant garment roller that neatly packs an entire suit, along with shoes, casual clothes and more.

Buy Here : $248
Buffalo Trace Stagg Barrel Proof Batch 24B Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Stagg Barrel Proof Batch 24B Bourbon

This high-proof bourbon is bottled straight from the barrel for a bold, unfiltered taste.

Buy Here : $250
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Turntable
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Turntable

This minimalist turntable looks sharp and plays back his beloved vinyl even clearer. Plus, setup is a breeze.

Buy Here : $599
BareBones Cowboy Fire Pit Grill
BareBones Cowboy Fire Pit Grill

Is the grill master in need of a new challenge? Portable and rugged as all get out, a Cowboy Fire Pit (like this model from BareBones) offers a whole new way to grill, sear or simmer in the backyard.

Buy Here : $700
Unimatic U5S-AN Automatic Watch
Unimatic U5S-AN Automatic Watch

A more subtle alternative to oversized and often flashy dive and sports watches, Unimatic’s smartly designed U5S-AN timepiece is a welcome addition to any collection.

Buy Here : $915

More Like This

These are the best grooming sets for Father's Day.
The Best Grooming Gift Sets to Give Dad This Father’s Day
These cashmere sock shoes are perfect for Father's Day.
These Cashmere Shoe Socks are a Quiet Luxury Flex
Father's Day gifts
The 50 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
A collage of the best last-minute Father's Day gifts from Amazon.
Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That’ll Save Father’s Day

Leisure
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Signature Comfort Flex Shirt
That Dockers Sale for Father’s Day Is Going Until June 8

From Our Partner

GoveeLife Digital Meat Thermometer
If You’re Grilling, You’ll Need This Meat Thermometer

$70$33

Sonos Ace Headphones
Save $120 on These Sonos Headphones

$449$329

Dyson HP4A
This Is the Best Way to Stay Cool This Summer

$600$210

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A collage of the best sandals for men this summer.

The Best Sandals to Shield Your Manly Feet This Summer, as Chosen by a Woman

an illustration of a bottle and glass of limoncello with fresh lemons

The Homemade Bar: This Limoncello Has an Unexpected Twist

What our editors are obsessed with this month.

InsideCart: What Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Month

Southwest Airlines plane sitting on a runway

Is More Change in the Air for Southwest?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water