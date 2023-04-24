InsideHook
Sex & Dating | Updated April 24, 2023 11:01 am

The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale

Take up to 50% off vibrators, bondage, lingerie and more from top-rated brands

Our favorite brands are all on sale.
Lovehoney/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is currently taking up to 50% off during one of its biggest sales of the year.

Oftentimes, when large sexual wellness sites host massive sales, they’ll exclude top brands’ products from discounts, so you’re left shopping for less desirable items. This is not to say those items are total garbage, however, when it comes to sexual wellness products, you and your partners deserve some high-quality ish.

So this current Lovehoney sale is a bit of an outlier because the company is specifically taking up 50% off notable brands.

You’ll find deep discounts on a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including toys and vibrators, bondage accessories, lingerie sets and everything else you and your partner needs for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex from top-rated, trustworthy brands like Lelo, Womanizer and Fleshlight.

We’ve highlighted a few stellar deals from the massive sale below, but be sure to browse the entire sale here.

Lelo Tor 2 Luxury Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring
Lelo Tor 2 Luxury Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring

One of the most sophisticated vibrating rings on the market, Lelo’s TOR 2 is a super smooth, waterproof silicone ring that’s designed to be worn during sex, ratcheting up sensations for both parties.

Buy Here : $139$111
Lovehoney

Womanizer Starlet USB Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

This compact, travel-friendly device from the award-winning label Womanizer utilizes the brand’s revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology to produce gentle, pleasurable vibrations.

buy here: $80 $63
Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator
Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator

Let’s be honest: The traditional Fleshlight design can be a bit, er, aggressive. The brand’s Flight Pilot Male Masturbator is a much sleeker, and more discreet, alternative that provides the same mind-blowing pleasure in a much more approachable manner.

Buy Here : $55$50
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Black Under Mattress Restraint
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Black Under Mattress Restraint

This bondage set is possibly the easiest way to transform your bedroom into the sex dungeon of your dreams. And not at a bad price.

Buy Here : $50$35
Lelo Hugo SenseMotion Remote Control Rechargeable Prostate Massager
Lelo Hugo SenseMotion Remote Control Rechargeable Prostate Massager

The Hugo boasts a smooth, good-looking design, plus two powerful motors in the base and tip that work to increase the intensity of the male orgasm.

Buy Here : $220$176
Lovehoney

Lovense Lush 2 Pink App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator

This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.

buy here: $150 $120
Magic Wand Mini Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
Magic Wand Mini Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator

The mother of all vibrators, Magic Wand, recently released a miniature-sized version of its famed wand massager that’s been a bestseller for over 30 years. Unlike its iconic predecessor, the nine-and-a-half-inch wand is wireless and travel-friendly. However, she’s still sufficiently powerful with three strong vibration settings.

Buy Here : $100$80
Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

The internet-famous, flower-inspired clitoral suction device is now 20% off.

Buy Here : $50$40
Liberator Bondi Bondage Board
Liberator Bondi Bondage Board

Now 20% off, the Bondi Bondage Board is an impressively functional piece of BDSM furniture. The tri-fold design makes storage easy and discreet. But despite its portable size, the board is still stacked with a blindfold, tethers, wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, thigh cuffs and 16 attachment points.

Buy Here : $350$280
Lovehoney

Lelo Smart Wand Medium Rechargeable Vibrator

With eight individually adjustable vibration settings, Lelo’s high-tech, velvety smooth silicone wand will get the job done.

buy here: $170 $136

