Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

From springifying your grooming cabinet to the style trends you should try your hand at this season, my male colleagues have done a pretty thorough job of identifying the ways in which you can spruce up your appearance before the warm weather hits — and it’s only mid-March. However, I do believe it’s time to get a woman’s perspective on spring fashion. Specifically, what we ladies are desperate to see you men wear this season.

As much as I love to publish my strongly held opinions on dating etiquette, male fashion, gift-giving and the like (and while I do think my assertions are typically right on the money), taste is subjective, and I am not the sole arbiter of swoon-worthy stylings. It’s why I tapped 11 very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see men wear this spring. From retro tracksuits and breezy linen sets to relaxed trousers and suede shoes, there’s something certain to pique your interest.

And let me remind you: Spring is the time to take a few wardrobe risks. (As InsideHook’s senior editor Amanda Gabriele mentions below, we like it when you step outside of your comfort zone!) If you’ve only ever worn slim-fit jeans, try on a baggier pair. If you own too much navy, pick up a pastel-colored button-down. And if you’re worried about showing too much thigh, remember there is no such thing.

Retro-Inspired Tracksuits

1990s-inspired bootcut tracksuit! This style of matching set is a great transitional outfit from winter to spring while looking “put together” and feeling comfortable. Also, they are easy to dress up or down and give a vintage feel with a modern take. I think baggy pants for men are coming back so I hope to see iconic, retro-style tracksuits this season! — Ashley LaMarca, Content Creator

Easy, Breezy Linen

Linen monochrome on men? Say less. A man in a head-to-toe linen look is like a walking exhale — effortless, refined and a little intoxicating. Whether it’s an airy ivory set or a deep terracotta moment, linen drapes like it’s got stories to tell. It says, “I have taste, I have confidence, and yes, I know how to order a proper Negroni.” This spring, let’s retire the stiff, overwrought ‘fits and let men embrace the breezy elegance they deserve. — Layana Aguilar, Fashion Designer, Content Creator, and Founder of The Fashion Squad School



Unstructured Blazers, Relaxed Trousers and Looser Silhouettes

This spring, I’d love to see more men embrace relaxed tailoring — lightweight, unstructured blazers and relaxed trousers. It’s the perfect balance of effortless and refined, giving a nod to classic menswear while feeling modern and comfortable. Pairing these pieces with a crisp tee or a breezy linen shirt creates a polished yet laid-back vibe that works for everything from weekend brunch to a night out. Plus, the looser silhouettes are a refreshing break from the overly slim fits we’ve seen for years. I think it looks great on older men as well. — Jessica Lee, Founder of The Davis Standard, Entrepreneur and Content Creator

Pastels!

Springtime brings many wonderful things — peas and ramps at the farmers market, more daylight hours and Easter egg-esque hues that deliver us right to summer’s doorstep. Yes, I’m talking robin’s egg blue, butter yellow, mint green and (GASP!) pink. Treat yourself to a linen button-down, sweater polo or, hell, even a full-on suit. Even if this color palette isn’t your usual repertoire, be brave and give it a try — we like it when you step outside of your comfort zone. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

Suede Shoes

For me, shoes are one of the most important parts of a man’s wardrobe. They can either complete a look or completely ruin it. This spring, suede shoes are the ultimate statement piece I want to see men wear, bringing a touch of sophistication, texture and effortless elegance to men’s fashion. While suede jackets dominated the fall, now it’s time for footwear to take the spotlight. Suede’s soft, velvety finish makes it a perfect match for light spring colors like cream, beige and white. A suede loafer from Brunello Cucinelli or Tom Ford pairs seamlessly with fitted trousers or crisp white pants, creating a refined yet relaxed look. Unlike leather, suede has a more laid-back, but still polished appeal, making it ideal for both casual and dressy occasions. Whether worn with a tailored suit for a sleek ensemble or dressed down with chinos and a lightweight knit, suede shoes add an elevated, modern touch to any outfit. — Keni Silva, Author of “Divorce As An Opportunity”

Wide Lapels, High-Waisted Trousers and Sharp Tailoring

I’d love to see men embrace the timeless elegance of 1940s suiting: sharp tailoring, strong silhouettes and thoughtful accessories. Wide lapels, high-waisted trousers and perfectly fitted jackets exude confidence and sophistication. Add a pocket square, a classic tie and maybe even a fedora, and suddenly, everyday style feels intentional again. — Elena Matei, International Fashion Supermodel & Musician

Nonchalant ‘Fits From Japanese Retailers

This spring, I want men to embrace the challenge of finding breezy pieces that fit well. None of that boxy, ill-fitting bullshit. The goal is to look nonchalant, not frumpy. Japanese brands like Uniqlo and GU are great for that intentionally oversized silhouette. I like Uniqlo’s oversized yet crisp shirts and pleated pants, as well as GU’s lightweight twill jackets and stretchy ankle pants. There’s a versatility to such effortlessness. Are you heading to a backyard party? A nice dinner out in the town? Or a romantic movie night-in? It can be all of the above, you chill guy. — Zoe de Leon, Social Content Coordinator

Maritime Stripes

Logan said it best: You should, in fact, be dressing like a sexy fisherman right now. One fantastic way to embody your inner maritime this spring? Stripes — but with conditions. I’m not just talking about a blue-and-white Oxford button-up type of shirt (which is, however, still a nice on-vibe spring option) — but it should give a little bit more than that. Think stripes with a nice blue coastal color or horizontal lines. (And the sleeves need to commit to either T-shirt length or long sleeve — nothing awkwardly in between.) It’s an effortlessly attractive and timeless look. Plus, if you have a Mamma Mia!-loving lady in your life, she will love this look. Trust. — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant

A Solid Jean Jacket

The best thing about spring — well, besides baseball season, fresh flowers and an excuse to drink green beer — is that you’re finally able to transition from your winter coat to a lighter jacket, and I have to agree with Logan’s assertion that every man looks good in a denim jacket. Whether you’re going for a rugged, sherpa-lined look or something a little more Marty McFly, it’s a classic for a reason. A good denim jacket is sort of a blank slate: you can put your own spin on it with some cool enamel pins, decide whether a dark wash or a light wash fits your vibe better, or do that thing where you roll up the sleeves to show off your forearms. (Why does that get me every time?) — Bonnie Stiernberg, Managing Editor

Thigh-Baring Shorts

If you’ve been here for any amount of time, then you know how we at InsideHook, as a collective whole, feel about short shorts…which is that you should wear them. And if the dozens of articles we’ve published in favor of the thigh-bearing short aren’t enough to convince you, a quick “Paul Mescal shorts” Google search would, I think, do the trick. The fact is, we want to see your quads, so grab yourself some 5″ inseams and let the sunshine on those babies this spring. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

