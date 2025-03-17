Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Four Style Swerves to Try This Spring

Turbocharge your seasonal style

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 17, 2025 10:50 am EDT
J.Crew Linen Barn Coat
J.Crew Linen Barn Coat
J.Crew



If there’s any time to take a risk with your wardrobe, it’s spring. After all, the winning combination of weird, temperamental weather, a full closet turnover and people touching grass for the first time in six months ensures that there are ample opportunities to reinvent your sartorial identity with a new pair of boots or a just-copped transitional layer.

What’s your new move? Do you dare to try the tracksuit? Interested in interesting eyewear? Let us help. We’ve highlighted four can’t-miss spring style trends to try, along with the staples you’ll need to pull ’em off. Confidence and preparation are key. Below, four style swerves to try this spring.

Freak your fresh layer. (Photo by Kuba Dabrowski/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Lean on Lightweight Layers

Copping a new lightweight jacket — man’s favorite article of clothing — doesn’t seem like a particularly big leap to make. And it doesn’t have to be. But with the breadth of styles out this season, it’d be a shame not to try something new. Go as bold (say, leopard print) or as conservative (a classic barn coat in a reimagined fabric) as you feel inclined.

J.Crew 1983 Heritage Linen Barn Jacket
J.Crew 1983 Heritage Linen Barn Jacket
Buy Here : $198
Stan Ray Leopard Camo Coverall Jacket
Stan Ray Leopard Camo Coverall Jacket
Buy Here : $179
There’s no jacket like a track jacket. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Hit the Track

Tracksuits have been swirling in and out of collective consciousness for decades now; in particular, a two-piece set makes for the perfect spring outfit, or, better yet, try mixing and matching staples with sport-style nylon separates. A heavy tee should look particularly good with these relaxed Reigning Champ Radar Pants.

Reigning Champ Crinkle Nylon Radar Relaxed Pant
Reigning Champ Crinkle Nylon Radar Relaxed Pant
Buy Here : $130
Reigning Champ Crinkle Nylon Radar Jacket
Reigning Champ Crinkle Nylon Radar Jacket
Buy Here : $150
Reimagined work boots are calling. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Try Rewired Work Boots

With the amount of wet weather involved, boots are the bread-and-butter footwear of the season. Work boots, in particular, are having a moment, but we’re not just talking about your dad’s Red Wings. Styles that combine heritage construction, primo leather and work-adjacent designs — stealing details from moto, western and engineer-style boots — are the coolest things you can stick on the dogs.

Scarosso Kurt Black Boots
Scarosso Kurt Black Boots
Buy Here : $510 $355
Rhodes Footwear ATX Western Boot
Rhodes Footwear ATX Western Boot
Buy Here : $265 $132
Step away from the wayfarers. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Splurge on Some Serious Shades

If there’s one place to splash out this spring, it’s sunglasses. A proper pair can bring a completely new vibe to an otherwise standard spring ‘fit, especially if you opt for something designer and, much more importantly, incredibly funky.

Acne Studios Apin D-Frame Wraparound Sunglasses
Acne Studios Apin D-Frame Wraparound Sunglasses
Buy Here : $540
Jacques Marie Mage Alin D-Frame Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage Alin D-Frame Sunglasses
Buy Here : $975

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook

