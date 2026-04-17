This Is the Softest, Warmest, Best Blanket You’ll Ever Own

Declared the softest, warmest and best blanket by enthusiastic editors, the Lola Blanket offers an unparalleled experience with its unbelievably soft faux fur, unique four-way stretch and comforting heft. Despite its premium price, its quality and luxe feel make it a worthwhile indulgence.

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At the end of last summer, my neighbor texted me, asking if I wanted a “very large and very soft” blanket. She’s a designer and had just worked with a brand on a project and had two blankets with only enough space for one. After seeing a photo of the faux-fur throw, I immediately accepted.

It was the middle of August when I received my Lola, and even though it was far too warm to use it, I couldn’t resist. The faux-fur pile is unbelievably soft and silky, for which I’m a sucker. While some people like the texture of a waffle-knit blanket, I want it to be as cushy and fleecy as possible. My Lola Blanket is by far the softest I’ve ever owned. And I’m not the only InsideHook editor who feels that way.

“Lola is the kind of blanket you dream about falling asleep with,” says editorial assistant Joanna Sommer. “Its quality and softness are simply unmatched.”

Lola Blankets are also super thick. The pile is dense and the blanket is double-sided, so it doesn’t feel flimsy or too thin. And damn, this thing is warm. My couch is on the sub-level of my apartment, meaning it’s cool down there in the summer and cold in the winter. My husband runs hot and therefore turns off the space heater after about 10 minutes. But as long as I have my Lola, I’m comfortable.

Another design detail that sets Lola apart is the fabric’s four-way stretch. Most blankets with a faux-fur pile are simply made from polyester. But Lola adds spandex to the mix to give it a light elasticity that molds perfectly to the body. It’s not something you’d think would make a huge difference in comfort, but it absolutely does.

My Lola is Antique Ivory, a neutral color that works nicely in my already-colorful den. But another great thing about these blankets is the variety of colors and patterns. Our communal office version is a handsome Navy Ombre. And I already have my eye on a second one in the bold Espresso Check.

You can throw Lola Blankets in the washing machine, which is a huge win. And even though the brand says not to put them in the dryer, I did, and it came out pristine and just as fluffy as the day I got it. I’m not sure if this will affect the pile over time, so if you’re worried about longevity, stick to hang drying.

Yes, a Lola Blanket isn’t cheap; it will cost you anywhere from $125 for the “baby” size to $425 for the extra-large version. But all the editors who’ve tried it agree — this one is actually worth the price. “A few hundred for a blanket? Let’s just say I was a skeptic until the moment I lay underneath it on our office’s couch during a particularly tiresome workday,” says commerce editor Logan Mahan. “It is the plushest, softest blanket I’ve ever felt, but what struck me at first was its weight. It has a soothing, calming heft to it, like a weighted blanket but far cozier.”

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »