Did You Know Air Vents Can Be… Sexy?

Fittes air vents are easy to install, and they look damn good

By Shelby Slauer
September 5, 2025 10:08 am EDT
You never thought you'd call air vents irresistible.
Fittes/InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With every apartment move I make living in NYC, I find myself getting progressively more excited to update each and every nook and cranny of my home I possibly can (within reason, since I’m still a renter). I just moved to Queens, for example, and I’ve already changed out the knobs and handles in the kitchen, covered the kitchen tile and even changed a couple of ceiling lights. I guess you could say I’m a professional DIY-er now.

The more I get into this handy work, the more I realize the extent of what you can personalize throughout your home. And these updates, ranging from big to small, go a long way. I find myself way more comfortable walking into a space that feels like I’ve had something to do with it, rather than living in an apartment with a light fixture from the ’80s that’s never been dusted.

Something I’ve never thought about before, however, are my air vents. I didn’t really notice my air vents at all, in fact, until I was introduced to a brand called Fittes.

Fittes offers vents, mounts, niches and receptacles to elevate every corner of your home — from floating shelves to smart outlets, even to recessed pet food bowls. All of their products recess or hide to give your home that streamlined, sexy look.

Speaking of sexy, their Sexy Vents (yes, they literally call them sexy vents, and for good reason) are sleek, modern-looking vents that blend into your space seamlessly. I had to try them.

Blends right in in a way that stands out.
Fittes/InsideHook

Fittes has a wide range of vents available to suit any size and shape of vent you’re looking for. They have Flush and Framed options depending on your style — floor vents, wall vents, exhaust mounts and inserts — in any size you could possibly need. They also have Luxe (single air channel) or Luxe+ options (double air channel). I went for the Framed Wall Vent [Luxe +] because of the 50% increased air flow.

Before placing your order, you need to measure your current duct opening to ensure you get the right size. In order to do this (they have a handy-dandy guide on their website), unscrew your current vent and measure the length and width of the hole in the wall.

One thing to keep in mind: You may need additional materials on hand when it comes time to install your vent. Some of the floor vents, for example, take a cut of your flooring to fill in. The wall vents may need to be painted over to match the wall color. If you have those supplies ready when it comes time to set up, the rest of the process is as smooth and seamless as the vents themselves.

It’ll only take you a few minutes to install the vents. You just need to unscrew your current vent and insert the Fittes vent, and vois la! Your vents just got sexy.

According to their website, Fittes aims to elevate everyday mundane accessories around the home. Their vents do just that. The style of the vents melt into any kind of home design, and the simplicity of the installation process makes it an easy DIY job for anyone. We especially recommend these vents for anyone building a home or moving into a new home, if you have the materials for your floors and walls handy already.

Fittes Sexy Vents
Fittes Sexy Vents

The perfect fit.

Shop Now : $33+

Leisure
Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

