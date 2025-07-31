Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Upgrade Your Sleep Routine With Naturepedic

Life's too short to have bad sleep

By Hanna Agro
July 31, 2025 11:05 am EDT
Time to get better sleep.
Time to get better sleep.
Getty Images / Lourdes Balduque

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Moving to New York is one of the most psychologically taxing experiences you can withstand. The sheer thought of moving all my bulky furniture up an inevitably small staircase or janky elevator is enough to make me shiver. So when I moved into my current apartment, I was over the moon about the fact that it came partially furnished. Just the basics — a desk, a chair, a lamp and, most importantly, a mattress.

Despite that joy, the first night I spent on my piece-of-cardboard mattress was the night I decided that as soon as I could, I’d be getting a new one. Some situations become dire and you have to work with what you have — like my aforementioned moving scenario — but sleep is too crucial a process to mess with. So when it came time to refresh my bed, I opted for one from Naturepedic. Specifically, the EOS Classic Customizeable Organic Mattress.

Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
 Sleep experts explain why your brain resists rest when it matters most

It can be hard to parse through all of the mattress brands out there because, in all honesty, if you’re forking over north of $700 for your bed it’s probably going to be decent. But Naturepedic stands out in a few special ways from the mess of mattress recommendation noise on the internet.

For starters, the mattress I went with is made out of organic materials. Living in a city where I’m almost certainly shortening my lifespan by breathing in hot, steamy, stinky air every day, I like to surround myself with certifiably healthy products when I can.

Second, my mattress was entirely customizable. Of course you can choose the size — I opted for a full mattress, but you can choose the level of firmness on each side of your mattress. Your options are as follows: plush, medium, cushion-firm, firm or extra-firm. I chose to have both sides of my mattress set at medium to ensure that I’m not getting lost sinking into my bed but have a little support where I need it.

When the mattress arrives in your home, it will come deconstructed — but don’t worry, it’s pretty easy to assemble. You’ll unzip each section and start layering them, which will include pieces like your coil layer, a latex comfort layer and a quilted PFA comfort layer. Plus, you can add or swap certain layers if you’re finding that the comfort isn’t to your liking entirely for free within the first 100 days of owning your new mattress.

Overall, this is a mattress that can adapt to your needs and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Plus, Naturepedic is currently having a summer sale with discounts that are hard to come by elsewhere, so you should probably hop on getting one for yourself.

Naturpedic EOS Classic Customizable Organic Mattress
Naturpedic EOS Classic Customizable Organic Mattress
Buy Here: $2199 $1869

More Like This

Rag & Bone sale
Rag & Bone’s Elevated Essentials Are Up to 75% Off
Mike's email collage
From Our EIC: Everything I’m Eyeing From the Huckberry Summer Sale
Levi's Slim Jeans on purple background
Slim Jeans Are Making a Comeback at Levi’s
Flamingo Estate Summer Grilling Set
Flamingo Estate’s Summer Grilling Set Brings a Tangy, Sweet Heat

Leisure > Gear
Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Man wearing light blue jacket on grey background
This Windbreaker Feels Like a Second Skin, and It’s 30% Off

$128$90

blue water bottle on grey background
Don’t Go on Your Next Trip Without this Hydro Flask Travel Bottle, Now 25% Off

$45$34

oven with accessories on grey background
Get a Countertop Oven with Air Fry for $50 Off

$400$350

Bella Pro
A $50 Pizza Oven?

$350$50

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.
What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body
Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025
The Uniqlo Sub-Label Making Some the Best Affordable Menswear Out There
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent
Review: We Tested Thermacell’s Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent
Images from "Freaky Friday," Happy Gilmore" and "Air Bud," as well as their more recent sequels and reboots
Millennial Movie Nostalgia Is Officially Out of Control
illustration of cardiovascular system
Study Reveals Which Organs Age Faster Than Others

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

Time to get better sleep.

Upgrade Your Sleep Routine With Naturepedic

a brown dog looking happily at his owner holding a bowl of fresh dog food

An Honest Review of The Farmer’s Dog

Collage of Amazon deals on grey background

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Sweater Polos to Running Shoes: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week