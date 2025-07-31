Upgrade Your Sleep Routine With Naturepedic

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Moving to New York is one of the most psychologically taxing experiences you can withstand. The sheer thought of moving all my bulky furniture up an inevitably small staircase or janky elevator is enough to make me shiver. So when I moved into my current apartment, I was over the moon about the fact that it came partially furnished. Just the basics — a desk, a chair, a lamp and, most importantly, a mattress.

Despite that joy, the first night I spent on my piece-of-cardboard mattress was the night I decided that as soon as I could, I’d be getting a new one. Some situations become dire and you have to work with what you have — like my aforementioned moving scenario — but sleep is too crucial a process to mess with. So when it came time to refresh my bed, I opted for one from Naturepedic. Specifically, the EOS Classic Customizeable Organic Mattress.

It can be hard to parse through all of the mattress brands out there because, in all honesty, if you’re forking over north of $700 for your bed it’s probably going to be decent. But Naturepedic stands out in a few special ways from the mess of mattress recommendation noise on the internet.

For starters, the mattress I went with is made out of organic materials. Living in a city where I’m almost certainly shortening my lifespan by breathing in hot, steamy, stinky air every day, I like to surround myself with certifiably healthy products when I can.

Second, my mattress was entirely customizable. Of course you can choose the size — I opted for a full mattress, but you can choose the level of firmness on each side of your mattress. Your options are as follows: plush, medium, cushion-firm, firm or extra-firm. I chose to have both sides of my mattress set at medium to ensure that I’m not getting lost sinking into my bed but have a little support where I need it.

When the mattress arrives in your home, it will come deconstructed — but don’t worry, it’s pretty easy to assemble. You’ll unzip each section and start layering them, which will include pieces like your coil layer, a latex comfort layer and a quilted PFA comfort layer. Plus, you can add or swap certain layers if you’re finding that the comfort isn’t to your liking entirely for free within the first 100 days of owning your new mattress.

Overall, this is a mattress that can adapt to your needs and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Plus, Naturepedic is currently having a summer sale with discounts that are hard to come by elsewhere, so you should probably hop on getting one for yourself.