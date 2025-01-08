The Best College Towns for Craft Beverages

Several boho-chic university towns are just as celebrated for their craft beverage scenes as they are for the educational and cultural offerings that generally accompany thriving college locales. Boulder, CO, Burlington, VT, and Austin, TX, are just a few small-to-medium-sized education centers that are populated with many places to imbibe thoughtful and artisanal beers, wines, spirits and cocktails.

In recent years, these towns have attracted just as many tourists for the (often quaffable) amenities as they do for the schools themselves, which has helped create a thriving sub-economy in the leisure and hospitality sector. Boulder alone garners an estimated $442 million annually from tourists. But while the sweating hoi polloi battles crowds at the (admittedly fabulous) wineries, breweries and bars dotting places like Charlottesville, VA, and Ann Arbor, MI, I’ll be enjoying the phenomenal creations in under-the-radar but equally spectacular (and much less jam-packed) college towns with killer drinks emporiums. Here are five great ones to consider.

Ithaca, NY: Craft Beer, Wine, Cider, Spirits and Waterfalls

Ithaca is a town of 31,000, perched on Cayuga Lake, one of 11 Finger Lakes in New York. It is also home to Cornell University and Ithaca College, which contribute heartily to the atmosphere of intelligent, laid-back, hop- and grape-infused camaraderie that pervades the town. With more restaurants per capita than New York City, no one will go hungry (Moosewood Restaurant and Gola Osteria are classics) or thirsty here.

Liquid State Brewing Company, which just earned Best Beer Label in the country from USA Today for its Mediterranean blue and green art-deco-inspired New England IPA label, also happens to create memorable high-quality, small-batch fresh ales and lagers. The 20-hectoliter brewhouse also serves local wines, ciders and snacks. Downtown, Ithaca Beer Co. is HQ for a laid-back night on the town, with an extensive pub menu (try the cheddar ale soup) to boot. For a taste of local apples, South Hill Cider is just four miles from downtown, right near Buttermilk Falls State Park, with farm-to-table food (like house-smoked meat sandwiches), live music and estate-grown cider.

Of course, wineries put the Finger Lakes on the map. While you can and should explore the many wineries dotting the Cayuga Wine Trail, if you’re looking for a taste right in town, scoot on over to Six Mile Creek Winery & Distillery. It’s located in a 19th-century restored Dutch Colonial barn, with a variety of incredible wines (the cabernet franc is a standout) and artisanal spirits made in a traditional copper pot still.

Plus, don’t miss: Cornell University campus, with its I.M. Pei-designed Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art and the expansive Cornell Botanic Gardens; 100+ waterfalls within 10 miles of downtown (explore Buttermilk Falls State Park and Taughannock Falls State Park for the best); and Cayuga Lake itself. During the warmer (May through October) months, hit up a Discover Cayuga Lake cruise.

Tulsa, OK: Cocktails, Craft Beer and Art

Tulsa is the second-most populous city in Oklahoma (411,000 residents) and home to Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. The city is located on the Arkansas River and is renowned for its art deco architecture. It’s also known as the “world’s largest small town” for its bountiful offerings and humble heart.

But the nightlife vibe in Boomtown is booming. The Saturn Room Rum & Tiki Bar serves up seriously powerful cocktails (the Cobra’s Fang is a legend for a reason, with two rums, two liqueurs, absinthe, bitters and a dash of juice) and a Caribbean vibe. The sexy-chic dive bar game is strong at Arnie’s Bar with its dark corner booths, knowing bartenders and a merry atmosphere. For a bar with no-frills, great live music and the intimate feel of a city’s favorite secret, head to the Cellar Dweller, where red lights and weird fun are always on tap.

The craft beer scene in Tulsa is well worth checking out, with more than a dozen options to choose from. Some of the best small-batch brews (often featuring foraged and highly seasonal ingredients) can be found at Heirloom Rustic Ales, while American Solera is a consistent favorite for the quirky, hopped-up and funky brews that emerge.

Plus, don’t miss: Check out the city’s central Deco District, with landmarks like the Philtower and the Philcade. The 66-acre Gathering Place park feels like the dynamic greenspace Dr. Seuss would have created if given the chance. Visit the Philbrook Museum of Art, housed in oilman Waite Phillips’s former home, which has 8,500 works of art and 23 acres of English gardens. If you want a more laid-back vibe, head to the Woody Guthrie Center and peruse creative artifacts from his life.

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. in Athens, GA Creature Comforts

Athens, GA: Beer and Indie Everything

Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this small city of 96,000 is home to the country’s first state-chartered college, the University of Georgia. The vibe in Athens is eclectic, independent and diverse. It hosts hundreds of small but regionally successful bands, an incredible college sports scene and all the great American beer you can drink.

Hit up the Athens Beer Trail for the full scoop on all things hoppy. Creature Comforts Brewing Co. is a must for all of its great beers, including the Tropicalia IPA, which was featured in Avengers: Endgame and has an obsessive following. Terrapin Beer Co., which debuted in 2002 and won a Gold Medal at the American Beer Festival soon after, is also a mainstay. The 40,000-square-foot brewery has room for all, with a rotating list of seasonal taps, one-offs and special collaborative releases. Akademia Brewing Company is the place to go for great beer (from pilsner to stout) and classic pub food (get the Cerebus Tripleta Fries, loaded with roasted Caribbean pork, peppered pastrami, black forest ham and ale cheese).

Plus, don’t miss: Athens birthed the B-52s and REM — among many other rock n’ roll bands — so the musical legacy here is strong; check out the latest concert calendar for who to see. Hit up Wuxtry Records for killer vinyl, grab a great read at Avid Bookshop, head to Condor Chocolates for artisanal Ecuadorian confections and catch indie films at nonprofit art house Ciné. The downtown area is a shopper and walker’s paradise with more than 100 shops, restaurants and bars to check out.

South Bend, IN: Craft Beer, Wine and Museums

South Bend is an unassuming town of 103,000 residents perched on the St. Joseph River that punches well above its weight class in terms of quality of life. In 2024, it was named the best place to live in the Unites States by Niche.com for its low cost of living. South Bend is also home to the University of Notre Dame and the University of Indiana South Bend, each of which directly or indirectly contributes to the booming cultural, recreational and epicurean life in the northern Indiana town.

Everything about South Bend seems designed to amuse and inspire, from the lowbrow but undeniably captivating Generations AdventurePlex (there’s bowling, axe throwing, laser tag and arcade games) to the compelling Civil Rights Heritage Center, Studebaker National Museum and regionally-focused History Museum. Perhaps because the cost of living is so low (the median home value is about $180,000 lower than the country’s average), a range of other risky businesses requiring elbow grease — including brewing, winemaking and cocktailing — thrive there.

“South Bend has a rich history in craft beer, including Kamm and Schellinger Brewery and Drewry’s Brewery, dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s,” says Jeff Jarnecke, executive director of Visit South Bend Mishawaka. “While these breweries didn’t survive to the present day, the culture for craft beverages has endured. As an industrial Midwest city, the entrepreneurial spirit and craftsmanship associated with the brewing industry continue to thrive in this area.”

Make sure to hit Ironhand Vineyards, an urban winery in the city’s East Bank Village, with a variety of wines made from both estate-grown and Michigan grapes that are all produced in-house. The winery is named for explorer Henri de Tonti, who came to the St. Joseph River Valley with the famed French explorer LaSalle in the 17th century. During the third Anglo-Dutch war, a grenade blew off de Tonti’s right hand, and he replaced it with an iron hook. His courage, tenacity and talent for growing grapes in the region continue to inspire the folks behind Ironhand.

Studebaker Brewing Co., a microbrewery set in a mansion once owned by the Studebaker family, honors the city’s automotive history with bangers like Wheelhouse IPA, which offers a pine and grapefruit-laced funk. For a thoroughly slick cocktail served up speakeasy-style, head to the Exchange Whiskey Bar in downtown South Bend, where hundreds of whiskeys, both classic and obscure, are available for sampling.

Plus, don’t miss: South Bend offers a diverse range of parks and trails, many of which are situated along the St. Joseph River. Howard Park offers 13 acres for wandering, a summer splash park, a 16,000-square-foot ice trail with rolling hills and curves, and a skating pond in the winter. Along the park’s west edge is the St. Joseph River with a rail for walkers, runners and cyclists and links to an urban network of trails throughout the city. While you’re in town, swing by Notre Dame, featuring the world-famous Golden Dome topped by a 19-foot-tall, 4,000-pound statue of the Virgin Mary at its peak. And who can forget Touchdown Jesus?

Saratoga Springs, NY: Quaffable Culture in All of Its Guises

First made famous in the 18th century for its “healing waters,” Saratoga Springs has been a thriving resort town ever since, drawing eager visitors (it has 29,000 inhabitants during the year, which swells to around 80,000 during the summer) for its broad range of activities and attractions. During the summer, Saratoga’s Race Course attracts tens of thousands of visitors, as do the pop, classical and jazz concerts at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Any tour of drinks in Saratoga Springs should start with the mineral springs that drew the world’s attention in the first place. Today, there are 20 different protected springs and bathhouses where devoted locals and visitors go to “take the waters.” Each spring and spa house has its own distinct taste (and odor!), and each one is associated with different healing properties.

The craft beverage game in Saratoga is as diverse as its cultural offerings. Favorite local breweries include Artisanal Brew Works, with imaginative brews like Warheads Extreme Sour candy ales, and Walt & Whitman, a vast beer emporium with a beer hall, cafe and restaurant serving addictive Detroit-style pizza, fun snackables (giant pretzels, loaded nachos, generously spiced wings and dips) and creatively named beers. Fierce cocktails and elevated farm-to-table fare await at the speakeasy-style Hamlet & Ghost (get whatever is on special that night), and globally-minded natty wine is on tap at Kindred (along with rotating selections of seasonal wood-fired fare).

The scene at Bocage, a Champagne bar in Saratoga Springs, NY Bocage

But locals and visitors alike have fallen for the town’s Champagne bar, Bocage. It’s world-class but homey, a rare combination as Saratoga-based food and wine expert Abby Tegnelia explains. “Having a glass of wine at Bocage is like being in a friend’s living room,” she says. “The bar is a jewel box and always feels cozy. I also never have to look at Champagne or food menus, except to marvel at the options, because the staff always makes excellent recommendations.”

Plus, don’t miss: If you come during the summer, you’ll want to hit the races and shows at SPAC. During the rest of the year, head to Skidmore College, where the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum features free tours and contemporary exhibits throughout the year. The Arthur Zankel Music Center hosts public concerts and lectures. You should also venture through the 2,379-acre Saratoga Spa State Park for its range of resources from SPAC to the Spa Little Theater, National Museum of Dance, Saratoga Automobile Museum, Peerless Pool Complex, Victoria Pool, golf course and 12 miles of trails.