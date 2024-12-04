Your College Mini-Fridge, Upgraded: Meet the Rocco Super Smart Fridge

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Thought mini-fridges were reserved for college freshman and lone 20-something bachelors who don’t know how to cook? Think again. The Rocco Super Smart mini-fridge is solely for drinks and could be considered the cocktail and canned drink counterpart to the sophisticated wine fridge. It’s sleek, relies on high-tech cooling technology and is the next big purchase you need to be making for your home — no matter how big or small your space may be. So lets get into it.

First off, this thing is truly as compact as it’s made out to be. It measures 34.5 inches in height, 24 inches in width and 16 in depth, which means it fits nicely in any kind of space you have. It does weight a little under 130 pounds, so you’ll probably need some help to get it up any kind of apartment stairs or move it around — but once it’s in place, you’re golden. If you think it won’t match your aesthetic of, don’t worry, it comes in three colorways — white, yellow and graphite, so there’s something for everyone. It’s compact enough that you can store it under any existing counters you have or leave it free-standing.

Once you get it all set up, which, by the way is really easy, you just…plug it in, you can start loading it up with goodies. It can hold up to 27 wine bottles or 88 cans, whichever vibe floats your boat more. Plus if you buy it now, Rocco will include 96 cans of Lacroix with your purchase.

On the inside of the fridge, there are six 100% extension trays, which means they pull all the way out so you don’t have to worry about drinks getting crammed and lost in the back. The inside temperature ranges from 37°F to 64°F and has two cooling zones and four cooling modes, which allows for precise control with dual settings for different types of drinks. Plus, it’s super durable with triple layer glass for improved insulation. The cherry on top is that it’s functionality is met with the same level of aesthetic pleasantry. Colorways aside, it comes with subtle LED lighting (which you can control from an app), to illuminate your drinks in aa very wine-bar-esque way.

Ultimately, we could probably live without Rocco, but we don’t want to. If you’re already convinced you that you need this little magic cooling machine, then we’ve gone ahead and conveniently linked it down for you below. But if you want to take a closer look at Rocco, the specs on the site or customer reviews feel free to click through here.