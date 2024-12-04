Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks

Your College Mini-Fridge, Upgraded: Meet the Rocco Super Smart Fridge

We're entering a new era of mini-fridges

By Hanna Agro
December 4, 2024 1:43 pm
A mini-fridge like you've never seen
A mini-fridge like you've never seen
Rocco

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Thought mini-fridges were reserved for college freshman and lone 20-something bachelors who don’t know how to cook? Think again. The Rocco Super Smart mini-fridge is solely for drinks and could be considered the cocktail and canned drink counterpart to the sophisticated wine fridge. It’s sleek, relies on high-tech cooling technology and is the next big purchase you need to be making for your home — no matter how big or small your space may be. So lets get into it.

Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
 Founder Isaac Morton started as a cast-iron collector. Now he’s making the next generation of heirloom-quality cookware.

First off, this thing is truly as compact as it’s made out to be. It measures 34.5 inches in height, 24 inches in width and 16 in depth, which means it fits nicely in any kind of space you have. It does weight a little under 130 pounds, so you’ll probably need some help to get it up any kind of apartment stairs or move it around — but once it’s in place, you’re golden. If you think it won’t match your aesthetic of, don’t worry, it comes in three colorways — white, yellow and graphite, so there’s something for everyone. It’s compact enough that you can store it under any existing counters you have or leave it free-standing.

Once you get it all set up, which, by the way is really easy, you just…plug it in, you can start loading it up with goodies. It can hold up to 27 wine bottles or 88 cans, whichever vibe floats your boat more. Plus if you buy it now, Rocco will include 96 cans of Lacroix with your purchase.

On the inside of the fridge, there are six 100% extension trays, which means they pull all the way out so you don’t have to worry about drinks getting crammed and lost in the back. The inside temperature ranges from 37°F to 64°F and has two cooling zones and four cooling modes, which allows for precise control with dual settings for different types of drinks. Plus, it’s super durable with triple layer glass for improved insulation. The cherry on top is that it’s functionality is met with the same level of aesthetic pleasantry. Colorways aside, it comes with subtle LED lighting (which you can control from an app), to illuminate your drinks in aa very wine-bar-esque way.

Ultimately, we could probably live without Rocco, but we don’t want to. If you’re already convinced you that you need this little magic cooling machine, then we’ve gone ahead and conveniently linked it down for you below. But if you want to take a closer look at Rocco, the specs on the site or customer reviews feel free to click through here.

Rocco The Super Smart Fridge
Rocco The Super Smart Fridge
buy here: 1495

More Like This

The rental car service that delivers the car to your door
We Tested Kyte — A Car Rental Service Delivered to Your Door
Time to serve your dog the best
Time for Your Dog To Eat (Almost) as Well as You
Every gift to give the techy in your life
The 14 Best Tech Gifts to Give This Christmas
Shop the best deals from Ariat's Black Friday Sale
The 10 Best Deals From Ariat’s Cyber Monday Sale
Leisure > Drinks

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Now’s a Good Time to Buy a Discounted PlayStation 5

$500$424

Bose SoundLink Max
Save $100 on Bose’s Excellent Portable Speaker

$399$299

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Travel gifts
The 31 Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December
Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Cyber Week sales
Every Still-Live Cyber Week Sale You Can Shop This Instant

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A mini-fridge like you've never seen

Your College Mini-Fridge, Upgraded: Meet the Rocco Super Smart Fridge

Some of our favorite whiskeys from December 2024

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December 

Breweries children

Why Breweries Are Banning Kids From Their Taprooms

A close-up of Weber Ranch vodka and a cocktail

Weber Ranch Wants to Redefine Vodka Through Agave

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear