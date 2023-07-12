InsideHook
Menswear | July 12, 2023 12:06 pm

Brooks Brothers’ Midsummer Sale Is the Menswear Answer to Prime Day

Save in style

a collage of Brooks Brothers items on a pink background
The Brooks Brothers Sale rivals any Prime Day deals you could think of.
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Zero way around it — like it or not, Prime Day has the deals. Sunglasses, gifts for the women in your life, never-before-seen Amazon savings. It’s all there…unless we’re talking about style deals. Sure, there are some killer timepiece deals, and the odd hoodie or sneaker, but for the most part, menswear is lacking on Bezos’ biz. Luckily for you, a slew of alternative Prime Day sales are here to save the day, Brooks Brothers’ Midsummer sale chief among them.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals

Today is your last day to score Prime Day savings

Brooks Bros see your Amazon Essentials Golf Shorts and raises you Madras short sleeves, Oxfords bucks and drawstring cord shorts. There’s something for everyone still hounding for menswear, and we’ve tossed it together for your ease of purchase. Below, the best deals from Brooks Brothers Prime Day sale.

The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Midsummer Sale:

Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $90$42
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $148$76
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Thin Stripe T-Shirt
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Thin Stripe T-Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $50$26
Brooks Brothers Five-Pocket Stretch Cotton Twill Pants
Brooks Brothers Five-Pocket Stretch Cotton Twill Pants
Brooks Brothers : $99$50
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Brooks Brothers : $248$127
Brooks Brothers Cotton Madras Patchwork Short-Sleeve Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Cotton Madras Patchwork Short-Sleeve Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $128$65
Brooks Brothers Cotton Logo Baseball Hat
Brooks Brothers Cotton Logo Baseball Hat
Brooks Brothers : $50$31
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $99$42
Brooks Brothers Three-Season Windbreaker
Brooks Brothers Three-Season Windbreaker
Brooks Brothers : $248$105
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On￼
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On￼
Brooks Brothers : $98$51
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Madras Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Madras Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers : $498$254
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Stripe Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Stripe Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers : $99$42
Brooks Brothers Suede Tassel Loafers
Brooks Brothers Suede Tassel Loafers
Brooks Brothers : $248$127
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Brooks Brothers : $43$37
Brooks Brothers Clark Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers : $128$60
Brooks Brothers Regent Oxford Fun Shirt
Brooks Brothers Regent Oxford Fun Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$43

More Like This

a bundle of Amazon boxes on a blue background with Prime Day text
Prime Day's Almost Over. Here's Everything You Should Buy.
Prime Day Travel deals
The 13 Best Prime Day Deals on Travel Gear
Prime Day Discounts
These Items Are at Their Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2 Piece Fry Pan Set

$110$70

All-Clad’s Fry Pan Set Is Now 36% Off
AncestryDNA and Traits Genetic Test Kit

$119$59

Learn All About Yourself With This AncestryDNA Kit
The Perfect Gift for Her Is 50% Off at Amazon

$219$110

The Perfect Gift for Her Is 50% Off at Amazon
Take 30% Off Yeti’s Roadie 24 Cooler

$250$175

Take 30% Off Yeti’s Roadie 24 Cooler
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
The Best Bourbons Under $100
No, Mike Love, the FBI Doesn’t Care If the Beach Boys Play “Surfer Girl”
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar

Keep Reading

Author Ethan Scheiner and a 1970s hockey game

An Excerpt From Ethan Scheiner's "Freedom to Win"
The Chloe's chicken katsu sandwich.

Make Chicken Katsu Your New Favorite Summer Sandwich
Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu in "Joy Ride."

“Joy Ride” Deserves More Than Those “Hangover” Comparisons
A young woman walks past a billboard advertisement for the dating app Tinder

Do the Business Models of Dating Apps Affect Your Dating Life?
a collage of Brooks Brothers items on a pink background

Brooks Brothers’ Midsummer Sale Is the Menswear Answer to Prime Day
a collage of Zappos Prime day shoe sales on a orange background

Zappos’ Prime Day Sale Is Stocked With Shoe Deals
Prime Day Fitness Deals

The 14 Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Items
Chef Kristen Kish poses while crossing a stream in Panama's Chiriqui province.

Kristen Kish May Be the Future of Food and Travel Television
a bundle of Amazon boxes on a blue background with Prime Day text

Prime Day's Almost Over. Here's Everything You Should Buy.

Trending

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
The Best Bourbons Under $100
No, Mike Love, the FBI Doesn’t Care If the Beach Boys Play “Surfer Girl”
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar