Prime Day Is Here. So Are the Watch Deals.
Score Citizen, Seiko and more on the low
You’ve surely heard by now that Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably running through that mental checklist of purchases about to show up at your door in two days flat. Chief among them, of course, would have to be a killer men’s timepiece…right? Okay, perhaps not — Amazon isn’t exactly Hodinkee. But reserve judgment until you witness the sheer magnitude of Amazon Prime Day watch deals. Seiko, Citizen, G-Shock — it’s enough to make any ticker-obsessed gent giddy.
The best part? There are about a thousand ways to score a slick summer timepiece this Prime Day. We’ve even done the hard work for you and plunked them for you below. In return, we ask that you do us just one favor and snag one of the many Amazon Prime Day deals at your fingertips. The clock is ticking.
The Best Watch Deals From Amazon Prime Day:
Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Corso Classic Watch
Cash out on a sleek Citizen — currently 44% off for a cool $181 — this Prime Day. The stainless steal Eco-Drive Corso looks especially handsome, with a distinct blue face, which you’ll surely appreciate more after the massive discount.
Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch
Casio’s F91W-1 is Amazon’s top-selling watch for a reason: it’s practically indestructible and dirt cheap.
Bulova Frank Sinatra My Way Leather Strap Watch
A true dress watch is the upgrade that separates the wheat from the chaff. Try Bulova’s handsome, Sinatra-homage 30mm timepiece.
Luminox Leatherback Sea Turtle Giant 44mm Wrist Watch
Waterproof to 100 meters and packed with all the military grade tech you’d expect from a watch this rugged, you love to see a Luminox under $300.
Tissot Gentleman Stainless Steel Dress Watch
Even watch aficionados will vouch for Tissot as a great entry-level watch with premium Swiss engineering.
Swatch Big Bold Standard Next Quartz Watch
Swatches are, as the kids say, a total flex.
Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch
Find us a timepiece as reliable as Japanese-made Seiko for under $200. We’ll wait.
G-Shock GBD800UC-8
Preparing for a backcountry romp? Gearing up for active service? Or maybe you’re just a bit of a gearhead. Regardless, you’ll be happy to hear that G-Shock’s GBD800UC-8 is part of Prime Day’s dangerously good deals.
TAG Heuer WAZ1112.BA0875 Formula 1 Stainless Steel Watch
Yes, even TAG Heuer is getting in on the Prime Day deals. This model, part of the Formula 1 collection, is especially sleek, with a 41mm stainless steel case and anti-reflective sapphire dial window to keep everything crystal clear.
Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch
Wes Anderson called — he wants his watch back.
