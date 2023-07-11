Prime Day Is Here. So Are the Watch Deals.

You’ve surely heard by now that Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably running through that mental checklist of purchases about to show up at your door in two days flat. Chief among them, of course, would have to be a killer men’s timepiece…right? Okay, perhaps not — Amazon isn’t exactly Hodinkee. But reserve judgment until you witness the sheer magnitude of Amazon Prime Day watch deals. Seiko, Citizen, G-Shock — it’s enough to make any ticker-obsessed gent giddy.

The best part? There are about a thousand ways to score a slick summer timepiece this Prime Day. We’ve even done the hard work for you and plunked them for you below. In return, we ask that you do us just one favor and snag one of the many Amazon Prime Day deals at your fingertips. The clock is ticking.

The Best Watch Deals From Amazon Prime Day:

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Corso Classic Watch Cash out on a sleek Citizen — currently 44% off for a cool $181 — this Prime Day. The stainless steal Eco-Drive Corso looks especially handsome, with a distinct blue face, which you’ll surely appreciate more after the massive discount. Amazon : $325 $181

G-Shock GBD800UC-8 Preparing for a backcountry romp? Gearing up for active service? Or maybe you’re just a bit of a gearhead. Regardless, you’ll be happy to hear that G-Shock’s GBD800UC-8 is part of Prime Day’s dangerously good deals. Amazon : $99 $72

TAG Heuer WAZ1112.BA0875 Formula 1 Stainless Steel Watch Yes, even TAG Heuer is getting in on the Prime Day deals. This model, part of the Formula 1 collection, is especially sleek, with a 41mm stainless steel case and anti-reflective sapphire dial window to keep everything crystal clear. Amazon : $1,390 $1,214