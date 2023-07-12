21 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Gifts for Her
Tons of top-rated beauty items, accessories and more are on sale for Prime Day
Today marks the last day of Amazon Prime Day (boooo), but there is still an overwhelming amount of deals to browse, either for yourself or someone else. We’ve implored you again and again to give the woman in your life something nice. for no damn reason whatsoever! No holidays or special occasions needed, you can just surprise her cause you’re a thoughtful person who wants to show your appreciation — and these types of gifts don’t have to cost you a fortune.
After combing through the many beauty, style and home pages on Amazon, we have found over a dozen top-notch items, now with stellar Prime Day discounts. Below, our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals that would make for great gifts.
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
The best-selling hair tool delivers the perfect at-home blowout every time.
Foreo IRIS Eye Massager
We’re huge fans of Foreo, the Swedish skincare brand that uses the best tech to deliver esthetician-level treatments at home. Iris is the brand’s advanced eye tool that’s programmed to reduce fine lines and crows feet, plus de-puff under eyes and help target dark circles. And it’s currently a whopping 50% off.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple’s first over-ear noise-canceling headphones were a sleeper hit but it’s been a few years and now people can appreciate its 20-hour battery life, superior noise-canceling and dynamic spatial audio.
Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
She always needs a new pair of casual denim jeans. And what better brand to gift than Levi’s?
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit – Facial Toning Device with Hydrating Leave-On Gel Prime
Take 30% off one of the top-rated facial toning devices on the market.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
This Amazon Prime exclusive Kindle deal hasn’t seen prices this low since December. The essentials bundle usually hovers around $240 but right now Amazon Prime members can pick it up for $168. You’ll get the Kindle Paperwhite 32GB with no ads, a leather cover and a wireless charging dock.
JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
This on-trend purse is now 20% off.
SHAPERX Bodysuit
A popular TikTok dupe, this piece of shapewear is said to be just as good as Kim Kardashian’s ultra-popular SKIMS bodysuit, but at a more wallet-friendly price point.
Original Peloton Bike
Even the OG Peloton stationary bike is on sale for Prime Day.
Natori Women’s Thong
Take it from a woman: She probably needs more luxurious undergarments. And these offerings from Natori are premium (and now, without that premium price tag.)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
A reliable drinking companion, Hydro Flask’s durable, vacuum insulated bottle is $18 off.
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
Living proof’s dry shampoo is a best-seller for a reason: It’s one of the best formulas we’ve tried.
Bala Bangles Wearable Weights Set
These multipurpose wearable weights can be used for all types of fitness activities including yoga, dance, pilates, cardio, and walking.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
For the ladies who have a hard time tanning (or live on the East Coast where the weather this summer has been straight garbage), this fast-acting bronzing mousse, now under $30, is a godsend.
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup
With 5 and a half stars and over 110k ratings, Maybelline’s volumizing mascara is super affordable for you, and a nice little treat for her.
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
Whether she needs a quick steam break between Zoom meetings or she wants a spa-level detox at home, this professional facial device, which uses sonic vaporizer to hydrate skin, will get the job done.
ODODOS Women’s Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops
A 3-pack of everyday, comfortable tanks — that are currently 52% off.
Raaka Chocolate Library Gift Box
You can never go wrong with a box of chocolates. This premium selection curates interesting flavors while being vegan, organic, soy free, gluten free, and Kosher.
