Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Today marks the last day of Amazon Prime Day (boooo), but there is still an overwhelming amount of deals to browse, either for yourself or someone else. We’ve implored you again and again to give the woman in your life something nice. for no damn reason whatsoever! No holidays or special occasions needed, you can just surprise her cause you’re a thoughtful person who wants to show your appreciation — and these types of gifts don’t have to cost you a fortune.

After combing through the many beauty, style and home pages on Amazon, we have found over a dozen top-notch items, now with stellar Prime Day discounts. Below, our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals that would make for great gifts.

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods. Buy it now : $74 $60

Foreo IRIS Eye Massager We’re huge fans of Foreo, the Swedish skincare brand that uses the best tech to deliver esthetician-level treatments at home. Iris is the brand’s advanced eye tool that’s programmed to reduce fine lines and crows feet, plus de-puff under eyes and help target dark circles. And it’s currently a whopping 50% off. Buy Here : $150 $79

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle This Amazon Prime exclusive Kindle deal hasn’t seen prices this low since December. The essentials bundle usually hovers around $240 but right now Amazon Prime members can pick it up for $168. You’ll get the Kindle Paperwhite 32GB with no ads, a leather cover and a wireless charging dock. Buy it now : $265 $168

SHAPERX Bodysuit A popular TikTok dupe, this piece of shapewear is said to be just as good as Kim Kardashian’s ultra-popular SKIMS bodysuit, but at a more wallet-friendly price point. Buy Here : $48 $30

Natori Women’s Thong Take it from a woman: She probably needs more luxurious undergarments. And these offerings from Natori are premium (and now, without that premium price tag.) Buy Here : $48 $24

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse For the ladies who have a hard time tanning (or live on the East Coast where the weather this summer has been straight garbage), this fast-acting bronzing mousse, now under $30, is a godsend. Buy Here : $46 $28