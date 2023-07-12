InsideHook
21 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Gifts for Her

Tons of top-rated beauty items, accessories and more are on sale for Prime Day

Amazon/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Today marks the last day of Amazon Prime Day (boooo), but there is still an overwhelming amount of deals to browse, either for yourself or someone else. We’ve implored you again and again to give the woman in your life something nice. for no damn reason whatsoever! No holidays or special occasions needed, you can just surprise her cause you’re a thoughtful person who wants to show your appreciation — and these types of gifts don’t have to cost you a fortune.

After combing through the many beauty, style and home pages on Amazon, we have found over a dozen top-notch items, now with stellar Prime Day discounts. Below, our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals that would make for great gifts.

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods.

Buy it now : $74$60
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.

Buy Here : $24$17
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

The best-selling hair tool delivers the perfect at-home blowout every time.

Buy Here : $70$34
Foreo IRIS Eye Massager
Foreo IRIS Eye Massager

We’re huge fans of Foreo, the Swedish skincare brand that uses the best tech to deliver esthetician-level treatments at home. Iris is the brand’s advanced eye tool that’s programmed to reduce fine lines and crows feet, plus de-puff under eyes and help target dark circles. And it’s currently a whopping 50% off.

Buy Here : $150$79
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple’s first over-ear noise-canceling headphones were a sleeper hit but it’s been a few years and now people can appreciate its 20-hour battery life, superior noise-canceling and dynamic spatial audio.

Buy it now : $549$450
Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

She always needs a new pair of casual denim jeans. And what better brand to gift than Levi’s?

Buy Here : $80$48
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit – Facial Toning Device with Hydrating Leave-On Gel Prime
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit – Facial Toning Device with Hydrating Leave-On Gel Prime

Take 30% off one of the top-rated facial toning devices on the market.

Buy Here : $350$245
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

This Amazon Prime exclusive Kindle deal hasn’t seen prices this low since December. The essentials bundle usually hovers around $240 but right now Amazon Prime members can pick it up for $168. You’ll get the Kindle Paperwhite 32GB with no ads, a leather cover and a wireless charging dock.

Buy it now : $265$168
JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

This on-trend purse is now 20% off.

Buy Here : $80$64
SHAPERX Bodysuit
SHAPERX Bodysuit

A popular TikTok dupe, this piece of shapewear is said to be just as good as Kim Kardashian’s ultra-popular SKIMS bodysuit, but at a more wallet-friendly price point.

Buy Here : $48$30
Original Peloton Bike
Original Peloton Bike

Even the OG Peloton stationary bike is on sale for Prime Day.

Buy it now : $1,445$1,145
Natori Women’s Thong
Natori Women’s Thong

Take it from a woman: She probably needs more luxurious undergarments. And these offerings from Natori are premium (and now, without that premium price tag.)

Buy Here : $48$24
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

A reliable drinking companion, Hydro Flask’s durable, vacuum insulated bottle is $18 off.

Buy it now : $50$32
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
Living Proof Dry Shampoo

Living proof’s dry shampoo is a best-seller for a reason: It’s one of the best formulas we’ve tried.

Buy Here : $43$30
Bala Bangles Wearable Weights Set
Bala Bangles Wearable Weights Set

These multipurpose wearable weights can be used for all types of fitness activities including yoga, dance, pilates, cardio, and walking.

Buy it now : $65$52
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse

For the ladies who have a hard time tanning (or live on the East Coast where the weather this summer has been straight garbage), this fast-acting bronzing mousse, now under $30, is a godsend.

Buy Here : $46$28
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup

With 5 and a half stars and over 110k ratings, Maybelline’s volumizing mascara is super affordable for you, and a nice little treat for her.

Buy Here : $13$8
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control

Whether she needs a quick steam break between Zoom meetings or she wants a spa-level detox at home, this professional facial device, which uses sonic vaporizer to hydrate skin, will get the job done.

Buy Here : $65$40
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Buy Here : $30$24
ODODOS Women’s Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops
ODODOS Women’s Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops

A 3-pack of everyday, comfortable tanks — that are currently 52% off.

Buy Here : $60$28
Raaka Chocolate Library Gift Box
Raaka Chocolate Library Gift Box

You can never go wrong with a box of chocolates. This premium selection curates interesting flavors while being vegan, organic, soy free, gluten free, and Kosher.

Buy it now : $56$45

