Why the Dyson Airwrap Will Always Be the Best Gift You Can Give

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For almost a year, the Dyson Airwrap was completely sold out. You can thank TikTok for that.

Sure, you’ll hear lots of brands brag that a particular product of theirs went “TikTok viral,” but for a certain period of time, I guarantee it was nearly impossible for the woman in your life to go more than a few scrolls on the video-sharing app without seeing someone talking up the revolutionary styling tool. It. Was. Everywhere. To the extent that it had many, many people (including yours truly) wondering: Is it worth its whopping $600 price tag?

One of Dyson’s other hairstyling tools, the Supersonic Hairdryer, completely changed my hair for the better, so I had an inkling that the Airwrap, which utilizes the same innovative Dyson tech, would be of the same caliber. Luckily, I was able to get my hands on the highly coveted styler before it disappeared. That was more than a year ago, so I’ve spent quite a bit of time with the Dyson Airwrap.

But before we get into my thoughts on the pricey multi-styler, let’s dive into what the Dyson Airwrap is exactly.

The Airwrap is a multi-use hair tool that dries, curls and straightens hair without using extreme heat. Powered by the brand’s digital motor V9, a very powerful 13-blade impeller that spins up to 110,000rpm and creates something called “the Coanda effect.” That mechanism is what allows the tool to curl, shape and smooth hair, while Dyson’s smart heat control ensures the temperature stays under 302 degrees Fahrenheit, preventing heat damage and keeping hair shiny and non-frizzy.

The Airwrap has seen multiple upgrades since it first launched in 2018. Now, with your $600 order of the device, you’ll receive the styler base, along with six different hair attachments — a multi-functional smooth dryer, a soft smoothing brush, a round volumizing brush, a firm smoothing brush, a 1.2 and a 1.6 long barrel for curling. All of this nicely packs into the included, durable storage case.

Our Review

The Dyson Airwrap has become my primary hair styling tool for the past year. It’s even surpassed my beloved Supersonic Hairdryer, and here’s why:

What works:

Like the Supersonic Hairdryer, the Airwrap cuts my drying time in half — an enormous feat since I have obnoxiously thick hair that can take upwards of an hour to dry completely. But beyond just drying capabilities, unlike other dryers I’ve used, the Airwrap dries and combats frizz and flyaways, so every blowout looks like a blowout I paid for.

The design of the Airwrap is also a major plus. Dyson’s hairdryer can be cumbersome to lug around, but the Airwrap boasts a more sleek, lightweight body that’s compact enough to nestle into a duffel or suitcase. Not to mention, the slim design makes using the tool a pain-free endeavor. No arm cramps here.

Additionally, the ease at which you can switch out the styling attachments is a real treat. Each attachment simply clicks into the base, for faster, seamless styling.

What kind of works (or needs work):

The Airwrap’s main draw is its curling attachments that allow the user to create bouncy curls or waves effortlessly, and without extreme heat. However, I’d argue that this attachment is my only real disappointment with the device. There’s a serious learning curve to the barrel attachments. Even after a year with the device, I still haven’t mastered the curling technique. I’ll take some responsibility here, I’m far too impatient to sit down and watch a bunch of tutorials (and there are plenty) to grasp the approach. But at the same time for $600, should I have to? To reiterate: The styling tool does curl hair. There’s a plethora of TikTok and YouTube videos of users successfully creating luscious beach waves. But I’d honestly just skip the time and frustration of learning how to use it, and pick up my curling iron instead.

Final Verdict:

While the Airwrap isn’t my go-to when I want fast and easy curls, I do use it for literally everything else: blowouts, straightening and when I’m late to work and need a quick dry. Its slim, lightweight design is a lifesaver when traveling. (And who doesn’t want a perfect blowout for all of their vacation pics?) While you might have sticker shock from its $600 price tag, the Dyson Airwrap is a worthwhile investment. I’ve used it almost every day for over a year now and it hasn’t wavered one bit in quality or power. It’s a reliable, luxurious hair styling tool that, like the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, has made getting ready a trillion times easier. Seriously, it’s a game changer, and if you’re ever in need of a knock-her-socks-off, high-end gift, the Airwrap is for sure a winner.