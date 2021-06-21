The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If the avalanche of advertisements hasn’t alerted you yet, let us be the first to tell you that the Amazon Prime Day Sale extravaganza has officially commenced. However, if you have no plans to sign up for a Prime membership to partake in the 2-day event, there are plenty of other sites offering Prime day alternatives.

Whether you’re looking to save on our favorite daily trainers or snag some bestselling gear from Huckberry, there’s a Prime Day competitor sale vying for your dollars.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day alternatives you can shop these next two days (and beyond).

You though Amazon Prime Day was the end all, be all of savings? Think again. Huckberry’s massive sale — stocked with excellent American-made apparel from coveted labels and in-house lines alike — is our routine go-to for excellent deals and steals, and this week is no exception. Ignore the Prime Day pump fakes and scoop up fall-ready stock for deep discounts while you can.

DTC sunglasses label Quay makes some of out favorite affordable shades on the market, and, during Prime Day, the Australian-based sunnies brand is offering 40% off a smattering of best-selling styles.

Now through tomorrow, October 8th, Away is offering up to 20% off select styles across both its direct-to-consumer site and Amazon storefront. However, you’ll find the most comprehensive selection of discounted luggage, toiletry cases and more travel essentials directly at awaytravel.com.

Direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is hosting a massive fall sale. Currently, customers can receive up to 35% off the brand’s award-winning seating, which features sleek couches and sectionals, outdoor furniture, bedroom pieces, and rugs, as well as classic mid-century modern tables and storage units.

The sex toy retailer is taking up to 70% off everything (save for a few select brands, including We-Vibe and Womanizer). Find deep discounts on a variety of sexy pleasure essentials, including toys and vibrators, bondage accessories, lingerie sets and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex from top-rated, trustworthy brands like Magic Wand and Lovense, along with a slew of offerings from Lovehoney’s in-house brand.

Nordstrom always has amazing deals on designer pieces, and their sale section is currently particularly packed with easy-to-layer fall bangers. Be sure to check out their Cold-Weather Sale section to prepare for crisper temps by loading up on jeans, cardigans and and cashmere blends, among just about everything else.

For two days only, Backcountry is throwing a massive flash sale, with up to 70% off outdoor gear and garb from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Mystery Ranch and more. It’s like Prime Day, but for people who really love trekking.