The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now

Because why should Bezos have all the fun?

By Logan Mahan and Paolo Sandoval @missloganmarie
Updated October 7, 2025 11:49 am EDT
Amazon Prime Day alternatives
It's not just Amazon that has the discounts this Prime Day.
Huckberry

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If the avalanche of advertisements hasn’t alerted you yet, let us be the first to tell you that the Amazon Prime Day Sale extravaganza has officially commenced. However, if you have no plans to sign up for a Prime membership to partake in the 2-day event, there are plenty of other sites offering Prime day alternatives.

Whether you’re looking to save on our favorite daily trainers or snag some bestselling gear from Huckberry, there’s a Prime Day competitor sale vying for your dollars.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day alternatives you can shop these next two days (and beyond).

Huckberry

You though Amazon Prime Day was the end all, be all of savings? Think again. Huckberry’s massive sale — stocked with excellent American-made apparel from coveted labels and in-house lines alike — is our routine go-to for excellent deals and steals, and this week is no exception. Ignore the Prime Day pump fakes and scoop up fall-ready stock for deep discounts while you can.

Trumbull Vintage Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt
Trumbull Vintage Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $138 $69
Rancourt & Co. Ranger Moc
Rancourt & Co. Ranger Moc
Buy Here : $395 $213
Flint and Tinder Reserve Denim – Straight
Flint and Tinder Reserve Denim – Straight
Buy Here : $228 $182

Quay

DTC sunglasses label Quay makes some of out favorite affordable shades on the market, and, during Prime Day, the Australian-based sunnies brand is offering 40% off a smattering of best-selling styles.

Quay Text Me Sunglasses
Quay Text Me Sunglasses
Buy Here : $105 $63
Quay Weekender Sunglasses
Quay Weekender Sunglasses
Buy Here : $95 $57
Quay Free Fall Sunglasses
Quay Free Fall Sunglasses
Buy Here : $115 $69

Away

Now through tomorrow, October 8th, Away is offering up to 20% off select styles across both its direct-to-consumer site and Amazon storefront. However, you’ll find the most comprehensive selection of discounted luggage, toiletry cases and more travel essentials directly at awaytravel.com.

Away The Softside Bigger Carry-On
Away The Softside Bigger Carry-On
Buy Here : $245 $196
Away Active Backpack 26L
Away Active Backpack 26L
Buy Here : $130 $111
Away Active Duffle 40L
Away Active Duffle 40L
Buy Here : $150 $128

Burrow

Direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is hosting a massive fall sale. Currently, customers can receive up to 35% off the brand’s award-winning seating, which features sleek couches and sectionals, outdoor furniture, bedroom pieces, and rugs, as well as classic mid-century modern tables and storage units.

Burrow Vesper Lounge Chair
Burrow Vesper Lounge Chair
Buy Here : $899 $674
Burrow Arch Nomad Leather Sectional
Burrow Arch Nomad Leather Sectional
Burrow : $3298 $2474
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow : $299 $224

Lovehoney

 The sex toy retailer is taking up to 70% off everything (save for a few select brands, including We-Vibe and Womanizer). Find deep discounts on a variety of sexy pleasure essentials, including toys and vibrators, bondage accessorieslingerie sets and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex from top-rated, trustworthy brands like Magic Wand and Lovense, along with a slew of offerings from Lovehoney’s in-house brand.

Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
buy here: $150 $135
Lovense Lush 3
Lovense Lush 3
Buy Here : $140 $126
Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Remote Panty Vibrator
Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Remote Panty Vibrator
Buy it now

Nordstrom

Nordstrom always has amazing deals on designer pieces, and their sale section is currently particularly packed with easy-to-layer fall bangers. Be sure to check out their Cold-Weather Sale section to prepare for crisper temps by loading up on jeans, cardigans and and cashmere blends, among just about everything else.

Agolde Waldon Straight Leg Jeans
Agolde Waldon Straight Leg Jeans
Buy Here : $228 $148
Boss Isello Tipped Polo Sweater
Boss Isello Tipped Polo Sweater
Buy Here : $198 $99
Magnanni Monty Derby
Magnanni Monty Derby
Buy Here : $435 $299-300

Backcountry

For two days only, Backcountry is throwing a massive flash sale, with up to 70% off outdoor gear and garb from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Mystery Ranch and more. It’s like Prime Day, but for people who really love trekking.

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Buy Here : $139 $70
Thule Stir 18L Backpack
Thule Stir 18L Backpack
Buy Here : $100 $75
The North Face Terra Peak Hybrid Hoodie
The North Face Terra Peak Hybrid Hoodie
Buy Here : $200 $120

