Style | July 11, 2023 3:58 pm

10 Amazon Prime Day Sunglasses Deals You’ll Have to See to Believe

The shades steals are, ironically, super bright.

a collage of styles from the Amazon Prime Day sunglasses deals on a gradient white and black background
Amazon Prime Day sunglasses deals means savings on Ray-Ban, Persol, Oakley and more
Amazon/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

If you’ve been in a coma for the past 24 hours or have a monk-like ability to resist the pull of your inbox, you might not know that Amazon Prime Day is already in full swing. If you are a normal human being, chances are you been shopping with the fury of a thousand lightning deals. We don’t mean to add more to your plate, but we think you’re going to want to see these Amazon Prime Day sunglasses deals.

Much like watches, coolers and a gazillion other gizmos, there are literally thousands of shades on Amazon’s massive retail platform, many of which are on sale. We’ve scoured and compiled the best of the best, from brands you already love and trust — your Ray-Bans, Persols, Oakleys, what have you. All you need to do? Bust out the credit card, let it rip, and block out the haters in t-minus two days (gotta love that Prime shipping). Below, the best Prime Day sunglasses deals.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Sunglasses Deals:

Persol PO3302s Aviator Sunglasses
Persol PO3302s Aviator Sunglasses

Steve McQueen was dead and gone before Prime Day even existed. Honor the man by grabbing a pair of Persols. It’s just the right thing to do.

Amazon : $335$224
Goodr OG Running Sunglasses
Goodr OG Running Sunglasses

The GOAT of cheap, quality running sunglasses.

Amazon : $35$25
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses 
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses 

JFK on a boat is always the summer vibe, and one that you don’t currently need yacht money to aspire to.

Amazon : $213$150
Oakley Oo9363 Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9363 Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses

Oakley’s performance gear is unparalleled — which you’d understand if you ever tried the brand’s premium shades. Now’s the time — a ton of sunglasses, including the speedy Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses, are upwards of 50% off during Amazon Prime Day.

Buy Here : $133$68
Costa Del Mar Ballast Rectangular Sunglasses
Costa Del Mar Ballast Rectangular Sunglasses

Remember Matt Damon in the early ’00s? These are his sunglasses. Feel old yet?

Amazon : $202$141
Under Armour Men’s Ua 0005/S Rectangular Sunglasses
Under Armour Men’s Ua 0005/S Rectangular Sunglasses

We’re not saying Under Armour’s polarized sunglasses are unbreakable, but we’re not not saying that, either.

Amazon : $110$56
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

Forget the face shape nonsense: literally every guy looks better in a pair of Clubmasters. That same guy will probably feel better if he got them on sale during Prime Day, too.

Amazon : $213$149
Oakley Sutro Shield Sunglasses
Oakley Sutro Shield Sunglasses

Oakley’s maximalist sunglasses are available in over two dozen tints and frame colors, meaning there are choices galore for you to rock. Just don’t wait too long to pick: they’ll all sell out.

Amazon : $173$121
Columbia Boulder Ridge Rectangular Sunglasses
Columbia Boulder Ridge Rectangular Sunglasses

Great for cruising on the back trails. Just as good for grilling in the backyard.

Amazon : $59$40
Carrera Ca1005/S Pilot Sunglasses
Carrera Ca1005/S Pilot Sunglasses

Carrera’s vibe lands somewhere in between Grizzled fighter pilot and European F1 driver. If that doesn’t sound good to you, we don’t know how to help you.

Amazon : $149$77

