10 Amazon Prime Day Sunglasses Deals You’ll Have to See to Believe

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’ve been in a coma for the past 24 hours or have a monk-like ability to resist the pull of your inbox, you might not know that Amazon Prime Day is already in full swing. If you are a normal human being, chances are you been shopping with the fury of a thousand lightning deals. We don’t mean to add more to your plate, but we think you’re going to want to see these Amazon Prime Day sunglasses deals.

Much like watches, coolers and a gazillion other gizmos, there are literally thousands of shades on Amazon’s massive retail platform, many of which are on sale. We’ve scoured and compiled the best of the best, from brands you already love and trust — your Ray-Bans, Persols, Oakleys, what have you. All you need to do? Bust out the credit card, let it rip, and block out the haters in t-minus two days (gotta love that Prime shipping). Below, the best Prime Day sunglasses deals.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Sunglasses Deals:

Persol PO3302s Aviator Sunglasses Steve McQueen was dead and gone before Prime Day even existed. Honor the man by grabbing a pair of Persols. It’s just the right thing to do. Amazon : $335 $224

Oakley Oo9363 Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses Oakley’s performance gear is unparalleled — which you’d understand if you ever tried the brand’s premium shades. Now’s the time — a ton of sunglasses, including the speedy Flak Beta Rectangular Sunglasses, are upwards of 50% off during Amazon Prime Day. Buy Here : $133 $68

Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Forget the face shape nonsense: literally every guy looks better in a pair of Clubmasters. That same guy will probably feel better if he got them on sale during Prime Day, too. Amazon : $213 $149

Oakley Sutro Shield Sunglasses Oakley’s maximalist sunglasses are available in over two dozen tints and frame colors, meaning there are choices galore for you to rock. Just don’t wait too long to pick: they’ll all sell out. Amazon : $173 $121

Carrera Ca1005/S Pilot Sunglasses Carrera’s vibe lands somewhere in between Grizzled fighter pilot and European F1 driver. If that doesn’t sound good to you, we don’t know how to help you. Amazon : $149 $77