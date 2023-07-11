A Ton of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day
The Tundra 45 cooler, insulated drinkware and more is all on sale
If you’re a Yetihead like us, you know the opportunity to cop one of the outdoor brand’s robust coolers or insulated drinkware for a discount is extremely rare. Unless an item is getting discontinued or it’s in a bold colorway, you’re going to have to pay full price for your next piece of Yeti gear — until now!
For Amazon Prime Day (a thing that’s happening today and tomorrow, if you were blissfully unaware), Yeti has put a slew of its best-selling, much-loved products on sale. We’re talking the brand’s signature Tundra 45 cooler, vacuum-insulated travel mugs, koozies to keep your canned beverages at the perfect drinking temperature and more.
Below our top on-sale Yeti picks. Or shop all the Yeti Amazon Prime Day deals here.
