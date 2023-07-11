InsideHook
Gear | July 11, 2023

A Ton of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day

The Tundra 45 cooler, insulated drinkware and more is all on sale

If you’re a Yetihead like us, you know the opportunity to cop one of the outdoor brand’s robust coolers or insulated drinkware for a discount is extremely rare. Unless an item is getting discontinued or it’s in a bold colorway, you’re going to have to pay full price for your next piece of Yeti gear — until now!

For Amazon Prime Day (a thing that’s happening today and tomorrow, if you were blissfully unaware), Yeti has put a slew of its best-selling, much-loved products on sale. We’re talking the brand’s signature Tundra 45 cooler, vacuum-insulated travel mugs, koozies to keep your canned beverages at the perfect drinking temperature and more.

Below our top on-sale Yeti picks. Or shop all the Yeti Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Yeti Tundra 45
Yeti Tundra 45
Amazon : $325$227
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
Amazon : $250$175
YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
Amazon : $38$27
Yeti Rambler 30 Oz Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 30 Oz Tumbler
Amazon : $38$27
Yeti Rambler 10 Oz Wine Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 10 Oz Wine Tumbler
Amazon : $25$18
Yeti Rambler 14 Oz Mug
Yeti Rambler 14 Oz Mug
Amazon : $30$20
YETI 16 oz. Colster Tall Can Insulator
YETI 16 oz. Colster Tall Can Insulator
Amazon : $30$15

