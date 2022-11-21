The Best Black Friday Deals on Home Goods and Kitchen Gear

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Black Friday isn’t technically here yet, but the Black Friday deals have arrived ahead of schedule, so why wait to save? We’ve collected the standout sales on some of our favorite products in the home and kitchen space below, whether you’re looking for top-tier appliances to help you with the cooking and baking this holiday season or actually shopping for people on your Christmas list.

Our advice? Get the Ember Mug for yourself, the digital photo frame for your mom and the cast iron skillet for anyone with a stove.

Ember Mug2 I love my Ember Mug. The temperature-controlled cup keeps my coffee hot all day, when it’s sitting on a charging stand, or for 1.5 hours when I’m carrying it around the house. Use code BLACKFRIDAY to get $30 off the black or white model in 10 or 14 ounces. Buy Here : $130 $100

Nutribullet 7-Cup Food Processor If they’ve never owned a top-notch food processor before, make their life a hundred times easier (and let them make all those recipes that call for one) with this model from Nutribullet. Use code ENJOY15 at checkout for the full discount. Buy Here : $120 $68

Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw Blanket Brooklinen just released this toasty wool blanket with Pendleton last week, but they’re still including it in their sitewide Black Friday sale. Good on them, and good for you. Buy Here : $389 $311

Vitamix A3500 Blender This tech-packed blender from Vitamix is a multi-purpose kitchen workhorse and no-brainer gift this season. Right now it’s $75 off, one of the best deals you’ll find from them right now. Buy Here : $650 $575