InsideHook
Cooking | November 21, 2022 11:25 am

The Best Black Friday Deals on Home Goods and Kitchen Gear

Cast iron, Pendleton blankets and kitchen appliances are already on sale

A black and gold image reading Home, Kitchen, Food & Drink Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
The Black Friday sales and deals start now.
InsideHook
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Black Friday isn’t technically here yet, but the Black Friday deals have arrived ahead of schedule, so why wait to save? We’ve collected the standout sales on some of our favorite products in the home and kitchen space below, whether you’re looking for top-tier appliances to help you with the cooking and baking this holiday season or actually shopping for people on your Christmas list.

Our advice? Get the Ember Mug for yourself, the digital photo frame for your mom and the cast iron skillet for anyone with a stove.

Looking for More Deals?

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022

Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, knives, headphones and tons of other very handsome things

Field Company No.10 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.10 Cast Iron Skillet

When it comes to Field Company’s main line of cast iron pans, they really don’t throw sales with any frequency. So don’t miss this chance to pick them up for 30% off because, as we’ve discussed before, these are miraculously light and great for holiday pies.

Buy Here : $195$137
Aura Carver Mat Digital Photo Frame
Aura Carver Mat Digital Photo Frame

What’s better than taking $50 off one of our favorite digital photo frames on the market? Pre-loading it with photos before you give it to your mom, best bud, grandparent or other friend or family member. 

Buy Here : $179$129
Ember Mug2
Ember Mug2

I love my Ember Mug. The temperature-controlled cup keeps my coffee hot all day, when it’s sitting on a charging stand, or for 1.5 hours when I’m carrying it around the house. Use code BLACKFRIDAY to get $30 off the black or white model in 10 or 14 ounces.

Buy Here : $130$100
Made In Dutch Oven
Made In Dutch Oven

After testing Made In’s new Dutch oven (just released earlier this year), we found this French-made cookware to be an affordable gem. Now, it’s an additional 20% off in red, white or blue. 

Buy Here : $199$159
Nutribullet 7-Cup Food Processor
Nutribullet 7-Cup Food Processor

If they’ve never owned a top-notch food processor before, make their life a hundred times easier (and let them make all those recipes that call for one) with this model from Nutribullet. Use code ENJOY15 at checkout for the full discount.

Buy Here : $120$68
Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw Blanket
Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw Blanket

Brooklinen just released this toasty wool blanket with Pendleton last week, but they’re still including it in their sitewide Black Friday sale. Good on them, and good for you.

Buy Here : $389$311
Vitamix A3500 Blender
Vitamix A3500 Blender

This tech-packed blender from Vitamix is a multi-purpose kitchen workhorse and no-brainer gift this season. Right now it’s $75 off, one of the best deals you’ll find from them right now.

Buy Here : $650$575

More Like This

All our favorite home and design gifts for the 2022 holiday season, including alarm clocks, coffee table books, digital picture frames and more
The 27 Best Holiday Gifts for the Home
A collection of the best food and drink gifts to give for the 2022 holiday season, from cookware to cookbooks to appliances
The 29 Best Food and Drink Gifts for All Palates
The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides
The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Shirts and flannels from UNTUCKit, now on sale

From Our Partner

UNTUCKit Is Currently Taking 25% Off Sitewide
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

$330$150

Ninja’s Extremely Versatile Foodi XL Is Now 55% Off
HOKA ONE ONE Ora Recovery Shoe

$90$67

Add Recovery Footwear to Your Routine With This Hoka Shoe
Porter Commuter Bundle

$85$70

W&P’s Commuter Bundle Is Perfect for Make-and-Take Food and Drink
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Keep Reading

Bottles of Turkey & Gravy soda from Jones Soda next to a carafe of gravy and a person cooking a Thanksgiving turkey

The Story Behind Jones Soda’s Turkey & Gravy, The Soft Drink No One Likes But Everyone Wants to Try
The Echo camp from White Desert in Antarctica

What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
A man running through the forest.

The Perfect Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan, If You Must
Sommelier Kate Dingwall

An Expert Picks the Perfect Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner
A person wearing Bose headphones, close-up. Bose's Black Friday sale has started early

Save Up to 50% Off at Bose During Its Black Friday Sale
A black and gold image reading Home, Kitchen, Food & Drink Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Best Black Friday Deals on Home Goods and Kitchen Gear
a collage of models wearing Duer clothing on a blue background

The 10 Best Deals From Duer’s Blowout Black Friday Sale
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Best Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop in 2021
a banner with outdoor/fitness deals

The Best Black Friday Deals: Outdoors & Fitness

Trending

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year