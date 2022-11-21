The Best Black Friday Deals on Home Goods and Kitchen Gear
Cast iron, Pendleton blankets and kitchen appliances are already on sale
Black Friday isn’t technically here yet, but the Black Friday deals have arrived ahead of schedule, so why wait to save? We’ve collected the standout sales on some of our favorite products in the home and kitchen space below, whether you’re looking for top-tier appliances to help you with the cooking and baking this holiday season or actually shopping for people on your Christmas list.
Our advice? Get the Ember Mug for yourself, the digital photo frame for your mom and the cast iron skillet for anyone with a stove.
Field Company No.10 Cast Iron Skillet
When it comes to Field Company’s main line of cast iron pans, they really don’t throw sales with any frequency. So don’t miss this chance to pick them up for 30% off because, as we’ve discussed before, these are miraculously light and great for holiday pies.
Aura Carver Mat Digital Photo Frame
What’s better than taking $50 off one of our favorite digital photo frames on the market? Pre-loading it with photos before you give it to your mom, best bud, grandparent or other friend or family member.
Ember Mug2
I love my Ember Mug. The temperature-controlled cup keeps my coffee hot all day, when it’s sitting on a charging stand, or for 1.5 hours when I’m carrying it around the house. Use code BLACKFRIDAY to get $30 off the black or white model in 10 or 14 ounces.
Made In Dutch Oven
After testing Made In’s new Dutch oven (just released earlier this year), we found this French-made cookware to be an affordable gem. Now, it’s an additional 20% off in red, white or blue.
Nutribullet 7-Cup Food Processor
If they’ve never owned a top-notch food processor before, make their life a hundred times easier (and let them make all those recipes that call for one) with this model from Nutribullet. Use code ENJOY15 at checkout for the full discount.
Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw Blanket
Brooklinen just released this toasty wool blanket with Pendleton last week, but they’re still including it in their sitewide Black Friday sale. Good on them, and good for you.
Vitamix A3500 Blender
This tech-packed blender from Vitamix is a multi-purpose kitchen workhorse and no-brainer gift this season. Right now it’s $75 off, one of the best deals you’ll find from them right now.
