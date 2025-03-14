Insoles Aren’t Sexy. But Neither Is Back Pain.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most people don’t buy insoles unless they have to — whether it’s a podiatrist’s orders or a nudge from a running store attendant. In other words, they’re associated with utility. And they’re usually pretty ugly. Why sully a sexy new sneaker or loafer with a pancake of polyurethane?

But having now logged tens of thousands of steps on insoles from Fulton — the brand that also makes that internet-favorite anti-fatigue standing mat — I recommend reconsidering your insole stance. The best pain relief is the preemptive kind, and the brand’s cork inserts are designed to support your arches (or create them for you), improve posture and spare you from workday aches.

The Fulton Difference

Fulton’s founders Libie Motchan and Daniel Nelson conceived the brand while living in New York City. They were each logging consistent high-step days — great for overall health, not so great for their bodies. Motchan was battling back pain, Nelson had foot pain. Over time, the culprit became clear: their shoes weren’t offering the support they needed.

As it turns out, most footwear isn’t the right footwear. Sneakers today are softer than ever — I see cloud-like midsoles everywhere. People wear foamy shoes on lunch walks, to the gym, to the grocery store. Why? They’re comfortable! They’re seen as a parallel to comfortable athleisure. But that comfort is deceptive: without proper support, feet collapse inward and knees rotate. The resulting pain makes its way up the spine eventually.

On the other side of the spectrum, traditional dress shoes and loafers are stiff and unsupportive by design. A good pair takes years to wear in. Along the way, it can create blisters, arch pain and stiff joints. It’s become more common for men to split the difference here by purchasing a pair of hybrid dress sneakers. But for style (and self-respect) reasons, please refrain from doing that.

An efficient solution? Invest in a couple pairs of insoles. No one can see them, though if they could see Fulton’s, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. The brand makes three handsome pairs — Classic, Universal and Athletic — each for specific use cases, and all with a shock-absorbing cork base.

How We Wear Them

The cork is key here — it’s the base layer of the insole, and over time it molds to your foot, whether you have high arches or flat feet. Atop the cork is a padded layer, and atop that is either organic cotton or vegan leather (depending on the model), so the things don’t smell like trash after a week of commutes.

One built-in feature I love: the deep heel cup, which locks the back of the foot in place and reduces the risk of overpronation (that’s when your foot rolls inward). I notice a huge difference when I put the Classic, Fulton’s everyday insole, in the canvas, skate-inspired shoes I wear all the time (Converse, Vans, Gola). Insane to think people used to hoop in Chuck Taylors. It’s risky enough chasing down a subway in those things.

As for the Universal insoles, I use them in my Blackstock & Weber loafers. This type isn’t meant to replace a shoe’s footbed; you place it over for added cushion and structure. I love my B&Ws, but good lord have they taken a while to break in. It’s typically a nightlife shoe for me, too, so I’m often walking to dates or dinner parties in them — and they usually feel like planks of wood. I’d rather walk on cork!

Finally, there is the Athletic insole. I run with highly cushioned running shoes already (that’s about the one activity where high comfort and a high heel drop makes perfect sense, to accommodate the rocking, “falling forward” motion) so I don’t use the insoles for miles. But I did put them in the sports-style Saucony sneakers I wear to the gym, for lifts and HIIT workouts. Over time, the pair’s natural insoles have worn down considerably, and the cork-foam combo from Fulton is designed to prevent wear and tear. See the offerings in all their glory below, and head here to learn more about the brand.