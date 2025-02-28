Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: What Kind of Sneakers Should You, an Adult Man, Be Wearing?

Hint: You should not be wearing "dress sneakers"

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
February 28, 2025 1:00 pm EST
Sneakers
All the sneakers you should be wearing.
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alright, you guys. We’re gonna talk about sneakers today, and, fair warning, I have what I fear are some unpopular opinions on this very broad category of footwear.

First and foremost, I don’t believe in the idea of “dress” sneakers or “office-appropriate” sneakers or whatever sneakers we’re always being told are “perfect for datenight.” Call me old-fashioned — or just old — but I feel like if the occasion you’re dressing for requires even a modicum of polish, you should just suck it up and put on a proper pair of shoes. You don’t have to parade around in your shiniest cap-toe Oxfords every day, but is it really that much trouble to put on a pair of chukkas or some super versatile derbies? This constant drive to game the system with “athletic-inspired dress shoes” is without question one of the worst things to happen to men’s style in the past decade. I don’t even particularly like the admittedly clean silhouette of something like the Greats Royale 2.0, let alone something as bone-chillingly terrible as this Cole Haan disaster.

The Items Our EIC Can’t Commute Without
The Items Our EIC Can’t Commute Without
 And why you, too, should be using green pens

On the other end of the spectrum, we have what I hope is a less controversial take, which is that with very few exceptions, you should only be wearing performance-oriented athletic shoes if you are in fact participating in athletics. This should go without saying, but please, do not let yourself turn into one of those guys who wears jeans and, like, recently retired Asics running sneakers.

Also, with warmer months fast approaching, all your favorite men’s lifestyle publications are gonna start talking about “The Best White Sneakers for Spring,” and while I will certainly grant that lots of dudes can pull off some version of this look, it’s simply not for me, and I would argue that it is also kinda boring.

And one final note: If you are a real sneaker guy, like the kind of guy with a closet full of rare Jordans and Air Maxes, I will concede that you’re probably playing by an entirely different set of rules, and that’s okay. If, 10 years ago, you were rocking Black Cement 3s and 95 OG Neons, your journey toward adult-appropriate sneakers probably looks a little different than mine. Perhaps you’ve settled into some relatively understated 1s or some SB Blazers, both perfectly reasonable choices.

Okay, so with all that said, I now humbly present the sneaker selection I’ll be rotating through over the next few months. Let me know what I missed.

New Balance 2002R Sneakers
New Balance 2002R Sneakers

I talk about this in the office with Paolo all the time, but as much as I like the New Balance 990 — the iconic ad for which read, “Worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio” — I feel like, now that I am 46 years old and an actual dad (albeit one from Long Island rather than Ohio), there would be a certain amount of necessary irony lacking for me to properly pull them off. Like, I worry that I’m old enough that people might just think I have really bad feet or something. So instead, I’ve focused on other New Balance silhouettes, namely the Made in USA 998, which is not currently available in my preferred gray colorway, and this, the 2002, which I think hints at the same vibe as the 990 but with a little less heft.

Buy Here: $145
Converse Chuck ’70 Ox
Converse Chuck ’70 Ox

Like any messed-up, Nirvana-loving 15-year-old in 1993, I immediately started wearing Chucks and didn’t stop for many years until I decided I was too old to ever again suffer the indignity of having to wear in a brand new pair. As a longtime devotee of the low black ones with the white toe cap and bright white laces, the high contrast simply made me feel like a tool. But if you opt instead for the off-white ones here, that contrast is far less intense and thus far less embarrassing. This is as close as I’ll get to wearing one of those “best white sneakers for spring” I mentioned earlier. 

Buy Here: $85
Vans Premium Authentic Canvas Sneakers
Vans Premium Authentic Canvas Sneakers

Of all the shoes I really settled into once I’d mostly retired my Chucks, Vans have probably been the most prominent. I’ve dabbled in Old Skools and bought damn near every variation of the Era before they unceremoniously phased it out, but I’ve most recently embraced the brand’s most classic silo, the Authentic, which is available in approximately one million colors.

Buy Here: $85
Sperry x Beams Plus Nylon CVO Sneakers
Sperry x Beams Plus Nylon CVO Sneakers

If you worry that Vans feel a bit too youthful or off-brand for you, I get it, and I would recommend something like this Sperry x Beams CVO sneaker, which has a similarly minimalist silhouette without quite the counter-culture implications.

buy here: $100
Hoka Kaha Low GTX Sneakers
Hoka Kaha Low GTX Sneakers

I know I said you shouldn’t be wearing athletic shoes unless you’re actually participating in athletics, but I make an exception here for the Hoka Kaha (as well as some other trail/hiking-type sneakers) because I think they work well for a certain kind of Subaru-driving guy whose slim-cut jeans are cuffed just so. They’re comfortable as hell, too.

buy here: $220
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneakers
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneakers

And we can’t leave out Adidas, can we? After years of dominance by the Samba, I recommend moving onto the Gazelle, which is a little less ubiquitous, a little more comfortable and still sufficiently nods to your ’90s Britpop phase. I like these with some slightly cropped, wider-leg workwear-type pants.

buy here: $120

More Like This

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
Noah x Barbour
All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week
Nike sale
Pretty Much All of Nike’s Sleeper Hits Are Currently on Sale
Tuft & Needle has you covered
It’s Time For You to Get a New Mattress

Leisure > Style
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Men's 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords
If You Need New Shoes You’ll Like This Cole Haan Sale

From Our Partner

Stretch Supima® Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar, Ground Check Dress Shirt by Brooks Brothers
Brooks Brothers Shirts Are Now 2 for $125

From Our Partner

Barbour Bedale Winter Jacket
Save Nearly $200 on Barbour’s Bedale Jacket

$485$291

Louis Poulsen Lamp
Your Home Is About to Get a Hell of a Lot Nicer

$265$199

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Behind the scenes at the 2025 Iditarod
Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Brian Cox in the Amazon Prime Video reality show "007: Road to a Million." Amazon MGM Studios recently announced it's taking "creative control" of the James Bond franchise.
We Already Know What Amazon Could Do With James Bond. It’s Not Pretty.
A man relaxes in the cabin of a boat, reading a magazine with his feet up on the control panel, embracing an offline moment.
A “High-Status Symbol” in 2025: Staying Off Your Phone
Timothee Chalamet giving
The Most Refreshing Acceptance Speech Goes to Timothée Chalamet
Left: Billy Crystal in his iconic sweater in "When Harry Met Sally" from 1989. Right: Crystal in a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's called "When Sally Met Hellmann's"
Billy Crystal Couldn’t Even Get a Good Sweater for His Super Bowl Ad
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

From Graza to Timberland, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags

Sneakers

From Our EIC: What Kind of Sneakers Should You, an Adult Man, Be Wearing?

Deals of the week

From Barbour to Breville: The 10 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Noah x Barbour

All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move