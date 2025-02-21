On Cloudsurfer 2 Review: The Softest Running Shoe Yet?

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Running is hard. Running is gritty. Running sucks.

I’ve heard all the above, countless times, from my running peers and non-runners alike. I can’t say I’ve ever heard the word “soft” associated with the sport. Running does have a couple phrases that connote approachability and restraint — like “recovery day” or “easy” (often used as a suffix: “We’re running four miles, easy”) — but that’s about it.

And yet, here comes On, doing its darnedest to update the lexicon with a new initiative built around the word “soft.” The Swiss brand has unleashed an all-out marketing blitz for its new shoe, the Cloudsurfer 2, under the banner “Soft Wins.” Here are some highlights from the campaign:

The brand started hosting Soft Run Saturdays — easy pace, fun routes — in cities including Berlin, Paris and London.

It’s urging the running community to swap “snooze button guilt” for soft wins. Scroll through the comments, and you can see runners openly sharing their own.

And most epically, On has added Elmo to its all-star cast of boosters (Roger Federer, Zendaya, et al). The red furball has been all over the marketing materials for the new shoe.

Soft Wins

Before I get to the shoe itself, you may be wondering: why this campaign, specifically? What does it say about this moment in running — or On’s role in that moment?

The creatives at On know as well as anyone else that we’re in the midst of a running boom. They helped create it, as one of a handful of 2010s-founded brands that offered fresh gear, invested time and dollars in local run clubs, pumped new ideas into heritage races and mastered the art of social media.

On seems determined to make sure the boom doesn’t bust, and is looking to extend its reach within the ranks of nascent runners. That means Elmo. It means easy-breezy marketing.

Tracksmith is an imperfect antonym here (as an apparel brand that only makes one pair of running shoes), but it’s worth the comparison: the New England brand has clung to its “No Days Off” campaign, understanding that a Tracksmith customer is a runner’s runner. Always registering for another race. An On customer? Not necessarily.

On is appealing to runners of different ages, paces and ambitions. And in a style reminiscent of vintage Nike, it’s managing to sell that vision while also investing deeply in elite talent. On is also the brand of Yared Nuguse, Hellen Obiri, OAC.

Beyond the Branding

As for why On applied this campaign to this exact shoe, I’ve landed on two reasons: the Cloudsurfer 2 happens to be a very soft running shoe, and it’s an ideal everyday running shoe.

I wore the original Cloudsurfers when training for the New York Marathon in 2023 and put about 500 miles on the pair. They were my constant companion as I pounded pavement on the longest runs of my life. I never got injured, despite a pretty aggressive schedule, so I have to assign them some credit for that. When I was eventually forced to retire them, I briefly morphed into an extreme empath. They meant a lot to me.

Suffice to say, I was extremely excited when On announced the new line — and happily surprised, too. I didn’t realize the Cloudsurfer had been that buzzy last time around. As in: hire-Elmo-for-next-time buzzy.

But again, On has been doing very well ($1.8 billion in revenue in 2023) and at this point isn’t going to half-ass the release of anything. Plus, the brand was almost certainly buoyed by the positive reviews it got from running nerds like me, and has released other riffs on the Cloudsurfer in the past, including the Cloudsurfer Trail.

This latest shoe arrives ahead of the spring marathons, and a tad early for decent running weather (in the northern hemisphere, at least). I’ve mainly been testing out my pair on a treadmill at the gym, for fear of soiling the glacier/ivory colorway.

To Buy or Not to Buy

If you’re already a fan of the Cloudsurfer line, the Cloudsurfer 2 is a no-brainer. This is a daily trainer that meets a runner where they are, wherever that may be: coming back from an injury, showing up for the first time to a run club or putting in 30-plus miles a week.

As ever, I love the plush superfoam, the reasonable heel-to-toe drop and the CloudTec Phase midsole, which manages to create an energy response without the “snap” of a plastic plate. It’s probably easier for me to just list the small handful of reasons why someone wouldn’t buy this shoe:

Not ideal for roots or rain: This isn’t a trail-running sneaker. I wouldn’t use it in wet conditions, either. The grip works okay if the road is already wet, though.

This isn’t a trail-running sneaker. I wouldn’t use it in wet conditions, either. The grip works okay if the road is already wet, though. Search elsewhere for speed: The Cloudboom Echo, Cloudboom Strike and Cloudneo are better options for track work or road races.

The Cloudboom Echo, Cloudboom Strike and Cloudneo are better options for track work or road races. Apologies to overpronators: Some new runners will likely be seduced by On’s marketing and buy these shoes, without realizing they need more stability. Overpronators’ feet roll inwards; the foam here won’t do much of anything to stop that. To find out if you’re an overpronator, either go to a specialty run shop (always a good idea to support your local anyway!) or conduct an at-home test. Check the bottom of your most-worn sneaker for signs of wear. If it’s more worn on the inside, you overpronate. Another telltale sign? If you have flat feet.

Assuming you’re still in play after reading those three bullets, though, I encourage you to go for it. This shoe is nine ounces of cushiony goodness. It perfectly meets this particular moment in running. I’m glad On leaned in hard…on something oh so soft.