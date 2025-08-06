The Best T-Shirts Under $50, as Chosen by a Woman

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I believe the hallmarks of a solid t-shirt are as follows: It looks good, it fits well and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Listen, if you want to purchase designer tees, that’s a decision for you and your wallet, but do I think you need to spend more than $50 on a quality tee that can withstand daily wear? No.

Case in point: I’m wearing a basic white tee from Everlane as I type this. I’ve had it for years and it’s still going strong. Everlane’s tees range from $15 to $38, and the site typically offers them on sale.

Uniqlo is another retailer that has a selection of substantial tees for a lower cost. I’m constantly impressed by the weight and quality of Uniqlo’s t-shirts, considering their affordability. But if you don’t mind spending a little extra, I think the Buck Mason Slub Classic Tee is the prototypical classic tee. I’ve lost track of how many Buck Mason t-shirts I own, but I love them so much and I wear them constantly. They feel lived-in without looking well-worn and are 100% American-made, woven from cotton grown in the U.S. and then milled at a factory in Pennsylvania. And they’ll still only cost you $45.

All of this is to say, I consider myself very well-versed in inexpensive, high-quality tees. It’s probably the one piece of apparel I wear the most, and I’ll bet that’s true for you too. A good basic tee is the most versatile piece of clothing in your wardrobe. You can pair it with just about anything.

A white tee with a pair of blue jeans is as classic as you can get. You can wear an elevated t-shirt with a pair of tailored slacks and a linen suit jacket. Throw it on with a pair of 5-inch shorts and you have a comfortable, casual — but-unexpectedly sexy — ‘fit.

I don’t need to tell you how to style a t-shirt, but I will direct you towards the specific tees I think you should have in your wardrobe. Below, I compiled a list of 10 of the best affordable tees from our favorite reputable retailers. Not only are all of these t-shirts sub-$50, but they feature the design elements I want to see you, a man, sport on the regular: They don’t look like a ratty old tee you extracted from the bottom of your dresser drawer.

My favorite aforementioned heritage tee, Buck Mason’s Slub Classic Tee is the quintessential classic-fit t-shirt. You can read more about how the company produces the tee in my interview with Kyle Fitzgibbons, Buck Mason’s chief creative officer, here.

Another U.S.A.-made option, this tee from Huckberry’s in-house brand Flint and Tinder is made from 100% garment-dyed cotton for a super-soft feel with a touch of retro styling.

It doesn’t get more classic than Everlane’s 100% OCS-certified organic cotton tee, which is available in every color imaginable.

Launched in 2004, J.Crew’s 100% cotton tee is like your favorite seasoned t-shirt without that musty smell.

A sturdy tee doesn’t have to come at a sturdy price. Uniqlo’s oversized t-shirt comes in at just $20 and is crafted with the brand’s cool-to-the-touch fabric.

A vintage-inspired, relaxed-fit, premium-weight tee you can pair with just about anything.

Need a heavyweight option? Abercrombie has just the fashion-forward style for chillier seasons ahead.

Mall brands are the best places to source extremely affordable tees, like the simple cotton number from Gap, now 50% off.

Did you know Lululemon sells casual tees? Quite stylish tees we might add. They’re also versatile enough to pair with trousers, jeans or your favorite pair of joggers.

The softest piece of workout gear we’ve tried, Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee, is packed with performance properties, so you can sweat it out in style.

