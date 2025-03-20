Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Menswear Deals on the Internet This Week

Discounted garb from J.Crew, Madewell and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 20, 2025 11:57 am EDT
Menswear deals
These are the bet menswear deals of the week.
Saks Off Fifth, Shopbop, Madewell

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.


You’re in search of deals. Look no further — InsideHook has got you covered. After all, scouring for niche, ridiculously discounted menswear deals on the corners of the internet is one of the things we do best. Our crack team (read: obsessive online shoppers) have rounded up a variety of garb — everything from basic jeans to next-level designerwear — all unified by the fact that it is a) swaggy as hell and b) very much on sale. All that’s left for you is to survey your closet, ready your credit cards and start scrolling. Below, the best menswear deals on the internet this week.

The Best Menswear Deals on the Internet

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound 34mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Hand-Wound 34mm Leather Strap Watch
Buy Here : $209 $90

A hand-wound, dressy Timex for under $100 might be the best deal you’ll find all year.

Madewell The Wyckoff Sweater
Madewell The Wyckoff Sweater
Buy Here : $98 $48

A very good FDS (first date sweater).

A.P.C. Martin Jeans
A.P.C. Martin Jeans
Buy Here : $310 $186

Spring is here. Summer is around the corner. These A.P.C. joints are on sale — need we say more?

G.H. Bass Larson Two Tone Leather Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass Larson Two Tone Leather Penny Loafers
Buy Here : $165 $110

For when you can’t decide between burgundy and black.

Norse Projects Standard Merino Lambswool Sweater
Norse Projects Standard Merino Lambswool Sweater
Buy Here : $270 $100

Just a really, really solid merino sweater, now for just $100.

The J.Crew Sale Would Like to Remind You That It’s Spring
The J.Crew Sale Would Like to Remind You That It’s Spring
 Save 25% off linen and cashmere styles, plus an extra 40% off sale
J.Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Camp-Collar Shirt
J.Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Camp-Collar Shirt
Buy Here : $98 $74

The official party shirt of April.

J.Crew Classic-Fit Linen Trouser
J.Crew Classic-Fit Linen Trouser
Buy Here : $128 $96

No one at the office needs to know you’re wearing linen pants.

Percival Sherlock Short Trench Coat
Percival Sherlock Short Trench Coat
Buy Here : $360 $185

Sorry, wet weather, but you’re toast.

Sorry, Rain, But Menswear’s Favorite Mac Is Currently on Sale
Sorry, Rain, But Menswear’s Favorite Mac Is Currently on Sale
 Percival’s very British, very rainproof Sherlock Trench is on sale

More Like This

Percival trench coat
Sorry, Rain, But Menswear’s Favorite Mac Is Currently on Sale
The Spring Luxury Style Edit
The Spring Luxury Style Edit
Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women
J.Crew Sale
The J.Crew Sale Would Like to Remind You That It’s Spring

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Lululemon Workout Gear for $30? Yes, Please.
Lululemon Workout Gear for $30? Yes, Please.

$58$29

Malin + Goetz Cleanser
Upgrade Your Grooming Routine With This Cleanser

$40$32

You Need to Add a Pair of Lug Soles to Your Shoe Rotation
You Need to Add a Pair of Lug Soles to Your Shoe Rotation

$140$70

Carhartt WIP Jacket
This Carhartt WIP Coat Is Perfect. And 30% Off.

$229$160

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
A man relaxes in the cabin of a boat, reading a magazine with his feet up on the control panel, embracing an offline moment.
A “High-Status Symbol” in 2025: Staying Off Your Phone
A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.
Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists
Two men in crewneck sweatshirts
This Spring, Consider the Crewneck Sweatshirt
A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Menswear deals

The Best Menswear Deals on the Internet This Week

Percival trench coat

Sorry, Rain, But Menswear’s Favorite Mac Is Currently on Sale

The Spring Luxury Style Edit

The Spring Luxury Style Edit

We like it when you step outside of your comfort zone.

Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Nodus Obscura

If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

Spicy Thai Chili Scallops with Scallions from Vital Choice. We reviewed the sustainable seafood purveyor.

What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed