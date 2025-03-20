Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.



You’re in search of deals. Look no further — InsideHook has got you covered. After all, scouring for niche, ridiculously discounted menswear deals on the corners of the internet is one of the things we do best. Our crack team (read: obsessive online shoppers) have rounded up a variety of garb — everything from basic jeans to next-level designerwear — all unified by the fact that it is a) swaggy as hell and b) very much on sale. All that’s left for you is to survey your closet, ready your credit cards and start scrolling. Below, the best menswear deals on the internet this week.

The Best Menswear Deals on the Internet

A hand-wound, dressy Timex for under $100 might be the best deal you’ll find all year.

A very good FDS (first date sweater).

Spring is here. Summer is around the corner. These A.P.C. joints are on sale — need we say more?

For when you can’t decide between burgundy and black.

Just a really, really solid merino sweater, now for just $100.

The official party shirt of April.

No one at the office needs to know you’re wearing linen pants.

Sorry, wet weather, but you’re toast.