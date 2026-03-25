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Everything You Should Buy From Quince’s 24-Hour Sale, According to a Woman

The basics you should own at up to 30% off

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
March 25, 2026 10:28 am EDT
Shop these basics while they're still on sale.
Shop these basics while they're still on sale.
Olivia Sheehy

The Gist

As spring brings a fresh start, Quince's 24-hour Insider Sale offers a prime opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe and home with high-quality basics at up to 30% off, making it the perfect moment for an elevated refresh.

Key Takeaways

  • Quince is currently hosting a limited-time, 24-hour Insider Sale.
  • The promotion allows shoppers to save up to 30% on a wide array of top-rated items, including apparel, home goods and travel gear.
  • The article provides specific product recommendations for men's spring essentials and home upgrades.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With spring officially here, you might be fighting the urge to purge your wardrobe, to scrub your entire home clean, to maybe even fake your own death and start a new life in the woods. (Okay, jury’s still out on that last one.) This season, still, is a time of new beginnings — but let’s start small. You can kick off your fresh start with the help of one very good sale going on now: Quince’s Insider Sale.

You might recognize Quince as the giant e-commerce site that’s a one-stop shop for nearly everything — and I mean everything. From 100% organic cotton sweaters and Mongolian cashmere wares to hardshell suitcases and Turkish towels, everything you need to outfit your closet, home and more is readily available at Quince, and for a fraction of the price compared to competing retailers.

InsideHook travel editor Lindsay Rogers is a massive fan of the brand’s travel gear, including its Rimowa dupe, while I personally am a fan of Quince’s accessories and apparel.

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Now, would I say this is the place to go for statement pieces? No, but Quince does basics exceptionally well. Every man should have an arsenal of high-quality, tried and true basics that he can have at his ready for easy layering, elevated lounging, date nights and casual social gatherings. The brand has everything you need — crisp white tees, ribbed crewneck sweaters, classic jeans, cozy flannels — to achieve that.

Quince also offers a host of well-reviewed home goods like towels, bedding and curtains that’ll take your spooky “boy room” to an adult pad women actually want to spend time in — all of it, once again, at an extremely approachable cost.

That price just became even more appealing with the brand’s Insider Sale, an extremely limited-time promotion, where you can take up to 30% off a slew of the brand’s top-rated items. Whether you need a new, non-scratchy towel or a pair of non-khaki shorts, everything you need for a fresh start this spring is discounted here.

I’ve also gone through and selected my favorite picks from the sale below. Just note: the sale only runs for 24 hours, so if something speaks to you, you’ll want to grab it now.

Quince Performance Tech Shorts 7.5″
Quince Performance Tech Shorts 7.5″
Buy Here : $40 $34

Burn your khakis. Opt for a color-forward, laid-back short this spring.

Quince Silver Square Cigar Band Ring 
Quince Silver Square Cigar Band Ring 
Buy Here : $78 $68

Close, but no cigar. At least you have this cool ring.

Quince Flowknit Performance Hoodie
Quince Flowknit Performance Hoodie
Buy Here : $40 $32

No one wants to cozy up to a worn-out hoodie riddled with stains. Time for an upgrade — and at just $32, a total steal.

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $60 $50

A cotton ribbed crewneck sweater is as classic — and handsome — as it gets.

Quince Turkish Waffle Terry Bath Towel Bundle
Quince Turkish Waffle Terry Bath Towel Bundle
Buy Here : $80 $64

I promise, the woman in your life will thank you when you purchase this set of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton towels.

Quince ProPique Performance Long Sleeve Polo
Quince ProPique Performance Long Sleeve Polo
Buy Here : $40 $34

You’ll be the best-looking guy on the green.

Quince Warren Stretch Straight Jeans
Quince Warren Stretch Straight Jeans
Buy Here : $60 $50

A classic pair of black jeans should be in every man’s wardrobe.

Quince Weather Proof Long Rain Jacket
Quince Weather Proof Long Rain Jacket
Buy Here : $90 $75

Just in time for April showers.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater
Buy Here : $100 $90

A solid date-night top.

Quince Stretch Sweater Fleece Shirt
Quince Stretch Sweater Fleece Shirt
Buy Here : $60 $50

It’s giving sexy lumberjack.

Quince Cashmere Baseball Cap
Quince Cashmere Baseball Cap
Buy Here : $58 $45

Flip it to the back. Swoon.

Quince Expandable Medium Check-In Suitcase
Quince Expandable Medium Check-In Suitcase
Buy Here : $200 $160

Upcoming summer travels? You’ll want a sturdy suitcase to handle all of your adventures.

Quince Italian Leather and Suede Retro Runner
Quince Italian Leather and Suede Retro Runner
Buy Here : $100 $90

An optimal spring sneaker.

Quince Australian Merino Wool Full Zip Sweater
Quince Australian Merino Wool Full Zip Sweater
Buy Here : $100 $85

For when you don’t need a hefty jacket but still require a touch of warmth, this merino wool full-zip sweater is the layer you’ll reach for.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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