Products of the Week: Espresso Machines, Seiko Watches and Camo Jackets

The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

November 21, 2025 2:11 pm EST
You're gonna want to check these out.
Blundstone, Flint & Tinder, Terra Kaffe, Bruichladdich

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Kent breathable underwear becomes our new go-to, Blundstone hits us with a stunning new finish on their classic Chelsea Boot and Terra Kaffe’s Demi Espresso Machine is everything we need to fuel us in the morning as we head into deep winter.

<strong>Kent Men’s Organic Cotton “Breather” Boxers</strong>
When you’re done with your underwear, don’t throw it away — plant it. That’s the idea behind KENT’s latest boxers, which are 100% organic cotton and compostable; when they’ve reached the end of their life, you can literally “Plant Your Pants” and they’ll return to soil in just 90 days. I have a few pair, and they’re on par with other classic-cut boxers. They seem like they’ll last for a bit, so the composting will have to wait. 

buy here: $34
<strong>Bruichladdich X4+18 Edition 01</strong>
This Islay distillery hasn’t been afraid to try different things, be it a Scottish rye (with all local ingredients) or the world’s most heavily-peated whisky. Now, they’re testing new distillation techniques, or, more to the point, they’re testing how distilling a liquid four times will affect a whisky (two is the norm, three a rarity). Coming in at a whopping 63.5% ABV, the result of this experiment “yields a refined, gentle and fruit-laden character: muscovado sugar and honeyed pastry mingle with jammy fruits, mixed spice and dry toasted oak,” according to the distillery. This release, which seems limited to the U.K., is the first of a four-part series. 

buy here: $295
Terra Kaffe Demi Espresso Machine
If you read our review of the Terra Kaffe TK-02, but weren’t ready to fork over close to two grand for it, they’ve got a lovely Demi Espresso Machine that will run you a fraction of the cost (even less now that we’re amongst the Black Friday deal madness). Their Demi machine is even more compact, so it works best for people who have limited counter space, while still featuring the powerhouse technology Terra Kaffe is known for.

buy here: $795 $595
Blundstone Chelsea in Vintage Zinc Brush
Obviously we love Blundstones — we’ve covered them time and time again, so when a new colorway drops that piques our interest, expect to see it here. The classic Chelsea Boot is now available in this stunning Vintage Zinc Brush, which is giving a little bit rustic, a little bit modern and a whole lot of quiet sophistication.

buy here: $220
Seiko x J.Press Watch
Japan’s long-time obsession with Ivy style has led to some great collabs with heritage American brands over the years; the latest installment in the intercontinental preppy canon, direct from Japanese watchmaker Seiko and yuppie bastion J.Press, comes in the form of a highly exclusive SBSA317 37mm day-date timepiece. Limited to just 500 pieces, the collab, a souped-up version of Seiko’s beloved 5 Sports model, combines a creamy stainless steel case with a gold-accented dial and bracelet with the brand’s 4R36 automatic movement. The watch nerds will scoop this one up, but have fun looking at it.

read more here
<strong>Flint and Tinder Camo Waxed Jacket</strong>
You thought your regular Waxed Trucker Jacket made you look like a badass? Just wait until you see Flint and Tinder’s new camo version. Crafted with the same Halley Stevensons waxed cotton canvas as the rest of their best-selling waxed outerwear, the limited edition “Waxed Kelp Camo Capsule” features a few of F&T’s staple pieces — the classic Trucker, the Barbour-esque Hudson Jacket and a rugged six-panel hat — decked out in a unique orange-green camo blend. (The print is purportedly inspired by the “cold Scottish shorelines,” whatever that means.) The former is nearly sold out, but you can still score the latter…or a pretty slick tote in the same pattern, if that’s more your speed.

buy here: $368
S'well Travel Containers
No travel-sized version of your favorite shampoo, lotion or cleanser? No problem, with S’well’s TSA-approved travel containers and bottles. Simply squeeze a bit of product into these durable, spill-proof, reusable containers and never worry about TSA confiscating your prized skincare and haircare products again.

buy here: $50
Cactus Plant Flea x Skims Collab
You know what? Hell yeah. Skims has teamed up with iconic graphic machine Cactus Plant Flea Market to bring about the holiday cheer. Their limited drop features a slew of graphic holiday prints and patterns from cozy PJ bottoms to the return of the onesie — if we were you, we’d start shopping because this is a collab that might go quickly.

shop here
Rowing Blazers x Moomin
We usually love any Rowing Blazers collab, but we especially love this one featuring the characters from the Finnish-Swedish cartoon Moomin. You’ve got the RB collab classics, like an embroidered knit sweater and patched-up oxford button-down. One of our personal faves from this drop is the cotton rugby shirt, which features a slew of Moomin caricatures on the left chest.

shop here
Passion Gelée
Are Jell-O parties having a comeback? Dessert brand Gelee is making it happen. Founded by chef Zoe Messinger, Gelee reimagines the classic gelatin dessert as a clean ingredient, tropical fruit centerpiece at your next holiday soiree. Choose from three flavors — Guava NectarPassion Fruit and Piña Coco — and a variety of fun, funky moulds.

buy here: $24 – $75

