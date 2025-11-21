Products of the Week: Espresso Machines, Seiko Watches and Camo Jackets

You thought your regular Waxed Trucker Jacket made you look like a badass? Just wait until you see Flint and Tinder’s new camo version. Crafted with the same Halley Stevensons waxed cotton canvas as the rest of their best-selling waxed outerwear, the limited edition “Waxed Kelp Camo Capsule” features a few of F&T’s staple pieces — the classic Trucker, the Barbour-esque Hudson Jacket and a rugged six-panel hat — decked out in a unique orange-green camo blend. (The print is purportedly inspired by the “cold Scottish shorelines,” whatever that means.) The former is nearly sold out, but you can still score the latter…or a pretty slick tote in the same pattern, if that’s more your speed.