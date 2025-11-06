Thought These Boots Couldn’t Get Any Tougher? Think Again.

With more than six decades to refine their cache of cold weather gear, Canadian label Sorel knows a thing or two about weatherproofing. (Just look at the brand’s best-selling Caribou Boot.)

This makes their latest collab, with equally industrious British label Barbour, a serious feat, given that the heritage brands have somehow managed to produce a capsule collection of quality cold-weather gear that’s even more hearty than their current stock boots and outerwear.

Packed with weather-resistant resistant tech and emulating an aesthetic best described as rugged-meets-refined, the limited-edition, four-piece Sorel x Barbour collection includes a variety of functional footwear and outerwear, remaking some of Sorel’s most heavy-duty silhouettes the sophisticated Barbour sensibility…and olive green color palette.

Featured in the duo’s inaugural drop are three outdoor footwear styles, all upgraded with a premium Gore-Tex waterproof leather upper, anti-slip Vibram traction sole and a distinctive blend of minimalism and craftsmanship.

The mid-height Daystorm Horizon GTX, a duck boot-esque stomper with enough tasteful tartan detailing to pass muster on a snowy office day, as well as the more sneaker forward Callsign Horizon Low GTX, both offer a more casual option (as casual as Gore-Tex and Vibram get), while an upgraded and fully winterized version of the Sorel’s most beloved style, the Caribou Horizon GTX, rounds out the trio.

Also included in the collection is a new take on Barbour’s Transport style, made over with a new shape and weatherized protection. The Sorel x Barbour Transport Down Wax Puffer is finished with the same waxed cotton shell and contrast corduroy collar as classic Barbour styles, but filled with a ultra-warm 80/20 down fill for maximized warmth.

“This collaboration is a meeting of two heritage houses of defiance, both trusted to perform and revered for their cultural impact. Together, we’ve created a collection that doesn’t compromise: It’s built for resilience, crafted for beauty, and designed for bold steps,” said Cory Long, Global GM of Sorel.

The Sorel x Barbour collection ranges from $250-$899 and is available to shop now at Sorel’s webstore. Remember — winter is coming, and this is probably your best chance to keep warm and dry until spring.