Take It From a Woman: Wear a Jacket With a Slutty, Contrast Collar

There is something about a contrast-collar jacket in the fall that does something to a woman.

I find a bicolor coat is much more visually appealing than a monochrome layer. An otherwise classically rugged piece of outerwear is now not only durable and practical, but fashion-forward and stylistically intriguing. A mismatched collar also draws attention to one of your hottest assets — your neck.

You’ll often find this style of collar on a barn jacket, a layer that’s become synonymous with autumnal style. One Pinterest search for “men’s fall style,” and you’ll discover rows and rows of outfit inspirations with almost every model sporting some workwear layer, but typically a barn jacket. The style actually skyrocketed in popularity last fall, thanks to runway trends and TikTok, but it seems the barn jacket has sustained its reign as the jacket of autumn an entire year later.

It’s not all that shocking. The barn coat’s cotton canvas, boxy fit and drop pockets make it a handsome layer, one historically favored by the British elite. However, as its name suggests, the barn coat was initially manufactured for and worn by farmers and workers doing laborious physical activity in inclement weather conditions, which makes it a dependable piece of workwear. Especially since, unlike some other fall outerwear (like the shacket) that tends to skew on the lighter side, barn coats are often lined with flannel, wool or nylon, making them preferable options as the temperatures drop.

Despite my personal affinity for the barn jacket, its outerwear counterparts — waxed trucker jackets, field jackets, denim jackets and leather jackets — can all boast a collar variation, in fabric and color.

So whether you’re wearing a vintage-inspired trucker, a hardwearing, waxed-canvas layer or a classic cotton barn jacket this season, just make sure it has a slutty, mismatched collar attached.

The Best Contrast-Collar Jackets

Why We Love It: Crafted from Filson’s water-resistant waxed canvas, this coat has all the waterproofing of a raincoat with the durability and handsome ruggedness of the brand’s vintage hunting jackets.

Who It’s For: The hardwearing hero.

Size Range: XS — 3XL | Materials: 100% Cotton Oil Finish and Tin Cloth, 100% Wool and Cotton lining | Features: Wool-Lined Collar, Divided Cargo Pockets, Wool-Lined Hand Pockets, Rear Game Pocket | Colors: Dark Tan

Why We Love It: Need a warmer layer? Line of Trade’s wallet-friendly waxed trucker is lined with soft, heavyweight flannel that’ll keep you cozy without the giant bulk.

Who It’s For: The cozy cabin man.

Size Range: XS — 3XL | Materials: 100% Waxed Cotton Outer, Flannel-Lined | Features: Brass Buttons, Brushed Cotton Cuffs, and Oversized Patch Pockets| Colors: Bark, Field Tan, Black, Surplus Olive

Why We Love It: The weave on this garment is really something. Constructed from 100% organic cotton loomed to a thick, long-lasting plain weave, this vintage-inspired trucker jacket from Taylor Stitch is a fashionable, hardworking layer.

Who It’s For: The fashionable farmer.

Size Range: XS — XXL | Materials: 100% Organic Cotton Plain Weave Canvas | Features: Antique Copper Buttons, Two Lower Patch Pockets | Colors: Tobacco Chipped Canvas

Why We Love It: J.Crew’s original barn coat first debuted in 1989, and now a near replica of that OG design is available in a few colorways, but I’m partial to this Paddington Bear-esque indigo-dyed cotton canvas style with custom-made buttons that match the original catalog design.

Who It’s For: The classic gentleman.

Size Range: XS — XXL | Materials: 100% Cotton | Features: Plaid Lining, Custom-Made Buttons | Colors: Heritage Indigo, Bark, Scout Khaki

Why We Love It: Everyone looks good in a jean jacket, remember? Well, this Levi’s number combines two of menswear’s hottest attributes IMO: denim and a contrast-collar.

Who It’s For: The cute cowboy.

Size Range: S — XXL | Materials: 100% Cotton, Denim | Features: Relaxed Fit, Western Yoking | Colors: Dark Wash, Medium Wash, Brown

Why We Love It: Looking for a bolder look? Try a leather jacket with a soft, shearling collar. Quince’s pilot-inspired layer will keep you warm this winter and looking utterly cool in 100% top grain sheep leather — for an affordable price at that.

Who It’s For: The debonair aviator.

Size Range: S — XXL | Materials: 100% Top Grain Sheep Leather, 100% Sheep Shearling | Features: Two Large Front Waist Pockets with Button Closures, Gold Finish YKK Zippers, Pre-Washed | Colors: True Black, Rich Brown

Why We Love It: For a very classic-looking barn coat with a laid-back vibe, head over to Abercrombie, where the brand’s 5-star trucker-style jacket features a sexy corduroy fold-down collar and lightweight lining in a whole slew of colorways.

Who It’s For: The laidback hunk.

Size Range: XS — XXL | Materials: 100% Cotton and Polyester | Features: Lightweight Interior Lining, Side Pockets, Interior Chest Pocket, Relaxed-Fit Silhouette. | Colors: Dark Coffee, Light Brown, Olive Camo, Gray-Blue, Dark Olive, Red Wine, Midnight Navy, Navy Plaid, Deep Navy.