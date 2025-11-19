Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Review: Bruichladdich Made a Rye Whisky

A Scottish rye is a rare thing, and this one offers a unique flavor

By Kirk Miller
November 19, 2025 2:18 pm EST
The Laddie Rye by Bruichladdich in a field of rye
Rye in a Scottish whisky? It's rare.
Bruichladdich

What we’re drinking: The Laddie Rye 

Where it’s from: Situated on the Hebridean island of Islay, Bruichladdich (founded in 1881, revived in 2001) was the first Scotch whisky company in the world to achieve B Corp certification. Now owned by Remy Cointreau, the distillery is home to three well-known single malt brands: the unpeated Bruichladdich and the heavily peated Port Charlotte and Octomore. 

Why we’re drinking this: Since the distillery’s 2001 relaunch, Bruichladdich has focused heavily on terroir and keeping their production as locally on Islay as possible. According to the brand, all of their single malts are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island, only one of two distilleries that can make that claim.

But a Scottish rye? They’ve done it before but not to this (modest) scale.

Bruichladdich Just Launched Islay’s First Rye Whisky
Bruichladdich Just Launched Islay’s First Rye Whisky
 The new spirit has do-good environmental initiatives at its core

The Laddie Rye was distilled using a combination of locally-grown Islay rye and malting barley. Rye is a regenerative grain, so its use on the local farms isn’t a surprise. But utilizing rye as the primary grain in a whisky isn’t that usual in Scotland (that said, the early rye results in Ireland have been extremely promising). 

“Rye will sequester nutrients back into the soil after another grain has been grown and extracted those nutrients,” explains Rab McEachern, the head of brand education at Bruichladdich. “It aerates the soil, aids draining and it stops pooling of water in the top of the soil. So that means when you go to plant the next cereal, you’ve effectively got almost a pre-plowed field.”

“This is not an American rye whiskey, and it’s not a Scotch thing. It’s something in-between.”

Rab McEachern (BRUICHLADDICH)

That said, it wasn’t an easy process. “Trying to make rye whiskey in a 19th-century facility built for barley is tough,” McEachern adds. “About 16 hours into the eight-hour shift, we were wondering why we had done this.”

Bruichladdich Adam Hannett inspecting a glass of The Laddie Rye in a rye field at Coull Farm Islay
Head Distiller Adam Hannett in a rye field at Coull Farm Islay
Bruichladdich

Another difference from other Bruichladdich releases? The maturing of the product in a combination of first-fill bourbon barrels but also first-fill virgin American oak casks, the latter of which have been toasted rather than charred. “The American virgin oak casks were manufactured in Spain using this amazing technique called Crianza toasting, where you slowly and gently toast the barrel as opposed to charring it,” McEachern says. “It secretes sugars that caramelize, and it sort of calms the cask down a little bit and aids gentle maturation.”

How it tastes: Aged for seven years and bottled at 50% ABV, The Laddie Rye is classified as an Islay Single Grain Scotch Whisky. I’m getting pepper, pear and malt on the nose, with butterscotch, rye spice and citrus on the palate, along with a lovely, oily mouthfeel

“This is not an American rye whiskey, and it’s not a Scotch thing at all,” McEachern says. “It’s something in-between. To be honest, I’m still trying to work out exactly what it is and where it sits. But it’s this amazing spirit that offers something completely different.” And I agree — it’s unique and worth some further contemplation.

Fun fact: There have been a few attempts at a Scottish rye before. Arbikie launched a Highland Rye in 2018, and InchDairnie debuted RyeLaw in 2023. Bruichladdich is the only distillery on Islay currently distilling rye. 

Where to buy: The Laddie Rye is available only in the United States in limited quantities for $60. 

The Laddie Rye
The Laddie Rye
BUY HERE: $60

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

Octomore 16.1
The World’s Most Heavily-Peated Whisky Returns With a Winner
The three new bottles from Octomore (15.1, 15.2, 15.3)
Octomore 15 Is Redefining What “Heavily Peated” Really Means
The new Cask Matured Series of gins from The Botanist
Review: The Botanist Brings Whisky Ideals to the Gin World
the 2023 bottles of Octomore from Bruichladdich
We Tried This Year’s Octomore Releases (And Three Others From Bruichladdich, Including One Standout)

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
A woman carrying a kettlebell in the style of a suitcase carry.
The Essential “Longevity Lift” That Everybody Skips
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
winter moisturizers
The Best Heavy-Duty Moisturizers for Winter
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

The Laddie Rye by Bruichladdich in a field of rye

Review: Bruichladdich Made a Rye Whisky

The Cheesy Grin cocktail at the Dirty Habit in D.C.

Cocktails Have Entered Their Cheese Era

Side Hustle, the award-winning hotel bar from Leo Robitschek

This Is the Key to a Perfect Hotel Bar

Passionfruit Mojito

“Maximalism” Is the Biggest Booze Trend for 2026

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week