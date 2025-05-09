The Kit: What Ross Mackay Uses to Train, Fuel and Recover

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s notoriously difficult for young entrepreneurs to find their footing in the food and beverage industry. But Ross Mackay has now done it twice.

The 34-year-old Glaswegian first made waves with Daring Foods, a plant-based chicken company that secured funding from Naomi Osaka, scaled to distribute to thousands of grocery stores and redefined alt-protein in the U.S. Now he’s riding high with Cadence, a hydration formula that puts salt — not sugar — at the center of performance.

Based in New York, the brand has spent the last 18 months gaining ground with run clubs and boutique gyms, while its clean branding and partnerships with endurance athletes have helped it pop off online.

Mackay, meanwhile, hasn’t just acted the part of CEO — he’s lived as a case study. A marathoner, Hyrox devotee and former competitive tennis player, he’s built Cadence to accommodate the rituals that keep him sharp. Here’s what Mackay uses to train, fuel and recover.

InsideHook: How do you go about fueling your body, for both training and the demands of daily life?



Ross Mackay: Right now, my training is centered around a packaged marathon schedule, so everything is built around race prep and revolves around what race is next. That means a consistent focus on running, strength training and, more importantly, recovery and nutrition.

With fuel, it’s so important to get the balance right. Understanding how your body responds to carbs and sodium intake can make or break performance. Our Core 40 Bar is my go-to before any long run as it’s packed with exactly what I need to go the distance. It’s simple, reliable and effective.



Is there a piece of health or fitness tech that you rely on the most?



I wear the Garmin Epix Pro. I can appreciate the metrics it provides to help push me towards peak performance. It tracks all the key metrics that matter. I use Strava, too — it’s nice to keep track of my daily runs. And I’ll use a Whoop for recovery and sleep. I’m inspired by the way these tools have moved performance forward; the innovation is contagious and even trickles into the way that I look at building Cadence.

What’s a piece of training gear or apparel you swear by?



I love the 247 shorts from Represent. They’re super comfortable and built to go the distance. My daily ritual however will always start and end with Cadence hydration — a daily staple, whether it’s Core, Race or Sleep. It’s all a nonnegotiable for me, specifically formulated to keep me on track and performing at my best, day in and day out.

What’s your go-to recovery tool or method after a demanding session?



Sauna and cold plunge. Every single day. I’ve been doing this now for years and it’s been one of the greatest additions to my at-home recovery toolkit. Having a good night’s sleep is also a great natural recovery tool.

What habit, product or practice helps you get consistent, high-quality sleep?



I try to avoid eating for at least two to three hours before bed. I’ve found that giving my body time to digest before sleeping significantly improves the quality of my rest — less bloating, fewer wake-ups and deeper sleep overall. Pairing that with my Eight Sleep mattress has made a huge difference. The temperature regulation helps me fall asleep faster and stay in deep sleep longer.

What’s a book that’s had an outsized influence on your mindset — either in business, sport or daily life?



Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman. I read this one earlier in 2024. It’s a beautiful depiction of how the brain is essentially divided into two systems for the power and process of thought. If you’re a decision-maker — whether at home or at work — this is a great read.

Is there a “wild card” habit or ritual that’s had a surprising impact on your health or performance?



The weekends are for family. It’s not exactly a “wild card,” but it’s a nonnegotiable that allows me to disconnect, unwind and focus on what matters the most to me. Coming off of a weekend spent with family has the ultimate impact on supercharging me for a great week ahead.