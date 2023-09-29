Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From an extra discount on J.Crew boxers to Ninja’s pizza oven, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
The Airwheel Is a Thing, and It’s 62% Off
Why can’t your carry-on luggage also be a scooter? Someone thought that, so now the Airwheel exists and it’s over half off (today only) at Best Buy.
Proof’s Merino Chinos Are Now $63 Off
Comfortable and wearable for days on end, Proof’s merino chinos are currently over $60 off at Huckberry. Available in three colors and two fits, these might be an ideal pair of travel pants.
Your Between-Season Shirt Is Here and on Sale
The Brian Rib Knit Shirt from Surfside Supply Co. is a highly versatile layer that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion and the weather. It’s currently $36 off at Bespoke Post.
Naadam’s Luxuriously Soft Cashmere Is on SaleSpring-ready styles are 25% off
These J.Crew Boxers Are Just $12
Use code SHOPSALE to take an additional 40% off this pair of stripe-tastic boxers.
Untuckit Has the Best Shirt Sale for Spring
Linen, performance, wrinkle-free…whatever your preference, Untuckit is currently taking 30% off all short-sleeve shirts with the code SALE.
Why You Might Need a Smart Toaster
Six toast modes? Smart bread ID? A touchscreen? Tell me you don’t want a smart toaster. Lucky you, this one extra-wide four-slice version from Whall is just over $10 off at Amazon.
Save 50% on This Verstaile Outdoor Pizza Oven
This 8-in-1 outdoor oven from Ninja is a pizza oven, BBQ smoker, broiler and more. Versatile and rugged, this Woodfire oven is now just $199 at Woot.
This Gigantic Vince Sale Is Ending Soon
About a third of my closet is Vince — but it’s not always cheap. Thankfully, you can get a variety of spring-ready tees, button-downs and pants from the designer label at Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off for a few more days.
Faherty’s Laidback Button-Up Is 35% Off
Save $62 on an everyday, casual button-up from Faherty during Nordstrom’s End-of-Season Sale.
A Selection of Vuori Athleisure Is on Sale at Nordstrom
Find markdowns on workout shorts, lounge pants, sweat-wicking tees and more from Vuori.
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right NowOur favorite steals this week range from Sony headphones to Ninja air fryers
Macy’s Is Hosting a “Great Shoe Sale”
That’s literally the name. The department store is taking discounts up to 40% off — but sometimes more — on hundreds of men’s and women’s footwear styles.
Now’s the Time to Check Out the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
If you’re not creepy, Ray-Ban’s Meta glasses are a cool, unobtrusive way to record video, take pics and listen to music without pulling out your phone. The first-gen model is 25% off now at Amazon.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.