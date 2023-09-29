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From $12 J.Crew Boxers to Pizza Ovens: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, a discount on Ray-Ban's Meta glasses

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 10, 2026 12:29 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
Brands

The Gist

From an extra discount on J.Crew boxers to a versatile Ninja pizza oven, this week's top online deals offer a wide array of products, helping shoppers effortlessly find significant savings on everything from travel gear to smart tech.

Key Takeaways

  • Apparel from brands including J.Crew, Proof, Untuckit, Vince, Faherty and Vuori is available at discounted prices.
  • Tech items on sale feature the Airwheel carry-on scooter, a Whall smart toaster and Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
  • Home and outdoor deals include a Ninja 8-in-1 Woodfire oven and a broad shoe sale at Macy's.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From an extra discount on J.Crew boxers to Ninja’s pizza oven, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The Airwheel Is a Thing, and It’s 62% Off
The Airwheel Is a Thing, and It’s 62% Off

Why can’t your carry-on luggage also be a scooter? Someone thought that, so now the Airwheel exists and it’s over half off (today only) at Best Buy.

Buy Here : $1200 $449
Proof’s Merino Chinos Are Now $63 Off
Proof’s Merino Chinos Are Now $63 Off

Comfortable and wearable for days on end, Proof’s merino chinos are currently over $60 off at Huckberry. Available in three colors and two fits, these might be an ideal pair of travel pants.

Buy Here : $158 $95
Your Between-Season Shirt Is Here and on Sale
Your Between-Season Shirt Is Here and on Sale

The Brian Rib Knit Shirt from Surfside Supply Co. is a highly versatile layer that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion and the weather. It’s currently $36 off at Bespoke Post.

Buy Here : $95 $59
Naadam’s Luxuriously Soft Cashmere Is on Sale
Naadam’s Luxuriously Soft Cashmere Is on Sale
 Spring-ready styles are 25% off
These J.Crew Boxers Are Just $12
These J.Crew Boxers Are Just $12

Use code SHOPSALE to take an additional 40% off this pair of stripe-tastic boxers.

Buy Here : $35 $12
Untuckit Has the Best Shirt Sale for Spring
Untuckit Has the Best Shirt Sale for Spring

Linen, performance, wrinkle-free…whatever your preference, Untuckit is currently taking 30% off all short-sleeve shirts with the code SALE.

Shop the Sale Here
Why You Might Need a Smart Toaster
Why You Might Need a Smart Toaster

Six toast modes? Smart bread ID? A touchscreen? Tell me you don’t want a smart toaster. Lucky you, this one extra-wide four-slice version from Whall is just over $10 off at Amazon.

Buy Here : $70 $59
Save 50% on This Verstaile Outdoor Pizza Oven
Save 50% on This Verstaile Outdoor Pizza Oven

This 8-in-1 outdoor oven from Ninja is a pizza oven, BBQ smoker, broiler and more. Versatile and rugged, this Woodfire oven is now just $199 at Woot.

Buy Here : $400 $200
This Gigantic Vince Sale Is Ending Soon
This Gigantic Vince Sale Is Ending Soon

About a third of my closet is Vince — but it’s not always cheap. Thankfully, you can get a variety of spring-ready tees, button-downs and pants from the designer label at Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off for a few more days.

Shop the Sale Here
Faherty’s Laidback Button-Up Is 35% Off
Faherty’s Laidback Button-Up Is 35% Off

Save $62 on an everyday, casual button-up from Faherty during Nordstrom’s End-of-Season Sale.

Buy Here : $178 $117
A Selection of Vuori Athleisure Is on Sale at Nordstrom
A Selection of Vuori Athleisure Is on Sale at Nordstrom

Find markdowns on workout shorts, lounge pants, sweat-wicking tees and more from Vuori.

Shop the Sale Here
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now
 Our favorite steals this week range from Sony headphones to Ninja air fryers
Macy’s Is Hosting a “Great Shoe Sale”
Macy’s Is Hosting a “Great Shoe Sale”

That’s literally the name. The department store is taking discounts up to 40% off — but sometimes more — on hundreds of men’s and women’s footwear styles.

Shop the Sale Here
Now’s the Time to Check Out the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Now’s the Time to Check Out the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

If you’re not creepy, Ray-Ban’s Meta glasses are a cool, unobtrusive way to record video, take pics and listen to music without pulling out your phone. The first-gen model is 25% off now at Amazon.

Buy Here : $299 $224

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ray-Ban Meta
Now’s the Time to Check Out the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

$299$224

These J.Crew Boxers Are Just $12
These J.Crew Boxers Are Just $12

$35$12

Cole Haan Men's Bedford Cap Toe Oxford Dress Shoe
Macy’s Is Hosting a “Great Shoe Sale”

From Our Partner

A Selection of Vuori Athleisure Is On Sale at Nordstrom
A Selection of Vuori Athleisure Is On Sale at Nordstrom

From Our Partner

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