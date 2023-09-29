From an extra discount on J.Crew boxers to a versatile Ninja pizza oven, this week's top online deals offer a wide array of products, helping shoppers effortlessly find significant savings on everything from travel gear to smart tech.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From an extra discount on J.Crew boxers to Ninja’s pizza oven, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »