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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a discount on a Todd Snyder long-sleeve to Quay sunnies, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Zappos Is Hosting a Huge Footwear Sale
With the weather improving, we need new shoes. Thankfully, the footwear e-commerce giant Zappos is hosting a 20% off sale on nearly 1,700 popular styles. Use the code WIN20.
Take 20% Off the Latest AirPods Pro on Amazon
Active noise cancellation, spatial audio, live translation, heart-rate sensing and a hearing aid feature? Apple’s latest AirPods Pro model is jam-packed with tech and now nearly $50 off at Amazon.
Your Ideal Short Sleeve Shirt for Spring Is on Sale
Available in 15 colorful styles and multiple fits and lengths, the Riviera is a Bonobos classic. The short-sleeve shirt is currently 30% off with the code BNBSFAM30.
It’s the Last Day to Take 25% Off Naadam’s Luxurious CashmereSpring styles like quarter-zips and lightweight cableneck sweaters are on sale
Get Ready for Summer With $30 Off Shorts
These Spring Workout Shorts Are 28% Off
Nike is our favorite place to turn for reliable workout essentials. Breathable mesh lining and lightweight woven fabric make up these easy, go-to shorts.
The Trendiest Sunnies Are 34% Off
Quay’s sleek, ’90s-inspired narrows are the ultimate cool guy look, and at an affordable price to boot.
This Versatile Countertop Oven Is Now Just $129
Toast, roast, bake, reheat, broil and steam with the versatile and colorful Our Place Wonder Oven. Compact and quick to heat up, this air fryer/toaster oven hybrid is 30% off.
The Park Avenue Oxford Only Goes on Sale Once a Year
Two million pairs sold in 40 years? Not bad. This Allen Edmonds cap-toe oxford is available in multiple colors and is now more than $100 off for a limited time.
Save 30% On Frames with GlassesUSA.com
Our favorite online glasses retailer is having a 30% off sale on frames with code SAVE30 just in time to freshen your look for spring. If that’s not enough, they’re also hosting a buy one get one free deal with code BOGOFREE. Check out now, thank us later.
1-800-Flowers Has Fresh, Beautiful Bouquets for BOGO 50% Off
For Mother’s Day or any day, get 1-800-Flowers’ buy one get one 50% off as part of their 50th birthday sale.
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right NowOur favorite steals this week range from Sony headphones to Ninja air fryers
Outerknown’s Workwear-Inspired Jacket Is 50% off
Heighten your everyday style with the lightweight and classic Parking Lot Jacket, made from 100% regenerative organic cotton twill for just $84.
Camp Collars Are Perfect for the Warmer Weather. This One’s On Sale.
Stylish, elegant and classy. Todd Snyder’s Sueded Tencel Hollywood Shirt stands out from the average button-up and elevates your outfit for 27% off.
Performance Styles Are Now 30% Off at Untuckit
Sweat-wicking polos, traveler tech pants, performance shirts and other breathable, comfy wares are now 30% off at Untuckit (use the code SALE).
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.