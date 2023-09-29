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From Camp Collars to Trendy Shades: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, a discount on Our Place's countertop oven

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 17, 2026 12:39 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
Quay/Todd Snyder/Our Place

The Gist

This week's top online deals deliver substantial savings on everything from essential tech and versatile kitchen gadgets to stylish spring fashion and classic footwear. Savvy shoppers can effortlessly upgrade their wardrobe and home with discounts on popular brands, all curated for convenience.

Key Takeaways

  • Significant discounts are available on popular tech, including Apple AirPods Pro, and a wide selection of footwear from Zappos.
  • Spring and summer apparel from brands like Bonobos, Abercrombie and Todd Snyder are marked down, alongside trendy sunglasses.
  • Home essentials, such as the Our Place Wonder Oven, and services like GlassesUSA.com and 1-800-Flowers also feature notable savings.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a discount on a Todd Snyder long-sleeve to Quay sunnies, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Zappos Is Hosting a Huge Footwear Sale
Zappos Is Hosting a Huge Footwear Sale

With the weather improving, we need new shoes. Thankfully, the footwear e-commerce giant Zappos is hosting a 20% off sale on nearly 1,700 popular styles. Use the code WIN20.

Shop the Sale Here
Take 20% Off the Latest AirPods Pro on Amazon
Take 20% Off the Latest AirPods Pro on Amazon

Active noise cancellation, spatial audio, live translation, heart-rate sensing and a hearing aid feature? Apple’s latest AirPods Pro model is jam-packed with tech and now nearly $50 off at Amazon.

Buy Here : $249 $200
Your Ideal Short Sleeve Shirt for Spring Is on Sale
Your Ideal Short Sleeve Shirt for Spring Is on Sale

Available in 15 colorful styles and multiple fits and lengths, the Riviera is a Bonobos classic. The short-sleeve shirt is currently 30% off with the code BNBSFAM30.

Buy Here : $85 $60
It’s the Last Day to Take 25% Off Naadam’s Luxurious Cashmere
It’s the Last Day to Take 25% Off Naadam’s Luxurious Cashmere
 Spring styles like quarter-zips and lightweight cableneck sweaters are on sale
Get Ready for Summer With $30 Off Shorts
Get Ready for Summer With $30 Off Shorts

A solid swap for your boring khaki shorts, Abercrombie’s Sea Fade Pull-On Shorts are now just $35.

Buy Here : $65 $35
These Spring Workout Shorts Are 28% Off
These Spring Workout Shorts Are 28% Off

Nike is our favorite place to turn for reliable workout essentials. Breathable mesh lining and lightweight woven fabric make up these easy, go-to shorts.

Buy Here : $50 $36
The Trendiest Sunnies Are 34% Off
The Trendiest Sunnies Are 34% Off

Quay’s sleek, ’90s-inspired narrows are the ultimate cool guy look, and at an affordable price to boot.

Buy Here : $105 $69
This Versatile Countertop Oven Is Now Just $129
This Versatile Countertop Oven Is Now Just $129

Toast, roast, bake, reheat, broil and steam with the versatile and colorful Our Place Wonder Oven. Compact and quick to heat up, this air fryer/toaster oven hybrid is 30% off.

Buy Here : $185 $129
The Park Avenue Oxford Only Goes on Sale Once a Year
The Park Avenue Oxford Only Goes on Sale Once a Year

Two million pairs sold in 40 years? Not bad. This Allen Edmonds cap-toe oxford is available in multiple colors and is now more than $100 off for a limited time.

Buy Here : $450 $349
Save 30% On Frames with GlassesUSA.com
Save 30% On Frames with GlassesUSA.com

Our favorite online glasses retailer is having a 30% off sale on frames with code SAVE30 just in time to freshen your look for spring. If that’s not enough, they’re also hosting a buy one get one free deal with code BOGOFREE. Check out now, thank us later.

Shop Here
1-800-Flowers Has Fresh, Beautiful Bouquets for BOGO 50% Off
1-800-Flowers Has Fresh, Beautiful Bouquets for BOGO 50% Off

For Mother’s Day or any day, get 1-800-Flowers’ buy one get one 50% off as part of their 50th birthday sale.

Shop Here
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now
 Our favorite steals this week range from Sony headphones to Ninja air fryers
Outerknown’s Workwear-Inspired Jacket Is 50% off
Outerknown’s Workwear-Inspired Jacket Is 50% off

Heighten your everyday style with the lightweight and classic Parking Lot Jacket, made from 100% regenerative organic cotton twill for just $84.

Buy Here : $168 $84
Camp Collars Are Perfect for the Warmer Weather. This One’s On Sale.
Camp Collars Are Perfect for the Warmer Weather. This One’s On Sale.

Stylish, elegant and classy. Todd Snyder’s Sueded Tencel Hollywood Shirt stands out from the average button-up and elevates your outfit for 27% off.

Buy Here : $248 $179
Performance Styles Are Now 30% Off at Untuckit
Performance Styles Are Now 30% Off at Untuckit

Sweat-wicking polos, traveler tech pants, performance shirts and other breathable, comfy wares are now 30% off at Untuckit (use the code SALE).

Shop the Sale Here

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Untuckit Performance Polo
Performance Styles Are Now 30% Off at Untuckit

From Our Partner

Bonobos Riviera Shirt
Your Ideal Short Sleeve Shirt for Spring Is on Sale

$85$60

Todd Snyder Camp Collar for Deals
Camp Collars Are Perfect for the Warmer Weather. This One’s On Sale.

$248$179

Outerknown Parking Lot Jacket for Deals
Outerknown’s Workwear-Inspired Jacket Is 50% off

$168$84

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