The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100
And $75…and $50…and $25
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big wide world of women’s products into one, comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.)
However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price.
Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good gifts — all of them under $100.
Women’s Gifts Under $100
July Large Toiletry Bag
This unassuming toiletry bag has significantly improved the way I travel. I can fit all of my beauty, skincare and toiletries in this two-compartment bag, which also keeps everything conveniently organized and easily accessible.
Vuori Boyfriend Jogger
The softest joggers she’ll own. This relaxed-fit style from Vuori features a cozy, brushed-jersey knit, ideal for travel and lounging.
Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling
For the woman who only needs the essentials, this extremely stylish crossbody fits her iPhone, cards and lip balm for easy, hands-free travel.
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Letter
If you want to really impress, splurge on a personalized box of Venus et Fleur’s gorgeous eternity roses (that last for up to a year).
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″
Buttery-smooth leggings to help deepen her practice.
Women’s Gifts Under $75
Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels
Our Place Midi Bowls
Our Place’s ceramic, hand-glazed plate/bowl hybrid is an excellent vessel for a wide range of dishes. For when she wants to ‘Gram her homemade quinoa bowls or date-night pasta dishes, she’ll reach for these bowls.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
We all know every “cool girl” owns a minimally designed, oversized Nike crewneck sweatshirt.
Merit La Fête Édition
The beauty brand’s new limited edition set features everything she needs to look her best this winter, from a luscious red lip to lengthening mascara.
Gorjana Tatum Necklace
A subtle link bar chain that works on its own or layered with other pieces.
Under $50
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Robe
A recent addition to Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit collection, this robe is crafted from the brand’s insanely soft, lightweight and stretchy CloudKnit fabric, for a delightfully cozy and casual layer.
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil
For the chef and olive oil fanatic in your life, gifting Graza’s two tasty olive oil offerings, both made from 100 percent single-varietal Picual olives sourced from Spain, is a no-brainer. Mainly because of how cute and functional the squeezable bottles are.
Material The reBoard
Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion.
Foria The Teaser
Gift two of Foria’s top-rated intimacy products — the Awaken Arousal Oil for heightened pleasurable sensations and Sex Oil for smooth, slick and non-sticky lubrication.
Soft Services Buffing Bar
If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have.
Under $25
W&P The Popper
She can simply drop in some kernels of her choosing and nuke W&P’s reusable, dishwasher-safe bowl for a couple of minutes and voila! Quick and mess-free movie-theater-level popcorn at her fingertips.
Glossier Lip Gloss
Formulated with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, this lip gloss goes beyond shine, offering lip nourishment and long-lasting wear.
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
Not the sexiest of gifts, but she likely needs a restock on her hydrocolloid patches — miracle workers for when she wakes up with a giant zit on her face.
Bombas Women’s Merino Wool Calf Socks
Sweat-wicking and warm AF, merino socks are always a solid gift idea.
Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil
An affordable gift that’ll still impress? This internet-favorite hair oil is formulated with Mirsalehi Honey, a natural humectant that deeply nourishes hair.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you