Style | December 8, 2022

The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100

And $75…and $50…and $25

A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.
A great gift for any budget.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big wide world of women’s products into one, comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.)

However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price.

Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good gifts — all of them under $100. 

Women’s Gifts Under $100

July Large Toiletry Bag
July Large Toiletry Bag

This unassuming toiletry bag has significantly improved the way I travel. I can fit all of my beauty, skincare and toiletries in this two-compartment bag, which also keeps everything conveniently organized and easily accessible.

Buy Here : $95
Vuori Boyfriend Jogger
Vuori Boyfriend Jogger

The softest joggers she’ll own. This relaxed-fit style from Vuori features a cozy, brushed-jersey knit, ideal for travel and lounging.

Buy Here : $98
Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling
Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling

For the woman who only needs the essentials, this extremely stylish crossbody fits her iPhone, cards and lip balm for easy, hands-free travel. 

Buy Here : $75
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Letter
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Letter

If you want to really impress, splurge on a personalized box of Venus et Fleur’s gorgeous eternity roses (that last for up to a year).

Buy Here : $82
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″

Buttery-smooth leggings to help deepen her practice.

Buy Here : $98

Women’s Gifts Under $75

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels

Bring the spa home to her. The Brooklyn-based bedding brand’s best-selling towels, made from 100% premium Turkish cotton, make for a pretty luxe gift. 

Buy Here : $75$64
Our Place Midi Bowls
Our Place Midi Bowls

Our Place’s ceramic, hand-glazed plate/bowl hybrid is an excellent vessel for a wide range of dishes. For when she wants to ‘Gram her homemade quinoa bowls or date-night pasta dishes, she’ll reach for these bowls.

Buy Here : $60
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

We all know every “cool girl” owns a minimally designed, oversized Nike crewneck sweatshirt.

Buy Here : $65
Merit La Fête Édition
Merit La Fête Édition

The beauty brand’s new limited edition set features everything she needs to look her best this winter, from a luscious red lip to lengthening mascara. 

Buy Here : $100$75
Gorjana Tatum Necklace
Gorjana Tatum Necklace

A subtle link bar chain that works on its own or layered with other pieces. 

Buy Here : $60

Under $50

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Robe
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Robe

A recent addition to Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit collection, this robe is crafted from the brand’s insanely soft, lightweight and stretchy CloudKnit fabric, for a delightfully cozy and casual layer.

Buy Here : $88$49
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil

For the chef and olive oil fanatic in your life, gifting Graza’s two tasty olive oil offerings, both made from 100 percent single-varietal Picual olives sourced from Spain, is a no-brainer. Mainly because of how cute and functional the squeezable bottles are. 

Buy Here : $35
Material The reBoard
Material The reBoard

Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion. 

Buy Here : $35
Foria The Teaser
Foria The Teaser

Gift two of Foria’s top-rated intimacy products — the Awaken Arousal Oil for heightened pleasurable sensations and Sex Oil for smooth, slick and non-sticky lubrication.

Buy Here : $38
Soft Services Buffing Bar
Soft Services Buffing Bar

If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have. 

Buy Here : $26

Under $25

W&P The Popper
W&P The Popper

She can simply drop in some kernels of her choosing and nuke W&P’s reusable, dishwasher-safe bowl for a couple of minutes and voila! Quick and mess-free movie-theater-level popcorn at her fingertips. 

Buy Here : $13$25
Glossier Lip Gloss
Glossier Lip Gloss

Formulated with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, this lip gloss goes beyond shine, offering lip nourishment and long-lasting wear. 

Buy Here : $15
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

Not the sexiest of gifts, but she likely needs a restock on her hydrocolloid patches — miracle workers for when she wakes up with a giant zit on her face. 

Buy Here : $6
Bombas Women’s Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas Women’s Merino Wool Calf Socks

Sweat-wicking and warm AF, merino socks are always a solid gift idea. 

Buy Here : $20
Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil

An affordable gift that’ll still impress? This internet-favorite hair oil is formulated with Mirsalehi Honey, a natural humectant that deeply nourishes hair. 

Buy Here : $25

