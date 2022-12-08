Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big wide world of women’s products into one, comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.)

However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price.

Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good gifts — all of them under $100.

Women’s Gifts Under $100

July Large Toiletry Bag This unassuming toiletry bag has significantly improved the way I travel. I can fit all of my beauty, skincare and toiletries in this two-compartment bag, which also keeps everything conveniently organized and easily accessible. Buy Here : $95

Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling For the woman who only needs the essentials, this extremely stylish crossbody fits her iPhone, cards and lip balm for easy, hands-free travel. Buy Here : $75

Venus et Fleur Le Mini Letter If you want to really impress, splurge on a personalized box of Venus et Fleur’s gorgeous eternity roses (that last for up to a year). Buy Here : $82

Women’s Gifts Under $75

Our Place Midi Bowls Our Place’s ceramic, hand-glazed plate/bowl hybrid is an excellent vessel for a wide range of dishes. For when she wants to ‘Gram her homemade quinoa bowls or date-night pasta dishes, she’ll reach for these bowls. Buy Here : $60

Merit La Fête Édition The beauty brand’s new limited edition set features everything she needs to look her best this winter, from a luscious red lip to lengthening mascara. Buy Here : $100 $75

Gorjana Tatum Necklace A subtle link bar chain that works on its own or layered with other pieces. Buy Here : $60

Under $50

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Robe A recent addition to Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit collection, this robe is crafted from the brand’s insanely soft, lightweight and stretchy CloudKnit fabric, for a delightfully cozy and casual layer. Buy Here : $88 $49

Material The reBoard Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion. Buy Here : $35

Foria The Teaser Gift two of Foria’s top-rated intimacy products — the Awaken Arousal Oil for heightened pleasurable sensations and Sex Oil for smooth, slick and non-sticky lubrication. Buy Here : $38

Soft Services Buffing Bar If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have. Buy Here : $26

Under $25

W&P The Popper She can simply drop in some kernels of her choosing and nuke W&P’s reusable, dishwasher-safe bowl for a couple of minutes and voila! Quick and mess-free movie-theater-level popcorn at her fingertips. Buy Here : $13 $25

Glossier Lip Gloss Formulated with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, this lip gloss goes beyond shine, offering lip nourishment and long-lasting wear. Buy Here : $15