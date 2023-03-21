Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

In 2023, few jacket styles feel more complicated than a spring blazer. Unlike other spring staples — quality chinos and sweaters abound — finding a blazer that’s wearable (see: reasonably casual and appropriately sized) and appropriate for spring, with all of the weird and unpredictable weather that comes with it, is no easy feat. The best spring blazers are relaxed but not frumpy, lightweight but still substantial. And with office dress codes laxer than ever, it can feel like a losing battle to even try and pull one off.

Luckily, many brands have recognized the dilemma consumers faced and are increasingly turning out spring-appropriate blazers that look presentable without veering into black-tie territory. This new class of jacket tends to be looser, crafted with light materials like cotton, hemp and linen. They’re classic with some slacks, killer with jeans and oxford, even work with a tee, as long you watch your general silhouette.

Below you’ll find a variety of these blazers, some slightly more casual than others, but all with the ability to make you look simultaneously approachable and like the very important man we’re sure you are. From Bonobos to Brooks Brothers, the best spring blazers to wear in 2023 and beyond.

The Best Spring Blazers In 2023:

Bonobos is known for their suiting, so naturally they would throw their hat into the unstructured blazer game. Granted, theirs is unconstructed, but it’s essentially the same thing and will serve the same purpose.

Uniqlo might refer to this as just a jacket, but we know a blazer when we see one. Like most of the brand’s goods, this lightweight performance number is uncomplicated and bound to become something you reach for over and over. It’s uncomplicated, inexpensive and a surefire way to elevate your style this spring.

Sometimes you want a little variety in your wardrobe, and why shouldn’t that extend to your blazers? Contrary to popular belief, not all blazers have to be navy. J.Crew’s cotton-linen chore blazer is available in a variety of colors like the expected navy and beige, but we’re partial to this burnished kahki color, which is bold enough to stand out from the rest but isn’t impossible to style.

Another cotton blazer, this time in handsome cotton-linen. A timeless RL design, the preppy blazer is made from a breezy lightweight cotton that lends the jacket a more causal feel while remaining intriguing enough — it’s double-breasted steel look does the trick nicely — to keep things Parisian meets Nantucket chic.

When it comes to spring-appropriate blazers for more formal occasions, any kind made from Hopsack will be a lifesaver. Not technically a fabric but rather a method of weaving that renders fabric loose, the result is a jacket that’s breathable and thus conducive to warmer temps. In addition to being Hopsack, Brooks Brother’s Milano Sport Coat is a slim, well-fitting option, complete with a handsome windowpane design, for just the right amount of prep.

If form and functionality is the name of your game, Lululemon’s technically-inclined blazer is specced out and surprising handsome. With stretch and water-resistant more reminiscent of a travel pant than an unstructured blazer, it’s a unique find that suits those jet-setters, office-spillers and general performance-driven folk.

Find yourself frequently jetsetting? Tired of destroying your spring blazer with a hellish NYC commute? Buck Mason’s Carry-On series set out to solve the issue of an appropriate travel blazer, and made one hell of a spring blazer in the process. Rugged and durable, it’s just dressy enough to too over your work oxford, with all the added benefits that hardened twill and a weatherproof finish bestow.

While you might think linen is a fabric reserved for warmer days, Todd Snyder proves you can seamlessly wear it in spring with the brand’s Italian Linen Suit Jacket. The natural shoulder creates a relaxed silhouette that’s perfect for casually throwing on with jeans and a t-shirt, and the luxuriously soft fabric that’s just heavy enough to block out any inclement weather.

If there’s two things that Issey Miyake is known for, it’s big colors and bigger pleats. This single-breasted suit jacket fits theJapanese designer’s MO perfectly — beautifully toned and lined to perfect, it’s a unique blazer for the sharpest dresser in the room.

Stòffa’s Italian-made wares feel more like family heirlooms that they do fine tailoring, and if you have the cash to invest, we can’t recommend and spring suiting more than their classy Double-Breasted Linen Blazer. Formal enough to dress up jeans and dress slacks alike, it’s soft lines and clean cuts make it approachable and infinitely versitile, despite it’s sartorial origins.

More Spring Blazers We Love:

Don’t let the wool material put you off; Wills Stretch Jacket is as spring as they come, with natural temperature regulating properties and that bit of heft perfect for uncertain seasonal days. Hand-cut and sewn in Portugal, the blazer is a breathable and durable blend of wool, polyester and elastane for the ultimate concoction of comfort, durability and stretch.

Handmade in Portugal with 100% natural linen, the Paul Smith Patch-Pocket Blazer crams all the quality we’ve come to expect from the British designer into a swanky little package. Unlined for comfort, it’s still classy enough for any warm-weather soirée.

Nobody said that your spring suit had to be boring. Fortune favors the bold, and we favor this olive green Banana Republic make for its double-breasted fit and bold palette.

We’ll just say it: Faherty’s collegiate-inspired knit blazer makes us want to stand on our cubicle desks and recite some Whitman.

Leave it to Percival to make a swanky, ’70s-esque linen suit coat, in a blazing ecru, no less, for the very affordable price of $330. We suggest you ball out, and grab the matching pants, too.

No, no, not that kind of wool — Drake’s is working with the heavy material’s airy cousin, tropical wool, with their tailored jacket. It makes for an extremely lightweight, almost see-through finish on most tailoring, which is why he highly recommend mend that you a: pick one up, and b: opt for a darker shade.

At first look, German-based A Kind Of Guise’s Shinji Blazer might look like your typical big-shouldered blazer, but don’t be fooled: the lightweight jacket has Japanese-inspired finishes (namely, the tie in place of buttons) that’ll win you hundreds of compliments this season.

Mmmm, cotton-candy!

Somewhere between a work jacket and a super-computer, Minsitry of Supply’s technically sound Kinetic Blazer is packed with wrinke-resistant tech (it’s warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion) that makes it a total weekday godsend