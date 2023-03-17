InsideHook
Style | Updated March 17, 2023 12:17 pm

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches

From iconic denim jackets to crispy chore coats, these are our favorites for the season

a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background
The are a plethora of spring jacket styles to choose from. The real question is, which one is right for you?
Getty Images/InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

With temperate weather rushing in and the coldest season beginning to wave farewell, it’s time to start thinking about your spring wardrobe, and priority numero uno on your checklist should be a high-quality lightweight jacket. Yes, it would be nice to jump directly to tees and sandals or shorts and swolos, but the seasonal shift is wrought with unpredictable weather and sudden chills. Thus, a jacket you can trust is essential.

25 Spring Style Essentials Every Guy Should Own
25 Spring Style Essentials Every Guy Should Own

The season is full of surprises. Here's what you'll need to survive.

The good news here is that are all kinds of lightweight jackets — layers from brands like Todd Snyder, Everlane, Nike and more — that work just fine in the springtime: easy-wear shackets and pullovers to the more elegant chore coat and Harrington styles. Below, we’ve highlighted our favorite lightweight jacket styles and highlighted a few styles that fit the spring jacket mantle to a T. Find the style that’s just right for you; it’s in there somewhere. 

The Denim Jacket

Ask just about anyone what kind of coat they most associate with spring, and chances are, you hear “denim jacket” more often than not. Sturdy and full of character, a hearty denim jacket is as classic a spring style as they come. True to its centuries-old heritage, Levi’s Type 1 Trucker is particularly solid for the season ahead, with a vintage-inspired look and cinch back for an adjustable fit.

Levi’s Type 1 Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Type 1 Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $128$96
Frame Heritage Denim Jacket
Frame Heritage Denim Jacket
Buy Here : $348
Wrangler Cowboy Cut Unlined Denim Jacket
Wrangler Cowboy Cut Unlined Denim Jacket
Buy Here : $49

The Shacket

The lowly shirt-jacket may seem like a lightweight afterthought, but when spring’s blessed rays break through, you’ll be glad you have an easy-on layer to enjoy them in. Versatile, lightweight and industrious — that’s the shacket way.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt -Exclusive
Outerknown Blanket Shirt -Exclusive
Buy Here : $148$103
Topo Designs Insulated Shirt Jacket
Topo Designs Insulated Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $179
Filson Seatle Wool Shirt-Jac
Filson Seatle Wool Shirt-Jac
Buy Here : $395
Every Guy Should Own a Trusty Shirt-Jacket. These Are the Best.
Every Guy Should Own a Trusty Shirt-Jacket. These Are the Best.

We love a good shacket. How about you?

The Leather Jacket

Spring is also a great time to bust out old faithful — that is, your go-to leather jacket. In the event you don’t have one, now is the time to invest. Sure, at a grand it’s a real investment, but the payoff is looking like a badass rockstar for the rest of your life.

Séfr Francis Vegan Leather Jacket
Séfr Francis Vegan Leather Jacket
Buy Here : $485
Rag & Bone Grant Leather Jacket
Rag & Bone Grant Leather Jacket
Buy Here : $1,295$650
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
Buy Here : $200
The 10 Best Men’s Leather Jackets
The 10 Best Men’s Leather Jackets

You'll look cool. Like, really cool.

The Track Jacket

So you want to look like a tennis star/mob boss/very Irish? Look no further than the classic track jacket. A stalwart layer for decades, the knit zip style provides just enough breathable warmth and comfort for cool spring days, along with an abundance of in-your-face style. Our recommendation? Go bold and snag the matching bottoms, too.

Adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Jacket
Adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Jacket
Buy Here : $80$48
Needles Velour Papillion Track Jacket
Needles Velour Papillion Track Jacket
Buy Here : $379
Sergio Tacchini Orion Track Jacket
Sergio Tacchini Orion Track Jacket
Buy Here : $125

The Work Jacket

Rugged, rip-proof and reliable — the work jacket is an uncontested behemoth in the realm of lightweight jackets. Of course, there’s the revered Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket (great for surviving the apocalypse), which we’ll never stop recommending, but there are tons of other styles from heritage brands like Dickies and Carhartt for you to get your blue-collar stolen valor on, too.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $298
Dickies Unlined Eisenhower Work Jacket
Dickies Unlined Eisenhower Work Jacket
Buy Here : $60$46
Madewell Waxed Cotton Work Jacket
Madewell Waxed Cotton Work Jacket
Buy Here : $168$116

The Trench Coat

Trench coats and their ilk are decidedly more dressy option than many of the styles on this list, making them ideal for the worker bee and corner office creature (or, that dude who likes to keep it sharp). The best feature a water-resistant coating — it’s the reason Percival’s suave Sherlock Jacket is one of our favorite looks of the season — that’ll protect your Sunday best from springtime conditions without looking like a total bum.

Percival Waterproof Sherlock Jacket
Percival Waterproof Sherlock Jacket
Buy Here : $345
Burberry Kensington Heritage Trench Coat
Burberry Kensington Heritage Trench Coat
Buy it now : $2,490
COS Twill Car Coat
COS Twill Car Coat
Buy it now : $290

The Harrington Jacket

Even oggled at an old photo of Steve McQueen or Paul Newman? There’s a strong chance that said picture probably included a Harrington jacket. Sporting flapped button pockets and retro high-button collar situation, it’s a devilishly unique way to signal that yes, you might indeed own a boat. Or at least know how to sail one.

Bonobos The Harrington Jacket
Bonobos The Harrington Jacket
Buy Here : $229
TenTree Orgnaic Cotton Harrington Jacket
TenTree Orgnaic Cotton Harrington Jacket
Buy Here : $128
Baracuta G9 Slim-Fit Suede Harrington Jacket
Baracuta G9 Slim-Fit Suede Harrington Jacket
Buy Here : $870

The Bomber Jacket

The bomber jacket might have uptight military origins (the style was originally commissioned for the US Army by Dobbs Industries, and subsequently their offshoot, famed Alpha Industries), but in 2023, the style couldn’t be more casual. Denoted by a cropped, banded cut and utilitarian finish, it’s an easy-to-wear style that’ll pair nicely with your sickest kicks and crispy denim.

lululemon Switch Over Bomber Jacket
lululemon Switch Over Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $198
Nobis Mateo Bomber Jacket
Nobis Mateo Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $347
Everlane The Bomber Jacket
Everlane The Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $128

The Chore Coat

If we had to pick just one style for spring, it would almost undoubtedly be the chore coat. Tri-pocketed, lightweight and crafted with multi-function in mind, the style works with nearly everything in your wardrobe, regardless of whether your skew workwear or black tie. Look out for funky materials or an interesting pattern — with so many options to choose from, you should have no problem selecting one that perfectly suits your style.

Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket
Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket
Buy Here : $195
J.Crew Canvas Plaid Chore Jacket
J.Crew Canvas Plaid Chore Jacket
Buy Here : $138$104
Universal Works Melton Wool Bakers Chore Jacket
Universal Works Melton Wool Bakers Chore Jacket
Buy Here : $319$190

The Coaches Jacket

The coaches jacket earned its name on the backs of athlete-adjacent folk, and the sportiness shines through in a causal, button cut that’d look right at home courtside or at the club. Due to its lightweight nature, you’ll want to opt for a tough base — nylon or a poly blend should do the trick — to get the most from the style.

Fear of God Essentials 1977 Nylon Coaches Jacket
Fear of God Essentials 1977 Nylon Coaches Jacket
Buy Here : $219
Nike Sportswear Coaches Jacket
Nike Sportswear Coaches Jacket
Buy Here : $125$82
Tracksmith Coaches Jacket
Tracksmith Coaches Jacket
Buy Here : $198

The Lightweight Blazer

Haven’t you heard? A blazer and jeans are cool again. Try to add some sort of edge to your sport coat for an especially well-dressed spring — windowpaining, an unusual material, perhaps even a pop of color.

Buck Mason Carry-On Jacket
Buck Mason Carry-On Jacket
Buy Here : $168
Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Windowpane Hopsack Sport Coat￼
Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Windowpane Hopsack Sport Coat￼
Buy Here : $548
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Single-Breasted Pleated Suit Jacket
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Single-Breasted Pleated Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $645
These 15 Lightweight, Wrinkle-Resistant Blazers Are Perfect for Travel
These 15 Lightweight, Wrinkle-Resistant Blazers Are Perfect for Travel

Dress for the class you want to be sitting in

The Rain Jacket

Perhaps the most essential item on this list, the rain jacket should be kept close at hand, ready to slip on at the first sign of cumulonimbuses. The style doesn’t need to be heavy like a proper winter jacket — in all but the wettest parts of the country, a technical shell will do just fine.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket
Buy Here : $179
Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket
Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket
Buy Here : $170
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
Buy Here : $100
Spring Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for 2023
Spring Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for 2023

Stay dry through every sun shower and torrential downpour

More Like This

a collage of the best robes for men on a lavender towel background
8 Robes That Will Make Bedtime Far More Luxurious
A collage of sweat shorts for men. We take a look at our favorite styles.
The Best Sweat Shorts for Men, Whether You’re Sleeping, Lounging or Lifting
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a black Crocs clog on a grey background

$50$32

Every Season Can Be Crocs Season, Thanks to Amazon
a pair of tan wingtip oxfords from Cole Haan on a grey background

$310$150

Cole Haan’s Comfortable Wingtips Are $160 Off at Zappos
a tan canvas chore jacket from Madewell on a grey background

$125$60

You Need a Chore Coat for Spring. Madewell’s Great One Is 52% Off.
Outdoor Voices’ Performance Tank Is 25% Off

$48$34

Outdoor Voices’ Performance Tank Is 25% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead

Keep Reading

Pink grocery shopping against a blue background.

This French App Will Change the Way You Grocery Shop
pesto pizza on a wooden table at nyc's L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Napoli’s Best Pizza Is Now in NYC's West Village
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt

Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With Urus Performante
a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley, now on sale at Woot

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
An ornate glass bottle of half empty whisky with a set of glasses and tumblers on a serving tray, in atmospherically lit on an old-fashioned, classy wood-panelled bar.

The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
A collage of photos from the 12 best steakhouses in Los Angeles, California

The 12 Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles
A cannabis leaf print on a blue background

What It’s Like Becoming a Ganjier, a Sommelier for Weed

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead