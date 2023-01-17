InsideHook
Style | January 17, 2023 12:19 pm

We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”

Waxed trucker jacket 1, zombie apocalypse 0

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket
We found Pedro Pascal's killer waxed trucker jacket in "The Last of Us".
Liane Hentscher/HBO
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

One episode into HBO’s The Last of Us and we’re hooked. The limited series, based on the award-winning 2013 Naughty Dog property of the same name, has already garnered rave reviews for its unique zombie take, gritty post-apocalyptic America and stalwart acting by veterans (stand-in father of the year Pedro Pascal helms the show) and young stars (GOT’s Bella Ramsey) alike. It’s gripping, edge of your se—hey, is that a waxed trucker jacket?

Yup, we were as shocked as you are, but indeed, our outerwear-attuned eagle eyes caught Pascal’s Joel Miller, the rough-and-tumble, secret-heart-of-gold carpenter-turned-smuggler, gallivanting around what appears to be none other than the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Wax Trucker Jacket, a layer near and dear to our hearts and a bona fide staple in every IH editor’s closet. In case you’ve somehow missed us singing the waxed jacket’s praises over the past decade, let it be known: we were massive fans of the water-resistant, tough-as-nails trucker, even before Zaddy Pedro donned the coat in The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket
Pedro Pascal’s Joel is a rugged, grizzled smuggler, with the trucker jacket to match.
Liane Hentscher/HBO

That being said, the wardrobe direction feels impeccable, if not on the nose — what else would rugged, wise Joel turn to if not a discrete, American-made zombie-proof layer? It plays perfectly with the rest of Pascal’s workwear-heavy wardrobe: lugged boots, denim shirts, a henley here or there, all grime-covered and ready for adventure, just right for the survivalist tone and setting.

While the InsideHook staff would certainly not be making it out of a plague infested-NYC, we have zero doubt that the Flint and Tinder joint could withstand a little nibble or two: constructed from a waxed Martexin 7oz sailcloth, the style gets better with age, wearing in like finely tanned leather, but its soft, striped blanket lining should keep the wearer perfectly warm and insulated from inclement weather (or sewer water).

Which F&T Jacket Is Right For You?

Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?
Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?

There's no one right answer

The Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is available from our retailer friends over at Huckberry in a plethora of earthy colorways, including the “forest” shade Joel sport. Even if you’re not a doomsday prepper, we still recommend you cop one for yourself…no harm in cosplaying as Papa Pascal, you know?

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $298

More Like This

a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background
10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background
6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane
Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Keep Your Ears Cozy With This $14 Beanie

$30$14

Keep Your Ears Cozy With This $14 Beanie
A Bunch of Patagonia Flannels Are on Sale

$89$62

A Bunch of Patagonia Flannels Are on Sale
This Affordable Yeti Alternative Is 20% Off

$90$72

This Affordable Yeti Alternative Is 20% Off
Slip on Merrell’s Hut Moc Shoe and Take 47% Off

$80$43

Slip on Merrell’s Hut Moc Shoe and Take 47% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Keep Reading

The box and bottle for Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila
The Playboy Pleasure line of sex toys.

Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Waves of brown sand.

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket

We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set, now on sale

Our Favorite Cookware Deals From the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event
The Spinn Coffee Makers on a brown background

Stuff We Swear By: The Spinn Coffee Maker Is an Essential Part of My Morning Routine
a collage of Adidas Slides on a metallic background

Get Some Adidas Slides and Never Look Back
Allure of the Seas at the Port of Galveston.

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Bruce Springsteen performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Trending

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute