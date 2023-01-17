We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

One episode into HBO’s The Last of Us and we’re hooked. The limited series, based on the award-winning 2013 Naughty Dog property of the same name, has already garnered rave reviews for its unique zombie take, gritty post-apocalyptic America and stalwart acting by veterans (stand-in father of the year Pedro Pascal helms the show) and young stars (GOT’s Bella Ramsey) alike. It’s gripping, edge of your se—hey, is that a waxed trucker jacket?

Yup, we were as shocked as you are, but indeed, our outerwear-attuned eagle eyes caught Pascal’s Joel Miller, the rough-and-tumble, secret-heart-of-gold carpenter-turned-smuggler, gallivanting around what appears to be none other than the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Wax Trucker Jacket, a layer near and dear to our hearts and a bona fide staple in every IH editor’s closet. In case you’ve somehow missed us singing the waxed jacket’s praises over the past decade, let it be known: we were massive fans of the water-resistant, tough-as-nails trucker, even before Zaddy Pedro donned the coat in The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal’s Joel is a rugged, grizzled smuggler, with the trucker jacket to match. Liane Hentscher/HBO

That being said, the wardrobe direction feels impeccable, if not on the nose — what else would rugged, wise Joel turn to if not a discrete, American-made zombie-proof layer? It plays perfectly with the rest of Pascal’s workwear-heavy wardrobe: lugged boots, denim shirts, a henley here or there, all grime-covered and ready for adventure, just right for the survivalist tone and setting.

While the InsideHook staff would certainly not be making it out of a plague infested-NYC, we have zero doubt that the Flint and Tinder joint could withstand a little nibble or two: constructed from a waxed Martexin 7oz sailcloth, the style gets better with age, wearing in like finely tanned leather, but its soft, striped blanket lining should keep the wearer perfectly warm and insulated from inclement weather (or sewer water).

The Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is available from our retailer friends over at Huckberry in a plethora of earthy colorways, including the “forest” shade Joel sport. Even if you’re not a doomsday prepper, we still recommend you cop one for yourself…no harm in cosplaying as Papa Pascal, you know?