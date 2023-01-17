InsideHook
That Luxury Sicilian Villa From “The White Lotus” Is Available to Rent on Airbnb

It will make you feel like 16th-century royalty

The opulent living room of Villa Tasca in Sicily, the villa from season two of "The White Lotus"
All of this could be yours, for a few nights at least.
Airbnb / Adam Planas
By Amanda Gabriele

Ever since season two of The White Lotus wrapped, we’ve been looking for something to fill the wanderlust void. Sure, you can stay at the actual resort, but if you’re looking for even more of a slice of Sicilian history, you can now rent the grand villa that was featured on episode three of the show. 

In said episode, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) travel to Noto for a day of shopping and sightseeing, and they decide to spend the night at a grand villa in town. Though the actual property — Villa Tasca, parts of which date back to the 1500s — is near Palermo, on the other side of the island, you can expect the same neoclassical grandeur that the ladies enjoyed during their visit. Available to rent on Airbnb, Villa Tasca’s interior is done up with frescoed walls, Murano glass chandeliers, intricately tiled floors and marble bathrooms. And yes, that stunning swimming pool is part of the grounds, along with 20 acres of gardens and a greenhouse. 

The pool surrounded by trees at Villa Tasca in Sicily, the house Harper and Daphne visit in "The White Lotus"
Yes, that gorgeous pool really is part of the grounds at Villa Tasca.
Airbnb / Adam Planas

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house is certainly a splurge, with a nightly price of $5,990 and three-night minimum stay. But along with all of the luxury trappings, the cost of renting the estate includes service from a full house staff. That means housekeeping, a butler and concierge are all provided with the price of the villa. However, if you want all of your meals prepared by the cooking staff, the food and beverage will cost you extra. 

Sure, staying at the property comes with a hefty price tag, but at least you can live out your White Lotus villa dreams without any of the accompanying drama.

