InsideHook
Home Goods | December 5, 2022 6:49 am

These Sicilian Vases Will Make You Feel Like a Guest at The White Lotus

Ottolenghi pays homage to the Testa di Moro in his latest collection for Serax

ottolenghi for serax testa di moro vase with flowers
Those ceramic heads all around the fictional resort are based off Sicilian folklore
Serax
By Amanda Gabriele

If you’re watching season two of The White Lotus, you’ve probably noticed the colorful ceramic heads adorning the resort’s guest rooms. They’re hard to miss because they punctuate a lot of scenes, and the character Ethan asks White Lotus employee Rocco about them in the first episode. 

If you need a refresher, the ceramic heads, or Testa di Moro, tell the tale of a Moor man who arrived in Sicily around 1100 AD. He fell in love with a local girl, but when he told her he had to sail back home where his wife and family were waiting for him, she cut off his head. While Rocco stops there when explaining the folklore to White Lotus guests, the story also says that she planted basil in the Moor’s head and displayed it on her balcony. In modern Sicily, Testa di Moro are popular terrace adornments — so much so that they inspired The White Lotus creator Mike White to work their mythology into the show.

“There’s so much classic mythology about sexual jealousy and the sexual politics of men and women,” White told Variety at the season two red carpet premiere. “It just felt like, maybe that should be more of the theme [this season].”

ottolenghi and serax sicily vase collection on a blue and yellow background
Serax

Sexual jealousy aside, this season’s Sicilian setting is giving us inspiration for everything from vacation-ready looks to a colorful Mediterranean design sense. Just in time to feed our wanderlust, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi and Belgian design label Serax have launched their second homeware collection, “Sicily,” in collaboration with Italian artist Ivo Bisignano. The collection comprises four colorful vases that were inspired by Bisignano’s Sicilian upbringing and calls to mind al fresco dining on the Italian island. While three of the vases are shaped like fish, the fourth is inspired by the Testa di Moro that so many Sicilians display on their terraces.

Behind Your Favorite Chair Is a Furniture Designer. Behind Them Is Giulio Cappellini.
Behind Your Favorite Chair Is a Furniture Designer. Behind Them Is Giulio Cappellini.

We recently caught up with the Italian maestro, who has built a career on scouting the next big thing for your living room

My favorite piece from the Sicily collection is definitely the face vase, as it’s such a bold and contemporary interpretation of the traditional Sicilian Testa di Moro,” Ottolenghi says. “It emanates a real sense of cheerfulness and brings a playful energy to the table.”

We’re not sure that the Testa di Moro vases in The White Lotus are going to bring the characters good cheer, but they’ll certainly liven up your next dinner party — whether you’re backyard dining in the balmy summer months or want to bring a little warmth to your winter table. We’re partial to the Testa di Moro design ourselves, but the fish are just as charming if you don’t feel like staring into the eyes of a ceramic face all night.

More Like This

a collage of White Lotus stars drinking next to the ocean
All the Vacation-Ready Looks to Steal From White Lotus’ Unhinged Season 2

Most Popular

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear. The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, in a recording studio in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, October 1975. In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
A graphic showing the year 2025 in green lights. Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
A person holding a TV remote and looking at a blurry screen while holding a TV remote. There are several settings you should change on your TV as soon as you get a new one. The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Keep Reading

2022 movies

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks

Jack Daniel’s Crafts an Unexpected Take on the Single Malt
The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate driving down a road next to the ocean. Here's our full review of the luxury pickup truck.

Review: The GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Is a Triumphant Do-Over
ottolenghi for serax testa di moro vase with flowers

These Sicilian Vases Will Make You Feel Like a Guest at The White Lotus
Lars von Trier

In Defense of Lars von Trier’s Sick Sense of Humor
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men

Trending

Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?
Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 13