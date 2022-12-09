25 Winter-Ready Boots That Are on Sale Just in Time for the Holidays
You don't need to wait for the first snow to snag some serious on-sale footwear
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
With unseasonably warm temps keeping cold weather at bay (for now) and the holidays just now looming on the horizon, you might think that there’s no possible way that the winter boots you’ll most certainly need come January could possibly be on sale. Welp, read that big, bold, beautiful headline and weep. That’s right: because we’re always hounding for a deal and because we’re also going to need a pair soon enough, we’ve spent copious hours researching, tracking down, and compiling a load (25 to be exact) pairs of the best winter boots currently on sale.
We’d be remiss not to point out that it’s not just snow shoes and duck boots we’re talking about here: all this sick winterized footwear comes in many shapes and sizes. Sleek Chelseas for the weekday warrior, hefty work boots for the blue-collar chap, technical hikers for the Gorpcore-obsessed, even cozy slippers for the indoor enthusiasts. No matter what tribe of winter boots you prescribe to, chances are you, you can find a quality pair below, on sale no less.
Looking For Gifts?
The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides
A one-stop holiday shop
Don’t be dissuaded by your current lack of need — we can all but guarantee that dreary, slushy weather will indeed reveal itself, and these deals won’t last forever, so better safe than sorry, eh? (Hint: a solid pair of kicks make for a very good holiday present.) From Blundstone to Salomon to UGG and beyond, the best winter boots for men that are already on sale.
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boot
You know them, you love them and if you don’t already have them (or just need a new pair) Blundstone’s ultra-versatile Original 500 Boot is currently 20% off.
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Salomon makes some of the best technical boots money can buy, and regardless of whether you’re hitting the trails or flexing with your Arc’teryx, these X Ultra Pioneer’s will crush winter’s worst.
Danner Mountain Light 2 Hiking Boot
Danner’s craftsmanship and next-level tech keep the label at the cutting edge of hiking footwear, but also ensure a daunting price tag…usually. Score a pair for over $100 off at Backcountry while you still can.
J.Crew MacAlister Shearling-Lined Suede Boots
No one has to know that your sharp suede MacAlister’s are fleece lined. No one.
Hoka Kaha GTX
Not ready to give up your sneakers just yet? Hoka’s maxed-out Kaha has a Gore-Tex coating and yards of cloud-esque foam for that perfect cushioned feel.
Allen Edmonds Wren Leather Lug Chelsea Boot
Need to look you best, but the weather isn’t cooperating? Allen Edmonds to the rescue, with a dressy Chelsea that’ll power you through inclement weather and board meetings alike.
Fracap M170 Comando Sole Boot
Italian hertiage bootmakers Fracap really said leopard print on the commando.
Wolverine Loader 8″ Wedge Soft Toe Boot
Wolverine’s Loader Boots are the go to for lumberjacks and hipsters everywhere. Which are you?
UGG Neumel Snapboot Chukka Slipper
We thought UGG was inventive when they Frankensteined the classic Chukka and the cozy slipper into one sweet bootie, but freaking it in an electric blue is another level entirely.
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Waterproof Chukka Boot￼
Although Cole Haan’s styles are a dime a dozen at most corperate offices, we’ll admit that there’s some appeal to the waterproofing ZeroGrand tech that these Chukkas sport.
Rhodes Roper Boot
It’s never been easier to cosplay as a cowboy in the dead of Montana’s winter than with some beat up denim, sherpa-line trucker jacket and these bad boys.
Suicoke BOWER-Evab Boots
Suicoke’s futuristic stompers make light work of a couple feet of snow.
Timberland 6″ Premium Waterproof Work Boot
You don’t need to live in New York to have a real “Hey, I’m walking here!” moment.
Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
The Merrell Moab is universally considered some of the best winter footwear around, and for good reason — precociously calculated tech, an impenetrable seal and Vibram TC5+ sole make sure you stay stable and dry when you need it most.
Hunter Original Chelsea Boots
Don’t miss out on this one: Hunter’s iconic boot rarely hits sale.
Dr. Martens Iowa Waterproof Poly Causal Boots
Great for hopping through slush. Equally great for kicking in teeth at the hardcore show.
Adidas Terrex Hiker 2 Hiking Boot
Adidas’ second iteration of the Terrex Hiker improves on the already excellent design, with a lockdown collar and added protection from virtually all the elements.
Sperry Brewster Waterproof Duck Boot
Move over, Bean Boot, there’s a new Brewester in town.
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — with Goodyear welt, premium leather and a Vibram sole, the value-to-cost ratio on Eddie Bauer’s K-6 Boot is virtually unbeatable.
Polo Ralph Lauren Olso Chelsea Boots
Mr. Lauren’s Olso Boots are like a fine mullet: business as usual on top, snow-stomping party on the bottom.
The North Face Thermoball Traction Booties
If boots is a state of mind, then TNF’s Thermoball’s are thinking cozy.
Diemme Onè Hiking Boot
Half hiking boot and half monster truck, DIemme’s treaded Onè won’t just keep those tootsies warm and dry: it’ll ensure all eye are on you.
XTRATUF Deck Boot
Interested in commercial fishing? Boy, do we have a boot for you.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Counter Climate￼
For the sneakerhead who just can’t be asked to give up his kicks, these puddle-crushing, lug-soled Converse All Stars make a healthy compromise.
Clarks Wallabee Gore-Tex Booties
Is Clarks Wallabee technically a boot? Jury’s out, but with a resistant Gore-Tex shell and mrudered-out colorway, we let it slip through the cracks.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you