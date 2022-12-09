25 Winter-Ready Boots That Are on Sale Just in Time for the Holidays

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

With unseasonably warm temps keeping cold weather at bay (for now) and the holidays just now looming on the horizon, you might think that there’s no possible way that the winter boots you’ll most certainly need come January could possibly be on sale. Welp, read that big, bold, beautiful headline and weep. That’s right: because we’re always hounding for a deal and because we’re also going to need a pair soon enough, we’ve spent copious hours researching, tracking down, and compiling a load (25 to be exact) pairs of the best winter boots currently on sale.

We’d be remiss not to point out that it’s not just snow shoes and duck boots we’re talking about here: all this sick winterized footwear comes in many shapes and sizes. Sleek Chelseas for the weekday warrior, hefty work boots for the blue-collar chap, technical hikers for the Gorpcore-obsessed, even cozy slippers for the indoor enthusiasts. No matter what tribe of winter boots you prescribe to, chances are you, you can find a quality pair below, on sale no less.

Don’t be dissuaded by your current lack of need — we can all but guarantee that dreary, slushy weather will indeed reveal itself, and these deals won’t last forever, so better safe than sorry, eh? (Hint: a solid pair of kicks make for a very good holiday present.) From Blundstone to Salomon to UGG and beyond, the best winter boots for men that are already on sale.

Danner Mountain Light 2 Hiking Boot Danner’s craftsmanship and next-level tech keep the label at the cutting edge of hiking footwear, but also ensure a daunting price tag…usually. Score a pair for over $100 off at Backcountry while you still can. Buy Here : $440 $330

Hoka Kaha GTX Not ready to give up your sneakers just yet? Hoka’s maxed-out Kaha has a Gore-Tex coating and yards of cloud-esque foam for that perfect cushioned feel. Buy Here : $220 $165

UGG Neumel Snapboot Chukka Slipper We thought UGG was inventive when they Frankensteined the classic Chukka and the cozy slipper into one sweet bootie, but freaking it in an electric blue is another level entirely. Buy Here : $150 $95

Rhodes Roper Boot It’s never been easier to cosplay as a cowboy in the dead of Montana’s winter than with some beat up denim, sherpa-line trucker jacket and these bad boys. Buy Here : $248 $161

Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots The Merrell Moab is universally considered some of the best winter footwear around, and for good reason — precociously calculated tech, an impenetrable seal and Vibram TC5+ sole make sure you stay stable and dry when you need it most. Buy Here : $130 $90

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — with Goodyear welt, premium leather and a Vibram sole, the value-to-cost ratio on Eddie Bauer’s K-6 Boot is virtually unbeatable. Buy Here : $200 $154

Diemme Onè Hiking Boot Half hiking boot and half monster truck, DIemme’s treaded Onè won’t just keep those tootsies warm and dry: it’ll ensure all eye are on you. Buy Here : $430 $215