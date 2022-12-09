InsideHook
25 Winter-Ready Boots That Are on Sale Just in Time for the Holidays

You don't need to wait for the first snow to snag some serious on-sale footwear

a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background
No need to wait for deals and steals on cold-weather footwear: the best winter boots for men are already on sale.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

With unseasonably warm temps keeping cold weather at bay (for now) and the holidays just now looming on the horizon, you might think that there’s no possible way that the winter boots you’ll most certainly need come January could possibly be on sale. Welp, read that big, bold, beautiful headline and weep. That’s right: because we’re always hounding for a deal and because we’re also going to need a pair soon enough, we’ve spent copious hours researching, tracking down, and compiling a load (25 to be exact) pairs of the best winter boots currently on sale.

We’d be remiss not to point out that it’s not just snow shoes and duck boots we’re talking about here: all this sick winterized footwear comes in many shapes and sizes. Sleek Chelseas for the weekday warrior, hefty work boots for the blue-collar chap, technical hikers for the Gorpcore-obsessed, even cozy slippers for the indoor enthusiasts. No matter what tribe of winter boots you prescribe to, chances are you, you can find a quality pair below, on sale no less.

Don’t be dissuaded by your current lack of need — we can all but guarantee that dreary, slushy weather will indeed reveal itself, and these deals won’t last forever, so better safe than sorry, eh? (Hint: a solid pair of kicks make for a very good holiday present.) From Blundstone to Salomon to UGG and beyond, the best winter boots for men that are already on sale.

Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boot

You know them, you love them and if you don’t already have them (or just need a new pair) Blundstone’s ultra-versatile Original 500 Boot is currently 20% off.

Buy Here : $210$170
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Salomon makes some of the best technical boots money can buy, and regardless of whether you’re hitting the trails or flexing with your Arc’teryx, these X Ultra Pioneer’s will crush winter’s worst.

Buy Here : $150$113
Danner Mountain Light 2 Hiking Boot
Danner Mountain Light 2 Hiking Boot

Danner’s craftsmanship and next-level tech keep the label at the cutting edge of hiking footwear, but also ensure a daunting price tag…usually. Score a pair for over $100 off at Backcountry while you still can.

Buy Here : $440$330
J.Crew MacAlister Shearling-Lined Suede Boots
J.Crew MacAlister Shearling-Lined Suede Boots

No one has to know that your sharp suede MacAlister’s are fleece lined. No one.

Buy Here : $198$100
Hoka Kaha GTX
Hoka Kaha GTX

Not ready to give up your sneakers just yet? Hoka’s maxed-out Kaha has a Gore-Tex coating and yards of cloud-esque foam for that perfect cushioned feel.

Buy Here : $220$165
Allen Edmonds Wren Leather Lug Chelsea Boot
Allen Edmonds Wren Leather Lug Chelsea Boot

Need to look you best, but the weather isn’t cooperating? Allen Edmonds to the rescue, with a dressy Chelsea that’ll power you through inclement weather and board meetings alike.

Buy Here : $445$230
Fracap M170 Comando Sole Boot
Fracap M170 Comando Sole Boot

Italian hertiage bootmakers Fracap really said leopard print on the commando.

Buy Here : $289$159
Wolverine Loader 8″ Wedge Soft Toe Boot
Wolverine Loader 8″ Wedge Soft Toe Boot

Wolverine’s Loader Boots are the go to for lumberjacks and hipsters everywhere. Which are you?

Buy Here : $145$130
UGG Neumel Snapboot Chukka Slipper
UGG Neumel Snapboot Chukka Slipper

We thought UGG was inventive when they Frankensteined the classic Chukka and the cozy slipper into one sweet bootie, but freaking it in an electric blue is another level entirely.

Buy Here : $150$95
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Waterproof Chukka Boot￼
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Waterproof Chukka Boot￼

Although Cole Haan’s styles are a dime a dozen at most corperate offices, we’ll admit that there’s some appeal to the waterproofing ZeroGrand tech that these Chukkas sport.

Buy Here : $220$150
Rhodes Roper Boot
Rhodes Roper Boot

It’s never been easier to cosplay as a cowboy in the dead of Montana’s winter than with some beat up denim, sherpa-line trucker jacket and these bad boys.

Buy Here : $248$161
Suicoke BOWER-Evab Boots
Suicoke BOWER-Evab Boots

Suicoke’s futuristic stompers make light work of a couple feet of snow.

Buy Here : $345$242
Timberland 6″ Premium Waterproof Work Boot
Timberland 6″ Premium Waterproof Work Boot

You don’t need to live in New York to have a real “Hey, I’m walking here!” moment.

Buy Here : $198$139
Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

The Merrell Moab is universally considered some of the best winter footwear around, and for good reason — precociously calculated tech, an impenetrable seal and Vibram TC5+ sole make sure you stay stable and dry when you need it most.

Buy Here : $130$90
Hunter Original Chelsea Boots
Hunter Original Chelsea Boots

Don’t miss out on this one: Hunter’s iconic boot rarely hits sale.

Buy Here : $150$105
Dr. Martens Iowa Waterproof Poly Causal Boots
Dr. Martens Iowa Waterproof Poly Causal Boots

Great for hopping through slush. Equally great for kicking in teeth at the hardcore show.

Buy Here : $150$90
Adidas Terrex Hiker 2 Hiking Boot
Adidas Terrex Hiker 2 Hiking Boot

Adidas’ second iteration of the Terrex Hiker improves on the already excellent design, with a lockdown collar and added protection from virtually all the elements.

Buy Here : $200$120
Sperry Brewster Waterproof Duck Boot
Sperry Brewster Waterproof Duck Boot

Move over, Bean Boot, there’s a new Brewester in town.

Buy Here : $110$80
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — with Goodyear welt, premium leather and a Vibram sole, the value-to-cost ratio on Eddie Bauer’s K-6 Boot is virtually unbeatable.

Buy Here : $200$154
Polo Ralph Lauren Olso Chelsea Boots
Polo Ralph Lauren Olso Chelsea Boots

Mr. Lauren’s Olso Boots are like a fine mullet: business as usual on top, snow-stomping party on the bottom.

Buy Here : $165$116
The North Face Thermoball Traction Booties
The North Face Thermoball Traction Booties

If boots is a state of mind, then TNF’s Thermoball’s are thinking cozy.

Buy Here : $68$49
Diemme Onè Hiking Boot
Diemme Onè Hiking Boot

Half hiking boot and half monster truck, DIemme’s treaded Onè won’t just keep those tootsies warm and dry: it’ll ensure all eye are on you.

Buy Here : $430$215
XTRATUF Deck Boot
XTRATUF Deck Boot

Interested in commercial fishing? Boy, do we have a boot for you.

Buy Here : $115$84
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Counter Climate￼
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Counter Climate￼

For the sneakerhead who just can’t be asked to give up his kicks, these puddle-crushing, lug-soled Converse All Stars make a healthy compromise.

Buy Here : $120$80
Clarks Wallabee Gore-Tex Booties
Clarks Wallabee Gore-Tex Booties

Is Clarks Wallabee technically a boot? Jury’s out, but with a resistant Gore-Tex shell and mrudered-out colorway, we let it slip through the cracks.

Buy Here : $240$168

